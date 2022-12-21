Read full article on original website
Fennville reprimands outgoing police chief
The Fennville City Commission voted unanimously after a closed session on Monday, Dec. 19, to formally reprimand the city’s outgoing police chief. The reprimand comes as Fennville Police Chief Greg Rukucki leaves the city after announcing his resignation last month. The city is scrambling to supply police protection, relying on neighboring departments to “lend” an officer for city coverage.
City of Kalamazoo sprucing up business facades
KALAMAZOO, MI -- The city of Kalamazoo has completed facade upgrades at three business properties, and 15 more projects are in the works now, and property owners are lining up for a chance to get a new look. The city recently finished three of the projects in the eastside neighborhood,...
Grand Rapids business district awarded state grant
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Uptown Grand Rapids, an organization representing four business districts, has received an $8,000 state grant for a local incubator kitchen. The grant from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation was awarded to Uptown Grand Rapids on behalf of Bee Side Kitchen at 425 Norwood Ave. SE.
Power restored in Benton Harbor
A state of emergency has been declared in Berrien County because of a power outage in Benton Harbor.
AG Nessel: Kent County investment advisor accused of embezzling from clients
A Kent County investment advisor is accused of stealing $260,000 from his clients, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Thursday.
Portage Northern High School interim principal resigns
PORTAGE, Mich. — Portage Northern High School interim principal Michael Huber resigned following an incident at the October homecoming dance, the district announced Wednesday. Portage Public Schools Board of Trustees accepted his resignation at a board meeting Tuesday, Portage Public Schools Superintendent Mark Bielang said in an email to...
Former investment advisor accused of embezzling $260K from clients
KENT COUNTY, MI – A former Kent County investment advisor was ordered to stand trial on allegations he took $260,000 from clients. Jaime Westenbarger, 45, of Nashville, Tennessee, had his case bound over for trial in Kent County Circuit Court after a hearing Tuesday, Dec. 20, in 63rd District Court.
Numerous vehicles in ditches off U.S. 131 in southern Kalamazoo County
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI — The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office reported Friday morning that numerous vehicles were in ditches along U.S. 131 in the southern portion of the county. Vehicles were reported to have gone off the highway near U Avenue in the Schoolcraft area, where deputies have reported...
West Michigan school closings for Friday, Dec. 23
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Winter break has started early for several school districts across West Michigan with several districts announcing closures across the region on Friday, Dec. 23. With the entire region in a blizzard warning through Saturday night, temperatures in single digits and more than a half foot...
Catholic school sues, says civil rights law with LGBTQ protections prevents practicing faith
A Grand Rapids parish is suing the state because it contends it cannot operate consistent with its Catholic beliefs since the Michigan Supreme Court interpreted civil rights law to include protections for LGBTQ people. The state has forced Sacred Heart of Jesus and its school, Sacred Heart Academy, to make...
I-94 closed in multiple locations in Southwest Michigan due to several crashes
2 p.m. update Friday, Dec. 23: Stay off I-94 amid crashes, worsening blizzard conditions, state police say. UPDATE: See video, photos from I-94 pileup involving nine semi trucks. The Michigan State Police is reporting multiple shutdowns in sections of I-94 Friday morning due to a number of crashes as the...
A challenging childhood inspired this Eastern Michigan grad to pursue youth therapy career
YPSILANTI, MI - Quiana Davis-Lewis has made a career out of helping children. The associate principal at East Lansing Public Schools is also a youth therapist by training, with stints in school districts in Battle Creek and Lansing. During Dec. 17 ceremonies, Davis-Lewis graduated with a master’s degree in educational leadership from Eastern Michigan University to bolster her skills in working with children.
MDOT traffic cameras show blizzard’s impact on motorists across Michigan
UPDATE: Gov. Whitmer activates emergency operations center in response to blizzard. Following the arrival of a major winter storm, road conditions are extremely dicey Friday, Dec. 23. Michigan Department of Transportation road cameras show poor travel conditions, especially in West Michigan along the Lake Michigan shoreline, according to the National...
Kalamazoo city offices closing early before expected snowstorm
KALAMAZOO, MI – City offices in Kalamazoo will close early Thursday. City of Kalamazoo offices are closing at 2 p.m., Dec. 22, because of the expected hazardous weather conditions, a news release said. Essential services, such as snow plowing, utilities and public safety will still operate. Offices are also...
Firefighters give away winter coats, officer awarded medal: Jackson headlines Dec. 17-22
JACKSON, MI – More than 100 winter coats were given away by Jackson firefighters during this years annual donation drive. Here is that headline and some more you might have missed this week. An annual winter clothing donation drive is aiming to provide at least 100 coats to Jackson...
‘Do not drive’: Kent County officials warn motorists not to travel on Christmas Eve
KENT COUNTY, MI -- Ongoing snowfall and intense wind have combined to make Christmas Eve a hazardous time to drive in the Grand Rapids area, officials said. “Our message is, once again, do not drive unless you have to drive,” Kent County Road Commission officials advised in a news release on the morning of Saturday, Dec. 24.
Powerful winter storm creating mess on West Michigan roads
A major winter storm with blizzard-like conditions in West Michigan is creating a mess on the roads. Multiple crashes and road closures have been reported throughout the day.
Blizzard Warning officially issued for 13 Michigan counties, more counties to come
COMPLETE UPDATE AS OF 7:30 A.M. THURSDAY- PLEASE READ THIS LINK FOR LATEST SNOWFALL FORECAST. The forecast information below is still very close, but is getting outdated now. The post link above has the latest update. The blizzard warnings are being hoisted for some Michigan counties. The start time tells...
Man shot, injured in Kalamazoo
A 23-year-old man was injured in a shooting in Kalamazoo Saturday afternoon.
Portage company announces plan to lay off 59 employees
PORTAGE, MI — Amerifirst Home Mortgage is permanently laying off 59 employees at its company headquarters in Portage in February 2023, according to a state filing. It’s unknown if other Amerifirst offices will have any layoffs. Calls to members of the Amerifirst management team by MLive/Kalamazoo Gazette were not returned prior to deadline.
