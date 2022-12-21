Bighorn National Forest planners are seeking comments on the proposed action for the Pole Creek Vegetation Management project. The Pole Creek project area is in the southeast corner of the Bighorn National Forest and is administered by the Powder River Ranger District. The purpose of this project is to use various forest management practices to improve the health and productivity of forests, grasslands and watersheds, achieve a more balanced mix of forest habitat diversity, and address the escalating risk of wildfire that threatens communities around the Bighorn National Forest.

BUFFALO, WY ・ 2 DAYS AGO