Five highlights from the $1.7 trillion omnibus spending bill Congress just passed
Congress this week unveiled and swiftly passed a sprawling $1.7 trillion omnibus package to fund the government through September 2023. The Senate passed the measure on Thursday in a 68-29 vote and the House on Friday passed it 225-201-1. It now heads to the White House, where President Biden is expected to approve the funding […]
How Trump paid $0 in income tax in 2020
Donald Trump paid no income tax during his last year as president, according to his tax returns, which were released to a congressional committee and are set to be made public within a few days.
5 things we’ve learned through the release of Trump’s tax records
The main tax committee in the House voted Tuesday night to release six years of tax returns belonging to former President Donald Trump as part of an investigation into the presidential audit program at the IRS. The vote was 24-16 and fell along party lines, with Democrats voting in favor and Republicans voting against.
Senate strikes deal on how to advance spending agreement
Editor’s note: This story has been corrected to reflect that Sen. Mike Lee’s (R-Utah) proposed amendment would keep Title 42 in place. We regret the error. The Senate on Thursday struck a deal to advance to final passage the $1.7 trillion omnibus spending package that will fund the government through the end of fiscal 2023.
