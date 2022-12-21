Read full article on original website
UPDATE: Son charged with killing father
MILTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- UPDATE 12/22/2022. A man has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting in Milton Thursday afternoon. According to the Milton Police Department, Jacob Beilstein, 23, has been charged with first degree murder and wanton endangerment. Police say the victim of the shooting was Jacob’s father,...
Son fatally shoots father in Milton, West Virginia
UPDATE (8:21 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 22): Milton Police have released the identity of the man killed in a shooting on Thursday. The deceased has been identified as Mark Beilstein, the alleged shooter’s father. 23-year-old Jacob Beilstein, of Milton, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder and wanton endangerment. UPDATE (7:00 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. […]
West Virginia authorities rescue chained-up dog in freezing weather
BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Authorities say charges are pending against a dog owner in Boone County. The Boone County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) says a dog was chained up without any shelter during extreme temperatures on Friday. Deputy Evan Gibson took the dog to the veterinarian where he was checked out and is now in […]
Son arrested in father’s death in Milton
MILTON, W.Va. — Police have charged a man with killing his father in a Thursday afternoon shooting at a house in Milton. Police charged Jacob Beilstein, 23, with first degree murder after the death of his father, Mark Beilstein. Milton police arrived at a house on Woodmire Drive and...
Man kills stepfather before killing himself
LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office has released new information regarding a murder-suicide that took place on Tuesday evening, December 20. According to Sheriff Gary Linville, a man is accused of shooting and killing his stepfather before shooting himself. The two men involved in...
Man to be extradited to California for attempted murder following arrest in Charleston
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A man arrested in Charleston for an attempted murder in Los Angeles will be extradited to California in the coming days. Brandon Dixon, 25, appeared virtually before Kanawha County Circuit Judge Tera Salango Thursday morning for an extradition hearing. Kanawha County Assistant Prosecutor Debra Rusnak asked...
Runaway girls from Wyoming County found safe
ITMANN, W.Va. (WVVA) - W.Va. State Police are asking for the public’s help locating two runaway kids. According to Sgt. Palmateer, 17-year-old Amber Morgan took off with another 9-year-old girl, Haley Akers, around 12:30 a.m. on Thursday. The trooper said Morgan stole her legal guardian’s vehicle, a 2021 Toyota...
One dead in I-79 crash
ELKVIEW, W.Va. — Kanawha County sheriff’s deputies said a man died after a speed-related crash on Interstate 79 near Elkview Thursday evening. The driver was headed north not far from the Elkview exit at around 5:45 p.m. when he failed to negotiate the curve at the bridge over Little Sandy Creek.
Former Gallia County 911 dispatcher charged in connection with multiple forest fire arsons
GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio (WCHS) — Federal court documents said a man who was working as a Gallia County 911 dispatcher and was an administrator at a volunteer fire department has been charged after being accused of setting about two dozen forest fires. James A. Bartels, 50, admitted to lighting...
Driver loses control on icy street, crashes into home
MILTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A driver lost control due to slick conditions on Friday and crashed their vehicle into a home, according to Milton Police. Officers say during the crash, the vehicle slid through a fence and into a home along Stewart Street. In a post on social media, Milton...
W.Va. State Police say interdiction unit makes 62 drug arrests in Kanawha, Cabell counties
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — West Virginia State Police said a special interdiction unit during a several day period made 62 drug arrests in Kanawha and Cabell counties, seizing illegal narcotics valued at more than $175,000. State Police said in a news release Wednesday the unit - from Dec. 5...
Deputies seeking alleged Kentucky porch pirate
GREENUP COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – The Greenup County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a person wanted for questioning in connection to a porch pirate investigation. The sheriff’s office released a pair of videos with the first showing a male subject taking packages from the porch of a home, and the second shows the alleged suspect […]
Charleston police ask for public assistance in fraud investigation
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Charleston police are asking for public assistance to locate suspects accused of using a stolen credit card at a Kanawha County retailer. Photographs of two people were posted to social media Wednesday evening by the Charleston Police Department. Officers report the two are suspected of using a stolen credit card at the South Ridge Walmart on Dec. 16.
Woman injured in St. Albans fire
ST. ALBANS, W.Va. — A woman was injured in a Wednesday morning fire in Kanawha County. Authorities said fire broke out in an apartment in the 700 block of 10th Street in St. Albans at about 3 a.m. A woman suffered burn injuries and was taken to the hospital.
Police Catch Cable-Thieves In The Act, One Arrested
An update from the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office:. This morning around 3:00 am Sheriff Hunt and deputies responded to a call in the Goose Creek community of Eastern where two individuals were cutting utility service cable down. Soon after arriving, Deputy Johnson located and apprehended one individual while the other ran into the hills. The two thieves had managed to cut and damage several hundred feet of phone and internet cable before deputies arrived.
Car on fire near Walmart parking lot in Cross Lanes, West Virginia
CROSS LANES, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 says a car is on fire near the Walmart parking lot in Cross Lanes, West Virginia. According to dispatchers, responders just arrived on the scene. Calls started coming into Metro Communications around 2:20 p.m. Dispatchers say responders include Nitro Fire Department, Tyler Mountain Volunteer Fire Department, and Nitro […]
Man killed when vehicle goes off I-79 in Elkview, West Virginia
UPDATE: (8:10 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 22) – The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office said a man was killed when a car went over an embankment and into a creek bed. The crash happened around 5:45 p.m. Thursday. Deputies said a car traveling north on I-79 near mile marker 9 in Elkview, failed to negotiate a […]
One person dead in I-77 accident in West Virginia
UPDATE: (1:40 p.m. Dec. 21, 2022) – Jackson County, West Virginia, Sheriff Ross Mellinger says I-77 has reopened following a fatal concrete truck crash this morning. The concrete truck was the only vehicle involved in the crash. Officials say the vehicle went through a guardrail and down an embankment on I-77 S near the 139-mile marker.
Former Charleston attorney, murdered in North Carolina, remembered by friends
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Friends of former Charleston attorney Patrick White remember his smile and inquisitive nature. White, 42, a native of Beckley, was shot and killed in his law office earlier this week in Goldsboro, North Carolina. He was doing a mediation Monday when a client pulled a gun.
Man Arrested On Drug Trafficking Charges After Giving Police Permission To Search His Home
A man out of Pike County is now facing several drug-trafficking charges, following a search of his home last week. State Police approached the home of 37-year-old Steven Cody Adkins, of Wolfpit Branch Road, and received permission to search the residence. While inside, troopers discovered meth, prescription medications, and over...
