Travelers brace for airline delays as storm moves through Connecticut
Clinton Henderson, The Points Guy, provided tips to News 12 about what to do if your flight gets canceled due to weather.
WTNH.com
Holiday travel tips: Connecticut residents told to prepare before storm
(WTNH) – If you’re traveling for the holidays this week, you should start preparing now. A powerful storm is expected to hit Connecticut Thursday afternoon through Saturday morning. Heavy rain and strong winds are expected in Connecticut Thursday night and Friday, which are likely to cause power outages.
NECN
Major Flooding Up New England's Coast as Storm Brings Walloping Waves
From Connecticut up to Maine, high tides and a powerful storm surge brought coastal flooding Friday, shutting down major roads. Friday's storm was bringing a potent mix of powerful winds -- in some places reaching hurricane force -- and heavy rain. Stretches of Rhode Island's Atlantic coast were seeing heavy...
Unseasonably cold temperatures for Christmas day in Connecticut
News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Michelle Powers says it will be a very cold Christmas Eve Day. She says the wind will continue for the days to come, making cold temperatures feel even more brutal.
Eversource responds to power outages across CT
Eyewitness News
Gov. warns people to get where they need to be before potential flash freeze
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut’s governor urged people in the state to limit their travel before a potential flash freeze on Friday night. Gov. Ned Lamont said the state was expected to receive another burst of high winds Friday afternoon that may cause more outages on top of what happened in the morning.
DoingItLocal
State Police Christmas Holiday Traffic Stats 12/23 -12/24
The following are the Connecticut State Police-2021 Christmas holiday traffic statistics from Friday,. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
Eyewitness News
Warming centers open as Connecticut plunges into below freezing temperatures
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Thousands of residents are still without power after a storm and cold snap struck Connecticut. Friday night, several towns opened warming centers for residents. More warming centers opened Saturday as Connecticut continues to plunge into below freezing temperatures. Here is a list of warming centers around...
Eyewitness News
Warming centers open as CT experiences flash freeze
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Temperatures tonight are below freezing. The temps feel like they are in the single digits and are only expected to keep dropping. That is why several areas have opened up warming shelters through the weekend. The warming shelter on Washington Street in Hartford was at capacity...
hamlethub.com
Eversource sends storm preparedness message to Connecticut residents
Today, Eversource sent an important storm preparedness message to Connecticut residents as a significant winter storm is forecasted to impact our area tomorrow evening through early Saturday. Please read the message from Eversource regarding the forecasted storm below. We're tracking and preparing for a significant storm across New England Thursday...
More People Are Moving Out of Connecticut Than Almost Every Other State
On the heels of the COVID-19 pandemic, Americans are on the move. Jobs that once required employees to go to a workplace, shifted to a mobile model and now many employees, can work from their home laptop. Others, saw the health crisis as a reason to escape urban life, in favor of the country. With so much shifting taking place, it's tough to keep up, and the future seems unclear. One thing that is clear, is people are running, screaming from the Tri-State area (NY, NJ, CT).
ABC6.com
Misquamicut Beach sustains heavy storm damage
WESTERLY, R.I. (WLNE) — Winds from Friday’s winter storm have left a significant mark on the coastal community of Misquamicut Beach. ABC6’s Hector Molina was on-scene talking to residents of the state beach as public service crews worked to contain the spread of sand and water. The...
CT offers an extra $430 per needy family in winter energy assistance
Advocates are still unsure the $20 million boost in federal funding will meet the state's heating needs, given high energy costs.
Eversource Prepares For Powerful Storm Expected To Hit CT Ahead Of Holiday Weekend
Eversource is readying hundreds of crews ahead of a storm that is expected to bring damaging winds and heavy rain to Connecticut just before the holiday weekend. The energy provider said in an announcement on Wednesday, Dec. 21, that its line and tree crews are preparing equipment and vehicles for the storm that is set to move through the region from Thursday, Dec. 22 to Friday, Dec. 23.
Connecticut Road Tops List of ‘Most Dangerous’ During the Holidays
5 - I-35 So, how did the Zebra reach this conclusion? This is the method they used:. "We focused on highways with the most fatal accidents in 2019. We used 2019 data because the NHTSA has yet to release its full data for 2020 and 2021.To determine the fatality rate, we looked at motor vehicle deaths per 100 miles for each highway across the U.S"
pix11.com
Tracking the winter storm: Rain, gusty wind, frigid temps heading this way
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Folks in the tri-state area have one more day of relative calm before a storm system is expected to wreak havoc right before the holiday weekend. High pressure will remain in control of the weather for one more day before moving offshore into the Atlantic. Folks in New York and New Jersey can expect partly cloudy skies Wednesday afternoon with temperatures that will be closer to seasonable. The high temperature will be 40 degrees in New York City and in the upper 30s to low 40s in the suburbs.
Eyewitness News
Storm knocked out power to more than 100,000 customers Friday morning
(WFSB) - A storm that brought high wind gusts and heavy rain across the state also knocked out power for tens of thousands of customers. As of Friday afternoon at 4 p.m., more than 60,000 Eversource customers remained without power. President of Eversource Connecticut Steve Sullivan gave an update on...
Lamont activates state EOC beginning Friday
Governor Lamont is activating the State of Connecticut Emergency Operations Center in what’s known as “enhanced monitoring status” as of 7:00 Friday morning.
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: CT’s shoreline braces for flooding, wind ahead of this week’s storm
Meteorologist Scot Haney gives the latest weather update for Thursday morning Dec. 22. Bradley International Airports expect to cancel more flights with the upcoming storm. There are currently six flights cancelled and three that have been delayed. Eyewitness News Thursday morning. Updated: 5 hours ago. Nicole and Scot have the...
