ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Xcel and Atmos Energy ready to meet cold weather demand

By Kaley Green
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17UfbC_0jpWcdTU00

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Wind chills as low as -30°F on Thursday and into Friday mean energy demand on the High Plains will increase substantially but Xcel Energy and Atmos Energy say they are prepared.

Wes Reeves, a spokesman for Xcel Energy, said while they expect plenty of cold and wind, they do not expect much precipitation.

“That’s a plus for us because wind combined with ice and snow can sometimes be a real headache,” Reeves said. “So we’re really watching that wind more than anything else.”

During last year’s deep freeze, Xcel’s power plants held up to demand, despite a few rolling blackouts.

“The only issue we had at that time was our supply of gas, natural gas coming to our power plants,” he continued. “But our power plants were designed for cold weather. They’re designed to withstand subzero temperatures.”

Reeves said every year, Xcel goes through a checklist, making sure everything is ready for the cold. He said they are prepared to meet demand now.

Click here for tips to save money on your Xcel Energy bill.

“In terms of the grid, the lines themselves, there’s been a lot of investment in new poles and new wire across the region. So the more that we get, the more the grid can withstand high winds,” Reeves added. “And so that doesn’t mean we would never have an outage related to wind, but the hope is that not as many of them if the weather gets really bad, and we’re also able to restore power quickly.”

Reeves also reminds customers that most of the Texas Panhandle and South Plains are on a separate grid from the Electric Reliability Council of Texas grid.

“When they say there’s problems on the Texas grid, they’re usually meaning the ERCOT region, so don’t be panicked if you hear something about that and it’s not necessarily us,” said Reeves. “Now we are affected by the same conditions often, you know, high winds and cold temperatures, but we feel like we’re in a really good position in this region to handle winter weather because we’re used to it.”

Michael Gonzales, Atmos Energy‘s manager of public affairs, said on Tuesday they are also ready for the cold.

“It’s kind of a normal routine for us, making sure that you know, we have all of our resources on hand and available, you know, in case a situation comes up,” said Gonzales. “And we’re not anticipating anything like that, but we’re always ready to make sure that we adjust our workload.”

Gonzales also said there are several money-saving tips available on their website, as well as precautions for customers to take when warming their homes or using other natural gas appliances.

“We are ready and just want people to know the information. You know, just have a plan, just anticipating the cold weather and, you know, we want people to be safe. We want people to stay warm and we want people to enjoy the holidays.”

Comments / 0

Related
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Canyon impacted by downtown power outages

Update (12:47 p.m.) Officials with the city of Canyon provided an update to reported power outages, impacting homes and businesses within the city. According to a post on the city’s Facebook page, homes in Canyon East are reported to be impacted by the power outages. As of 12:11 p.m., some homes have had their power […]
CANYON, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Closures for Thursday due to severe cold

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to an announcement from Potter County Judge Nancy Tanner, all Potter County buildings except for the jail will close Thursday, “because of the severe cold temps and wind chills.” As previously reported on MyHighPlains.com, a Wind Chill Warning has been issued across the Texas Panhandle for Thursday morning, with temperatures […]
POTTER COUNTY, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

TxDOT urges caution, preparation for winter holiday travel

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – In anticipation of the arctic air mass set to cover the High Plains on Thursday, the Texas Department of Transportation Amarillo District offered reminders focused on travel safety in winter weather. TxDOT advised that drivers have their vehicles serviced ahead of winter weather events, including checking a vehicle’s battery, antifreeze level, […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Christmas Weekend Forecast!

Hello everyone, and Merry Christmas!!  The frigid arctic air that’s been in place for the last two days is finally exiting to our east.  In its wake, we are seeing sunshine, southwest winds of 5 to 15 mph, and temperatures warming into the 30’s and low 40’s.  Amarillo should top out near 42.  Tonight, for Christmas Eve, the […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

The United Family stores closed on Christmas

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — All United Family stores across the Amarillo area will be closed on Christmas Day, according to officials with The United Family. Officials detailed that stores will close at 7:00 p.m. on Christmas Eve and remain closed on Christmas Day. The United Family stores include, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Albertsons, and Amigos. […]
AMARILLO, TX
98.7 The Bomb

61 Hours Without Liquor In Amarillo? Plan Accordingly.

With the holidays right around the corner, it's important to make sure you've planned properly for it and accounted for everything. There is always one thing that has a tendency to get overlooked though, and it can be costly to your holiday gathering, or just sanity in general. With Christmas...
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

APD officers continue to patrol during cold weather

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Even on extremely cold days like Thursday first responders are still out patrolling the streets. Amarillo Police Department Sergeant, Carla Burr, said that even during cold temperatures the officers are prepared and will continue to keep the community safe. According to Burr to prepare for the cold the department supplies hats […]
AMARILLO, TX
98.7 The Bomb

Amarillo Police Announce Big News Of New Cold Case Unit

In Amarillo, there are 49 unsolved homicides dating back to the '50s. That's according to a release recently published by the Amarillo Police Department. It was part of a release announcing some pretty big news. Amarillo Police Department is getting a Cold Case investigation unit. Tackling The 49 Unsolved Homicides...
AMARILLO, TX
Mix 94.1

A Square Block of Downtown Amarillo is Up for Sale

Have you ever wanted to own a block of land? How about a block of land in Downtown Amarillo?. Downtown Amarillo is in a revival and it's booming. Here's your opportunity to own a piece of downtown Amarillo. One square block of the Yellow City in the center of the downtown is up for sale.
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

29K+
Followers
20K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

MyHighPlains.com offers breaking local, state, and national news alongside leading weather, sports, lifestyle, and entertainment coverage for the Texas Panhandle.

 https://MyHighPlains.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy