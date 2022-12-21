Read full article on original website
weather.gov
Hard Freeze Warning issued for Coastal Duval, Coastal Flagler, Coastal St. Johns by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-24 23:25:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-25 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Coastal Duval; Coastal Flagler; Coastal St. Johns; Inland Flagler; Inland St. Johns; South Central Duval HARD FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST SUNDAY FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY EVENING THROUGH MONDAY MORNING * WHAT...For the Hard Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 possible. * WHERE...Inland St. Johns, Inland Flagler, Coastal Duval, Coastal St. Johns, Coastal Flagler and South Central Duval Counties. * WHEN...For the Hard Freeze Warning, until 9 AM EST Sunday. For the Freeze Watch, from Sunday evening through Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
weather.gov
Hard Freeze Warning issued for Acadia, Allen, Avoyelles, Beauregard, Calcasieu, East Cameron by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-24 22:43:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-25 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Acadia; Allen; Avoyelles; Beauregard; Calcasieu; East Cameron; Evangeline; Iberia; Jefferson Davis; Lafayette; Lower St. Martin; Rapides; St. Landry; St. Mary; Upper St. Martin; Vermilion; Vernon; West Cameron HARD FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST SUNDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 22. * WHERE...Portions of central, south central, southwest and west central Louisiana and southeast Texas. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
weather.gov
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Brown, Campbell, Clark, Codington, Day, Deuel, Edmunds, Faulk by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-24 21:09:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-25 08:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Brown; Campbell; Clark; Codington; Day; Deuel; Edmunds; Faulk; Grant; Hamlin; Hand; Hyde; McPherson; Potter; Spink; Walworth WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST SUNDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills from 25 below to 35 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of central, north central and northeast South Dakota. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CST Sunday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
