News Channel 3-12

Dogs unwrap gifts for “Canine Christmas”

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif.- It might not be a white Christmas in sunny southern California, but it is a canine Christmas. With Christmas just a day away people are buying gifts for friends, family, and their four legged furry friends. Shatha Bakir had a debilitating fear of dogs for decades until she met Teddy Luigi. The post Dogs unwrap gifts for “Canine Christmas” appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
stnonline.com

National Express LLC Spreads Cheer Across North America This Holiday Season

LISLE, Ill. – National Express LLC (NELLC) is pleased to spotlight the various community outreach efforts of our teams this holiday season. These outreach efforts are a part of NELLC’s company-wide Partners Beyond the Bus (PBTB) community outreach program, an on-going effort to serve students’ growing, diverse needs and increase the positive impact we make on their lives beyond school and their communities.
