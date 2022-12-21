ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duke savors shot at ninth win vs. UCF in Military Bowl

Duke is bowl-eligible for the first time since 2018. To cap off Mike Elko’s first season at the helm, the Blue Devils draw UCF in Annapolis, Md. at the Military Bowl on Wednesday. Should Duke (8-4) beat the Knights (9-4), it will give the Blue Devils just their seventh...
