Bevendale floods: Manslaughter charge for driver over Ghosn Ghosn, Bob Chahine deaths

 4 days ago

A 41-year-old man has been charged with manslaughter after two men travelling in the tray of his ute died when he allegedly drove into floodwaters in southwest NSW .

Emergency services were called to the Preston Creek Causeway on Rugby Road at Bevendale, west of Goulburn, at around 11.15pm on October 31 following reports a ute had been swept into flood waters.

Two men who were in the cabin of the ute managed to swim to safety, but two others - Sydney dads Ghosn Ghosn and Bob Chahine - who were travelling in the tray of the ute were swept downstream.

Their bodies were found in November downstream from the causeway.

Following a NSW Police investigation, a 41-year-old man from Guildford was arrested at Merrylands Police Station on Tuesday.

He was charged with two counts of manslaughter, two counts of dangerous driving causing death and one count of driving while suspended.

He was refused bail to appear at Parramatta Local Court on Wednesday.

His charge comes as the Ghosn and Chahine families spoke about the devastating impacts their deaths have had.

Mr Ghosn's in-laws, Honriatt and Simon Moujalli, said their daughter Sarah has been crushed by the loss of her soulmate of four years.

Their 18-month-old grandson Isaiah keeps asking for Mr Ghosn and often waits to eat his breakfast because he thinks his dad is coming to do their morning breakfast ritual together.

Ms Ghosn's parents detailed how their broken hearted daughter was coping as she prepares to raise their boy as a single mum.

'No parent should ever have to go through the torture of seeing their child left devastated after such a tragic loss,' Ms Moujalli wrote in a GoFundMe set up for the family in November.

'My daughter's heart is crushed. My gorgeous grandson keeps asking for his dad and waits for him to have breakfast with him as he always did and sing and dance together before he headed off to work.'

Before the two men were found, Ms Ghosn and Mr Chahine's wife Remonda shared a message written by family friend Melissa Lattouf, asking their Lebanese community to pray for their safe return.

'Please bring our husbands home,' Mrs Chahine wrote.

Mrs Lattouf's message said: 'Family and friends, please pray that God sends Bob and Ghosn home safely. The power of prayer is real. Please pray with all your heart.'

Mr Chahine and his wife had been looking forward to celebrating their three-year wedding anniversary in January.

