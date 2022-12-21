Read full article on original website
kingcityrustler.com
King City Library wins decorating contest
KING CITY — Monterey County Free Libraries’ King City Branch was named the winner of the 14th Annual Christmas Business Decorating Contest, presented by the King City Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture. The 2022 theme of the window decorating contest was “Hometown Holiday,” and King City Library’s Sally...
salinasvalleytribune.com
Holiday events spread cheer around Salinas Valley
SALINAS VALLEY — Holiday events have been plentiful throughout the Salinas Valley this month, bringing some much-needed cheer to hundreds of local families. City of Greenfield had a successful turnout for its 2022 Holiday Celebration at Village Green Park on Dec. 9. The annual event featured a parade, tree-lighting ceremony, live entertainment and fun activities that included making s’mores and playing with a snow machine at Village Green Park.
kingcityrustler.com
Operation Santa Claus returns to King City
KING CITY — Santa Claus flew into King City again this year and, with the help of his volunteer elves, delivered toys and pozole meal kits to more than 2,000 residents from South Monterey County. The 2022 Operation Santa Claus event was brought to local families by Monterey County...
montereycountyweekly.com
Joe Cardinalli makes things happen, from performances to Festa Italia. But he doesn’t consider any of it work.
Joe Cardinalli has always been into special events. Initially interested in music and theater, over his career Cardinalli learned he is good at making things happen, from designing a set for a historical play to physically moving a building from one place to another. Born and raised in Monterey, Cardinalli...
kingcityrustler.com
Salinas Valley News Briefs | Dec. 22, 2022
MONTEREY COUNTY — Monterey County will have a winter closure for many operations from Dec. 23 through Jan. 2. During this time, many county offices will be closed or have limited hours of operation. The recess will not close any critical or public safety 24/7 operations. A schedule for all county offices during this time period is available on the county website co.monterey.ca.us.
Braxton Stuntz Foundation hosts 4th annual toy drive in Salinas
SALINAS, CALIF. (KION-TV)- “I can turn our pain into something that's purposeful and can help the kids. And that's Braxton did it sometimes without even telling us. And so we want to carry on that legacy.” The Braxton Stuntz Foundation spent the early hours handing out toys to kids at Boronda Meadows Elementary. For Ruth The post Braxton Stuntz Foundation hosts 4th annual toy drive in Salinas appeared first on KION546.
pajaronian.com
Photo: CHP hosts annual Adopt-a-Family program
California Highway Patrol officer Israel Murrillo (left), on behalf of the Santa Cruz area CHP, presents a hefty load of Christmas gifts to Selena Frutos and her kids, Julie Rodriguez, 5, Jade Duarte, 2, and Joseph Valencia, 10, as CHP officer Sam Courtney (rear) looks on. The gifts were hand-picked by the CHP for the Watsonville family as part of the CHP’s annual Adopt-a-Family program. “We are so thankful,” Frutos said.”I really don’t know what to say.”
montereycountyweekly.com
For the family of a missing Salinas woman, Christmas will be lonely.
Early on Thursday morning, Sept. 22, Arelie Garcia left the Salinas apartment she shares with her mother, got into her red Honda and drove off. When she didn’t show up for work that day as a service adviser at MY Chevrolet in the Salinas auto mall, a coworker contacted one of her sisters, Elizet Mendoza, who filed a missing person report with the Salinas Police Department. Three months later, Garcia is still missing – she disappeared, seemingly without a trace.
KSBW.com
Soldier surprises his grandmother on return home to Seaside
SEASIDE, Calif. — A soldier returning home for the holidays surprised his grandmother with help from the Seaside Police Department. According to the police department, a soldier who had been away nearly a year in Colorado came home and wanted to surprise his grandmother. He went to the Seaside...
California witness says triangle-shaped object beaming light to ground
A California witness at Pacific Grove reported watching a triangle-shaped object beaming light to the ground level at about 9:54 p.m. on December 15, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
salinasvalleytribune.com
Greenfield Police awarded grant for anti-tobacco campaign
GREENFIELD — Greenfield Police Department has been awarded $56,155 from the Department of Justice Tobacco Grant Program, which will be used for enforcement and education of illegal sales of tobacco to minors. As part of the grant, students at Greenfield High School will work closely with the police department...
Life of a busy Salinas postal worker during the Holiday rush
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Anyone who's been to the post office in the last couple of weeks knows the Holiday rush is on! Especially for people trying to send out their last-minute gifts and Christmas cards. KION spoke with some postal workers in Salinas earlier Friday. They tell us USPS spends all year planning how to handle the The post Life of a busy Salinas postal worker during the Holiday rush appeared first on KION546.
sanbenito.com
Marine Corps veteran delivers public art
Hollister is more often associated with agriculture and motorcycle rallies than a bustling art scene. However, if you look hard enough while driving throughout the city you might notice a splash of color breaking up the otherwise earth-toned streets. Adorning the walls of local businesses, and several pieces of city...
pajaronian.com
Local mechanic receives national award
WATSONVILLE—Chevrolet of Watsonville took a giant step up in the world of auto mechanics last week as one of their mechanics, Richard Shephard, was awarded a World Class Technician status award by officials from General Motors and Chevrolet. “There’s a lot of time, a lot of experience and a...
montereycountyweekly.com
More details released about the fatal police shooting of Brandon Varao in King City.
What began as a family dispute and turned violent took a deadly turn after family members called the police on Monday, Dec. 19. At 6:53pm, Joshua Varao called 911 to report that his brother, Brandon Varao, had stabbed him, and that their father was restraining Brandon. King City Police Officer...
kingcityrustler.com
Salinas Valley Police Reports | Published Dec. 21, 2022
Police Reports are obtained from the local police departments. 4:08 a.m. Death by natural causes on Hutchinson Dr. 9:00 a.m. Assisted CHP in a pursuit on S/B Hwy 101. 10:05 a.m. Battery (on a school employee) on Elm Av. 1:54 p.m. Vehicle towed (expired registration over six months) on 13th...
KSBW.com
Salinas police post raises questions as to what they consider 'gang related'
SALINAS, Calif. — Apost by the Salinas Police Department on their Facebook and Instagram accounts has prompted a discussion about what could be considered gang-related items. On Wednesday, the Salinas Police Department announced the arrest of 44-year-old Israel Villa. Villa was pulled over in Hollister and a loaded unregistered...
New Sheriff in town: Tina Nieto’s interview with KION
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Tina Nieto is set to become the next Sheriff of Monterey County, bringing a slew of changes to the department for the first time in its history. KION's Scott Rates sat down with the Sheriff-Elect for a one-to-one interview. SCOTT: Let's talk about the sheriff's office now. I know that you're in The post New Sheriff in town: Tina Nieto’s interview with KION appeared first on KION546.
Last-minute Christmas shoppers crowd Salinas stores
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Procrastination, a lot of us do it and regret but no other time does it feel more like the fate of the world is on the line than the two days before Christmas. Salinas shoppers who waited until the last minute to make Holiday magic happen were in for lines, lines and The post Last-minute Christmas shoppers crowd Salinas stores appeared first on KION546.
Pedestrian killed in Hwy 101 crash in Paso Robles identified
California Highway Patrol has identified the pedestrian killed during a traffic collision in Paso Robles Friday night.
