Wanted Monterey County manslaughter suspect arrested in San Benito County with rifle

SAN JUAN BAUTISTA, Calif. (KION-TV)- The San Benito County Sherriff's Office said they arrested a man wanted on a manslaughter warrant on Friday.

A deputy made a vehcile check on Betebel Road with a man outside his car. The deputy said they found a loaded rifle.

Jorge Jaramillo, 32, was a convicted felon and unable to possess a firearm. He was also wanted on a manslaughter warrant out of Monterey County.

The San Benito County Sheriff's Office did not know what murder Jaramillo was suspected of being in connection to. He was booked into San Benito County Jail on weapons charges.

