Ranger, WV

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WSAZ

UPDATE: Son charged with killing father

MILTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- UPDATE 12/22/2022. A man has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting in Milton Thursday afternoon. According to the Milton Police Department, Jacob Beilstein, 23, has been charged with first degree murder and wanton endangerment. Police say the victim of the shooting was Jacob’s father,...
MILTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Son fatally shoots father in Milton, West Virginia

UPDATE (8:21 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 22): Milton Police have released the identity of the man killed in a shooting on Thursday. The deceased has been identified as Mark Beilstein, the alleged shooter’s father. 23-year-old Jacob Beilstein, of Milton, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder and wanton endangerment. UPDATE (7:00 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. […]
MILTON, WV
wchsnetwork.com

Son arrested in father’s death in Milton

MILTON, W.Va. — Police have charged a man with killing his father in a Thursday afternoon shooting at a house in Milton. Police charged Jacob Beilstein, 23, with first degree murder after the death of his father, Mark Beilstein. Milton police arrived at a house on Woodmire Drive and...
MILTON, WV
WSAZ

Man kills stepfather before killing himself

LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office has released new information regarding a murder-suicide that took place on Tuesday evening, December 20. According to Sheriff Gary Linville, a man is accused of shooting and killing his stepfather before shooting himself. The two men involved in...
LINCOLN COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Runaway girls from Wyoming County found safe

ITMANN, W.Va. (WVVA) - W.Va. State Police are asking for the public’s help locating two runaway kids. According to Sgt. Palmateer, 17-year-old Amber Morgan took off with another 9-year-old girl, Haley Akers, around 12:30 a.m. on Thursday. The trooper said Morgan stole her legal guardian’s vehicle, a 2021 Toyota...
WYOMING COUNTY, WV
wchsnetwork.com

One dead in I-79 crash

ELKVIEW, W.Va. — Kanawha County sheriff’s deputies said a man died after a speed-related crash on Interstate 79 near Elkview Thursday evening. The driver was headed north not far from the Elkview exit at around 5:45 p.m. when he failed to negotiate the curve at the bridge over Little Sandy Creek.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Driver loses control on icy street, crashes into home

MILTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A driver lost control due to slick conditions on Friday and crashed their vehicle into a home, according to Milton Police. Officers say during the crash, the vehicle slid through a fence and into a home along Stewart Street. In a post on social media, Milton...
MILTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Deputies seeking alleged Kentucky porch pirate

GREENUP COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – The Greenup County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a person wanted for questioning in connection to a porch pirate investigation. The sheriff’s office released a pair of videos with the first showing a male subject taking packages from the porch of a home, and the second shows the alleged suspect […]
GREENUP COUNTY, KY
wchstv.com

Charleston police ask for public assistance in fraud investigation

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Charleston police are asking for public assistance to locate suspects accused of using a stolen credit card at a Kanawha County retailer. Photographs of two people were posted to social media Wednesday evening by the Charleston Police Department. Officers report the two are suspected of using a stolen credit card at the South Ridge Walmart on Dec. 16.
CHARLESTON, WV
Metro News

Woman injured in St. Albans fire

ST. ALBANS, W.Va. — A woman was injured in a Wednesday morning fire in Kanawha County. Authorities said fire broke out in an apartment in the 700 block of 10th Street in St. Albans at about 3 a.m. A woman suffered burn injuries and was taken to the hospital.
SAINT ALBANS, WV
q95fm.net

Police Catch Cable-Thieves In The Act, One Arrested

An update from the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office:. This morning around 3:00 am Sheriff Hunt and deputies responded to a call in the Goose Creek community of Eastern where two individuals were cutting utility service cable down. Soon after arriving, Deputy Johnson located and apprehended one individual while the other ran into the hills. The two thieves had managed to cut and damage several hundred feet of phone and internet cable before deputies arrived.
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
WOWK 13 News

Car on fire near Walmart parking lot in Cross Lanes, West Virginia

CROSS LANES, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 says a car is on fire near the Walmart parking lot in Cross Lanes, West Virginia. According to dispatchers, responders just arrived on the scene. Calls started coming into Metro Communications around 2:20 p.m. Dispatchers say responders include Nitro Fire Department, Tyler Mountain Volunteer Fire Department, and Nitro […]
CROSS LANES, WV
WOWK

One person dead in I-77 accident in West Virginia

UPDATE: (1:40 p.m. Dec. 21, 2022) – Jackson County, West Virginia, Sheriff Ross Mellinger says I-77 has reopened following a fatal concrete truck crash this morning. The concrete truck was the only vehicle involved in the crash. Officials say the vehicle went through a guardrail and down an embankment on I-77 S near the 139-mile marker.
JACKSON COUNTY, WV

