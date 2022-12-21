Read full article on original website
Related
Sheridan Media
Contractor License Revocation Process Outlined in Ordinance
An ordinance outlining the contractor license revocation process for the City of Sheridan was up for third reading at the recent Sheridan City Council meeting. Sheridan Media’s Ron Richter has the details. The ordinance was approved by the City Council on third and final reading. City Attorney Brendon Kerns...
Sheridan Media
BNF seeks public comment on Pole Creek Vegetation Management project
Bighorn National Forest planners are seeking comments on the proposed action for the Pole Creek Vegetation Management project. The Pole Creek project area is in the southeast corner of the Bighorn National Forest and is administered by the Powder River Ranger District. The purpose of this project is to use various forest management practices to improve the health and productivity of forests, grasslands and watersheds, achieve a more balanced mix of forest habitat diversity, and address the escalating risk of wildfire that threatens communities around the Bighorn National Forest.
Sheridan Media
Cold Winters of the Past
The Sheridan area recently endured a brutal cold snap, with temperatures as low as 30 below zero. But such temperatures, although they don’t happen every winter, are not uncommon in the Rocky Mountain Region and in Sheridan. Here are some stories from past winters, with extremely low temperatures. We should remember that 100 years ago, it wasn’t as easy to keep warm as just turning up a thermostat or plugging in an extra heater.
Sheridan Media
Red Grade Road is closed to wheeled vehicles until April
The popular recreation route, Red Grade Road, has been closed to wheeled vehicles since Dec. 15, and will not be open to those vehicles until April. Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Boot Hill and Sergeant Devearux Johnson appeared on Sheridan Media’s Public Pulse program to alert the public to the closure and give an explanation as to why wheeled vehicles are restricted during this time of year.
oilcity.news
I-25 closure expands from Buffalo to Casper; I-90 closed Sheridan–Buffalo; I-80 reopens to most traffic, wind closures remain
CASPER, Wyo. — With a snowstorm expanding from northern Wyoming into central areas of the state, a closure along Interstate 25 has been expanded, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. I-25 is closed to all traffic from Buffalo to Casper as of 11:35 a.m. Wednesday due to winter...
Sheridan Media
SPD leadership debunks myths
The Chief of the Sheridan Police Department, Travis Koltiska and Captain Tom Ringley made an appearance on Sheridan Media’s Public Pulse program to debunk some popular myths regarding the SPD and its policies and procedures. Many myths surrounding policing have their origin in Hollywood, others are developed over time...
Sheridan Media
Sheridan Memorial Hospital Gift of Love Memorial Unveiling in Honor of Emily Stone Shelby
The Sheridan Memorial Hospital (SMH) Foundation was honored to host a memorial unveiling for a Gift of Love on November 17, 2022. This beautiful collection was generously gifted to the hospital by T.R. Shelby in loving memory of his wife, Emily Stone Shelby, who passed away in 2020. The exquisite pieces were acquired by T.R. and Emily from the personal Chinese Furniture collection of Ling Tung.
oilcity.news
Full closure takes effect on I-25 as heavy snow falls in northern Wyoming; Buffalo hits minus 18 degrees with minus-51-degree windchill
CASPER, Wyo. — Heavy snow is falling in areas of northern Wyoming, according to the National Weather Service. Temperatures have also plummeted with an Arctic cold front moving in. Sheridan is at minus 15 degrees with a windchill value of minus 42 degrees as of 10 a.m. Wednesday, according to the NWS in Billings. Buffalo is even colder at minus 18 degrees with a windchill value of minus 51 degrees, according to the NWS in Riverton.
Sheridan Media
No Temperature Records Broken In Sheridan Area During Recent Arctic Cold Snap
The recent arctic blast that hit the Sheridan area may still be fresh in many people’s minds, but it won’t be remembered in the record books, because according to records, it’s been worse. According to readings from the Sheridan County Airport that were recorded by the National...
Sheridan Media
Helping Wildlife in Winter
When the temperature drops and the snow piles up in drifts and covers the grass and brushes in the hills, people began to wonder, will the wildlife survive okay?. Although one might be tempted to put out feed for deer in the winter months, it is not recommended and even unlawful with the Sheridan city limits.
Sheridan Media
Bush, Marshall, Meyer and Meyer at the WYO for one night only
American musicians Sam Bush, Mike Marshall and Edgar Meyer join with George Meyer for a special collaboration beginning at 7 p.m. Saturday Jan. 28 at the WYO. According to the WYO, Bush and Marshall are mandolin virtuosos rooted in bluegrass. The Meyers (Edgar on acoustic bass and his son, George, on violin) come from the classical world. Together, they make acoustic music that can only be categorized as “amazing.”
Sheridan Media
Helping our Feathered Friends in the Winter
Although feeding deer can be detrimental to their health, songbirds benefit from having bird feeders and open water. Christina Schmidt, Wyoming Game and Fish Sheridan Region Information and Education Specialist Public Information said that when feeding birds, bird feeders should be kept clean, as a way to help avoid illnesses, and good quality bird seed should be fed.
Comments / 0