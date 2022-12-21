Read full article on original website
Pedestrian hit, severely injured on Loop 375
Pedestrian left with serious injuries after being struck on Loop 375 near Fonseca
Collison causes backup near Juarez Exit
UPDATE: The collision has been cleared, and there is currently no backup. Exit 22B/Juarez Exit is now open, according to TxDot El Paso. EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – According to TxDot El Paso, a collision took place on Saturday afternoon near I-10 East near US-54, causing backup to US-54 South and I-10 West. I-10 East […]
El Paso police continue search for Christmas Eve murderer from 2003
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso and EPPD are asking for help in identifying those responsible for a murder that happened 19 years ago through “Crime of the Week.” On Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2003, 44-year-old Fernando Martinez was at his business in Northeast El Paso, Saygo Bakery Equipment Service, located at […]
2 women killed in head-on crash in Las Cruces
LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) – A man has been charged after a deadly head-on crash in Las Cruces took the lives of two women Thursday evening. 31-year-old Nicholas Esteban Gurrola is officially with two felony counts of vehicular homicide, involving alcohol or drugs. He was also charged with one felony count of causing a crash, […]
67-year-old man with dementia goes missing in East El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — EPPD are asking for the public’s help in locating a 67-year-old man who reportedly went missing Thursday at 12:49 p.m. in East El Paso. According to police, 67-year-old Perry Leon Wilson was last seen Thursday, Dec. 22 at 12:49 p.m. and was reported missing at the 1400 block of Meadow […]
Man charged with intoxicated manslaughter for November rollover crash in west El Paso
EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso police say a 36-year-old west El Paso resident has been charged with intoxicated manslaughter for the Nov. 6 crash that killed 36-year-old Monica Gabriela Saenz. The crash happened just before 3 a.m. at I-10 west near Schuster. According to police, Vincent Manuel Soto was...
Migrants waiting in downtown El Paso still facing cold temperatures
EL PASO, Texas -- Asylum seekers who are waiting to get to their final destination are still facing cold and frigid temperatures. Several migrants were still seen camped out in the streets of downtown El Paso near the Greyhound Bus Station Friday morning. Migrants were seen covered from head to...
Pedestrian killed in North Loop crash identified
EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso police have identified the victim of a Sunday night crash along North Loop. The crash happened just after 7 p.m. at the 9200 block of North Loop. Police say 16-year-old Nathan Alexander Ortiz, of Mission Valley, was crossing at an undesignated crossing point when he was struck by a car.
Body found in Sunset Heights
EL PASO, Texas -- A body has been discovered in an apartment building on the corner of Yandell and Santa Fe street in Sunset Heights. According to preliminary reports, the body was discovered along Santa Fe Street. Police are investigating. Police were called out to the area at 2:20 p.m....
DPS truck security checks cause backup in El Paso’s Upper Valley
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A line of trucks that’s over a mile long has been forming daily off of Artcraft Road as the Texas Department of Public Safety conducts enhanced security inspections. DPS announced the action in a Dec. 13 statement: “Cartels do not care about the condition of the vehicles they send into […]
Juarez landfill fire seen from El Paso, reports of foul odor
EL PASO, Texas -- A fire broke out around 12:30 p.m. Thursday at a southern Juarez landfill, sending a large plume of smoke that could be seen from El Paso for several hours. As of 5:30 p.m., the fire was under control but still burning. Winds helped the fire spread, making it difficult to contain, according to our news partners, Canal 44.
How the arctic front impacts all corners of Texas
AUSTIN (Nexstar) — As an arctic front blankets nearly all of Texas Thursday night, 30 million people brace for the unique challenges it brings their corner of the state. The front first hit Amarillo, bringing brutal wind chills plunging the temperature into double-digit negatives. Texas’ northernmost major city is used to it, though. “When they […]
Las Cruces police searches for motorcyclist who crashed into garage door
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Las Cruces police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a motorcyclist who crashed into a residential garage early Wednesday morning. According to LCPD, at approximately 1:15 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, a motorcyclist failed to make a turn on a residential street and crashed a garage door on the 1400 […]
Remember The Year El Paso Got 22 Inches Of Snow?
El Paso may be in the desert but we do occasionally get snow. One year, we got a you-know-what load of it. We haven't seen any snow on the ground here in El Paso so far this year, although the mountains have been dusted a couple of times. It does snow here though, I swear.
Troopers patrol El Paso Border Highway as migrants scale border wall
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — While driving down El Paso’s Border Highway, holes can be seen cut into the chain link fence that runs along the canal and border fence, and with only a few Border Patrol agents in the area, Texas Department of Safety troopers are mainly the ones patrolling the border. “What we’re […]
El Paso Convention Center turns into temporary migrant shelter
Nearly 1,000 cots are ready at the El Paso Convention Center, which was transformed into a migrant shelter on Wednesday.
City of El Paso modifies schedule for 2022 December holiday
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – In observance of the December holiday season, the City of El Paso administrative offices will be closed on Monday, Dec. 26, and Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. The city will host a regular City Council meeting at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3. The city will be swearing in three new City […]
El Paso police ask for help locating missing, endangered man
EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso police are asking for help finding a 67-year-old man who went missing from East El Paso at 12:49 p.m. Police say the man is in danger of being harmed. No other details were immediately available. Police did not provide a number to call, but...
Migrants warmed by the community as freezing temperatures linger in El Paso
As twinkling Christmas lights cast a warm glow in downtown El Paso, thousands of migrants' search for shelter resonates deeply in the predominantly Catholic border city.
