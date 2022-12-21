ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo County, MI

Comments / 0

Related
wilcoxnewspapers.com

Fennville reprimands outgoing police chief

The Fennville City Commission voted unanimously after a closed session on Monday, Dec. 19, to formally reprimand the city’s outgoing police chief. The reprimand comes as Fennville Police Chief Greg Rukucki leaves the city after announcing his resignation last month. The city is scrambling to supply police protection, relying on neighboring departments to “lend” an officer for city coverage.
FENNVILLE, MI
MLive

City of Kalamazoo sprucing up business facades

KALAMAZOO, MI -- The city of Kalamazoo has completed facade upgrades at three business properties, and 15 more projects are in the works now, and property owners are lining up for a chance to get a new look. The city recently finished three of the projects in the eastside neighborhood,...
KALAMAZOO, MI
MLive

Grand Rapids business district awarded state grant

GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Uptown Grand Rapids, an organization representing four business districts, has received an $8,000 state grant for a local incubator kitchen. The grant from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation was awarded to Uptown Grand Rapids on behalf of Bee Side Kitchen at 425 Norwood Ave. SE.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WWMTCw

Portage Northern High School interim principal resigns

PORTAGE, Mich. — Portage Northern High School interim principal Michael Huber resigned following an incident at the October homecoming dance, the district announced Wednesday. Portage Public Schools Board of Trustees accepted his resignation at a board meeting Tuesday, Portage Public Schools Superintendent Mark Bielang said in an email to...
PORTAGE, MI
Kalamazoo Gazette

West Michigan school closings for Friday, Dec. 23

GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Winter break has started early for several school districts across West Michigan with several districts announcing closures across the region on Friday, Dec. 23. With the entire region in a blizzard warning through Saturday night, temperatures in single digits and more than a half foot...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Jackson Citizen Patriot

A challenging childhood inspired this Eastern Michigan grad to pursue youth therapy career

YPSILANTI, MI - Quiana Davis-Lewis has made a career out of helping children. The associate principal at East Lansing Public Schools is also a youth therapist by training, with stints in school districts in Battle Creek and Lansing. During Dec. 17 ceremonies, Davis-Lewis graduated with a master’s degree in educational leadership from Eastern Michigan University to bolster her skills in working with children.
LANSING, MI
MLive

Kalamazoo city offices closing early before expected snowstorm

KALAMAZOO, MI – City offices in Kalamazoo will close early Thursday. City of Kalamazoo offices are closing at 2 p.m., Dec. 22, because of the expected hazardous weather conditions, a news release said. Essential services, such as snow plowing, utilities and public safety will still operate. Offices are also...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Kalamazoo Gazette

Portage company announces plan to lay off 59 employees

PORTAGE, MI — Amerifirst Home Mortgage is permanently laying off 59 employees at its company headquarters in Portage in February 2023, according to a state filing. It’s unknown if other Amerifirst offices will have any layoffs. Calls to members of the Amerifirst management team by MLive/Kalamazoo Gazette were not returned prior to deadline.
PORTAGE, MI
MLive

MLive

57K+
Followers
59K+
Post
50M+
Views
ABOUT

Michigan's largest local news website with 10 newsrooms across the state.

 https://www.mlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy