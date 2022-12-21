Read full article on original website
Buffalo Council Votes to Re-apply For ARPA Grant Funds
The Buffalo City Council has approved Resolutions that authorize the re-submission of updated applications for funding for three city water/sewer-related projects to the State Loan and Investment Board (SLIB) American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) Local Government Project Grant Program that were made by the city earlier this year through the Water and Sewer ARPA Grant Program that were denied at that time by the SLIB.
BNF seeks public comment on Pole Creek Vegetation Management project
Bighorn National Forest planners are seeking comments on the proposed action for the Pole Creek Vegetation Management project. The Pole Creek project area is in the southeast corner of the Bighorn National Forest and is administered by the Powder River Ranger District. The purpose of this project is to use various forest management practices to improve the health and productivity of forests, grasslands and watersheds, achieve a more balanced mix of forest habitat diversity, and address the escalating risk of wildfire that threatens communities around the Bighorn National Forest.
