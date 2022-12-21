Read full article on original website
Thieves Swipe Gun, Ammo And Purse From Metro Couple's Truck Parked At Harkin's Theatre
A metro couple learned an expensive lesson one week before Christmas. Their truck was burglarized in Bricktown as possibly a part of a string of thefts around the metro. Metro law enforcement see an increase in car burglaries around Christmas, but this year police are warning gun owners to think twice before leaving a weapon in their vehicles.
Police investigate drive-by shooting in Midwest City
Authorities are investigating a reported drive-by shooting in Midwest City.
Police release body cam footage of officer-involved shooting
After negotiating failed to work, officers used a beanbag shotgun to try and subdue Davis.
KOCO
At least two injured in Friday stabbing at Oklahoma City shelter
OKLAHOMA CITY — At least two people were hurt following a stabbing at an Oklahoma City homeless shelter Friday night. Oklahoma City police said a husband and wife were victims of the stabbing, which took place around 8 p.m. Both are in the hospital in stable condition. This happened...
WAPT
WATCH: Woman sets up sting operation to get stolen wallets back, put thief behind bars
An Oklahoma woman set up a sting operation to get her stolen luxury wallets back and put the thief behind bars. She uploaded some high-end accessories on Facebook Marketplace to help her family this holiday, but then, she was conned. "I’m a single mom of three kids, and I was...
Police: Man Who Allegedly Threw Fire Bomb Into Apartment Shot, Killed
A man was found wounded near a burning home Tuesday night, according to Oklahoma City Police. OCPD says that officers and firefighters were called to the same location near the 7200 block of NW 122nd and discovered the shooting victim in a car that had left the roadway in the 11500 block of N. Rockwell. The shooting victim was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead. Police said the fire and shooting are related.
yukonprogressnews.com
Felon charged in apartment break-in, officer assault
EL RENO – A Yukon felon now housed at the Canadian County Jail faces a long prison term after being accused of breaking into an apartment and kicking a Yukon police captain. Christopher Jon Seely, 42, was charged Dec. 13 in Canadian County District Court with first-degree burglary, assault and battery on a police officer, domestic assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, obstructing an officer, possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and domestic abuse.
KOCO
Oklahoma City police, fire investigate two overnight crime scenes they say are connected
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City police and fire are investigating two crime scenes from overnight they said are connected. Both scenes are just a few blocks away from each other in northwest Oklahoma City, not far from Putnam City North High School on Rockwell Avenue. It all started before 1 a.m. Wednesday morning when fire crews responded to an apartment fire.
KOCO
Person dies because of cold weather in Oklahoma City, police say
OKLAHOMA CITY — A person died because of the fridge temperatures that hit Oklahoma City on Thursday. Police told KOCO 5 that the victim was found around 10 a.m. near Reno Avenue and Classen Boulevard. They believe the person was experiencing homelessness. Information about the victim has not been...
Oklahoma City man charged in deadly Newcastle DUI hit-and-run
An Oklahoma City man has been charged for causing a deadly hit-and-run in Indian County on December 30, 2021.
Oklahoma lawmaker from Edmond charged with felony
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A Republican state lawmaker has been charged with a felony crime of being in control of a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol following his October arrest outside an Edmond, Oklahoma, bar. Rep. Ryan Martinez, 37, was charged Thursday in Oklahoma County with actual...
Two arrested in NW OKC assault, robbery case following standoff
The Oklahoma City Police Department says two people have been arrested after a nearly two hour standoff following a robbery and assault at gunpoint Sunday afternoon.
KOCO
Woman dead after fire at Del City apartment complex
DEL CITY, Okla. — A woman is dead after a fire at a Del City apartment complex. KOCO 5 was on scene Wednesday morning just before 2 a.m. Firefighters were able to get a woman out of the second floor but they had to give her CPR before rushing her to the hospital.
Driver arrested for DUI after wrong-way crash on I-35
I-35 is narrowed to one lane moving southbound at Ladd Road near Goldsby due to a semi rollover accident.
KTUL
Shawnee man dies after wreck in Okfuskee County
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A man from Shawnee died after a wreck in Okfuskee County Thursday, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Jose Masso, 60, was driving eastbound on U.S. Highway 62 when he failed to navigate curved, troopers said. The collision occurred around 7 a.m. Thursday. Masso entered...
KOCO
Oklahoma drivers shouldn't ignore car warning lights during cold weather
OKLAHOMA CITY — Drivers in Oklahoma might be ignoring their car's warning lights as the cold weather continues, but some tasks shouldn't be avoided. Despite the bitter cold, filling tires with air is important, even if drivers believe it is just the car's way of reacting to the swinging temperatures.
Man allegedly robs Oklahoma City Starbucks after his wife was denied $1 refund
A customer goes far and beyond to get his wife's money back, and his bold move at Starbucks got him arrested.
This OKC Fire Dept retirement will have a direct effect on the news
OKC Fire Dept Public Information Officer Benny Fulkerson is retiring. He has been a skilled spokesperson who will be missed by reporters. The post This OKC Fire Dept retirement will have a direct effect on the news appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
okcfox.com
Deer Creek neighbors concerned, woman caught on camera with weapon
DEER CREEK, Okla. (KOKH) — Deer Creek neighbors are talking after a woman with a weapon rang the doorbell of several homes on Sunday night. This happened to several homes in The Grove neighborhood in Deer Creek, also in the Lone Oak Village neighborhood as well. One homeowner caught...
One person found dead in car in Norman following possible shooting
Breaking news Sunday morning in Norman. One person is dead following a possible shooting in the Lexington Crossing mobile home park.
