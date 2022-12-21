ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Kansas City police investigate shots fired at Ward Parkway mall

By Bill Lukitsch
The Kansas City Star
The Kansas City Star
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=186rhF_0jpWYujP00

Update: Kansas City police provided more details Tuesday night about the investigation of gunfire in the Ward Parkway mall. That story is posted here.

Kansas City police responded to a report of gunshots fired Tuesday night at the Ward Parkway Center mall.

No injuries were reported, Officer Donna Drake, a Kansas City Police Department spokeswoman, said in an emailed statement.

The shooting was reported about 6:45 p.m. when police received several 911 calls about shots fired at the mall, Drake said.

Because of the magnitude of the situation, the police department called for city-wide assistance and several area law enforcement agencies responded.

Officers responding to the mall entered the businesses inside and searched for victims and suspects.

No injured victims were found, police said but some people labeled “subjects of interest” were arrested.

Assault Squad detectives who responded to the mall were leading the investigation, Drake said, and crime scene personnel were involved.

Police said several witnesses left the area for their safety before investigators were able to contact them, and the department urged them to call detectives at 816-234-5227. Witnesses can also call the Crimestoppers TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOMU

KC police make special delivery to family of hit-and-run victim

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KCTV) -- Members of the Kansas City Missouri Police Department helped spread joy to a family in need months after their loved one was killed while riding a bike. “Today is about giving back to a family that lost a loved one,” said Kansas City Police Department...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Hutch Post

Police ID teen victim in fatal Kansas shooting

KANSAS CITY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal shooting have identified the victim as 18-year-old Amir Terry of Missouri, according to a statement from police. Just after 9:30p.m. Dec, 18, police were dispatched to a shooting in the 4000 block of Lloyd Street in Kansas City, Kansas.
KANSAS CITY, KS
KCTV 5

Police on the lookout for runaway 11 year old missing overnight in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police are asking for the public’s help in finding an 11-year-old girl who went missing overnight in south Kansas City, MO. Jamea Mitchell is an Black girl who is 5-foot-5, 170 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen around 1 a.m. Friday near 77th Street and Montgall Avenue, according to the Kansas City Police Department.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

KCPD investigates homicide after shooting victim dies

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Police Department is now investigating a homicide after a shooting victim, who was shot this afternoon, died. Officers went to the 8000 block of N. Denver Ave. just after 3 p.m. after receiving a call about a shooting. When officers arrived, they...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Person dies after apartment complex shooting in northern Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating a homicide after a shooting at an apartment complex north of the river Wednesday afternoon. Officers were called to the 8000 block of North Denver Avenue to investigate a shooting just after 3 p.m. When police arrived,...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

One person dead, 2 injured in Wednesday evening Independence car crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police said one person died and two others were injured following a two-vehicle crash Wednesday evening. According to the Independence Police Department, a Chrysler was leaving the Walgreens parking lot in the area of US Highway 24 and Susquehanna Ridge just after 6:15 p.m. when it was struck by an eastbound Jeep in the middle turn lane.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Woman killed after being ejected from car on ramp at Grandview Triangle

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A woman died early Friday morning after being ejected from her vehicle during a crash on a ramp at the Grandview Triangle in Kansas City, MO. Emergency crews responded at 3:34 a.m. to the ramp from eastbound Interstate 435 to southbound I-49 in response to a crash. A purple Nissan Murano took a curve in the road, hit the Jersey barrier, then left the right side of the road, overturning and rolling several times, according to a report released by the Kansas City Police Department.
KANSAS CITY, MO
republic-online.com

Two arrests made in Osawatomie after stolen autos recovered

OSAWATOMIE – Osawatomie police officers arrested two Olathe residents on Monday, Dec. 19, at Casey’s General Store after two stolen automobiles were recovered. Officers were first alerted to the presence of a suspicious vehicle at the store, located at 503 E. Main St. The vehicle matched the description of a vehicle used in a previous case in which a man driving the vehicle used a counterfeit $100 bill to purchase items from the store, according to a news release from the Osawatomie Police Department.
OSAWATOMIE, KS
KCTV 5

Shots fired at Ward Parkway Center, no injuries reported

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating after shots were fired at Ward Parkway Center on Tuesday evening. There were no reports of injuries, according to the KCPD. Ward Parkway Center is located at 8600 Ward Parkway. That’s south of W. 85th Street, and...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Kansas City Star

The Kansas City Star

Kansas City, MO
26K+
Followers
918
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The Kansas City Star and kansascity.com are among the most dominant news sources in the middle of the country. Known for journalism that resounds at a local, regional and national level, The Star produces a wide range of content, from hard-hitting investigations and government accountability journalism to wall-to-wall coverage from its nationally recognized and award-winning sports team.

 https://www.kansascity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy