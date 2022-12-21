Effective: 2022-12-24 23:25:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-25 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Coastal Duval; Coastal Flagler; Coastal St. Johns; Inland Flagler; Inland St. Johns; South Central Duval HARD FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST SUNDAY FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY EVENING THROUGH MONDAY MORNING * WHAT...For the Hard Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 possible. * WHERE...Inland St. Johns, Inland Flagler, Coastal Duval, Coastal St. Johns, Coastal Flagler and South Central Duval Counties. * WHEN...For the Hard Freeze Warning, until 9 AM EST Sunday. For the Freeze Watch, from Sunday evening through Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

3 HOURS AGO