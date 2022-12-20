Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
news9.com
Tulsa Man Caught On Camera Unicycling In Snow
News On 6 shared a video Thursday of a man unicycling in the snow without a shirt on, waving an American flag, and that video has been seen by hundreds of thousands of people. Josiah Ferrill said he does this every day and wasn't going to let the snow stop him.
news9.com
Osage SkyNews 6 Captures Unique Array Of Aircraft In 2022
Oklahoma is a big aviation state, and there's no better way to see that than from up in the air. Osage SkyNews 6 Pilot Dustin Stone shares some of the unique aircraft that have flown over Tulsa this year.
blackchronicle.com
Suspect Arrested After 4 Killed at Oklahoma Marijuana Farm – NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
The suspect in the weekend killings of four people at a marijuana farm in Oklahoma was arrested in the afternoon by officers in South Florida, police announced late Tuesday. Wu Chen was taken into custody without incident just before 4 p.m. Central time by Miami Beach police and taken to the Miami-Dade County Detention Center, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said in an evening post on Facebook.
This City in Oklahoma is in the Top 10 Grinchiest Cities in the U.S.
A study was conducted by FinanceBuzz.com to find the grinchiest cities in the U.S. that are in need of some serious Christmas spirit. As it turns out there's a city in Oklahoma that made the list and ranked in the top 10. The study used several different factors when judging...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
TPD searches for ‘shock value’ pranksters following inappropriate visits
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are searching for a group of inappropriate pranksters. Investigators say multiple people walked into two Tulsa businesses, dressed in unsuitable clothing. The group swore and waved around a sexual device in front of children. The incident happened Tuesday at a Jack in the Box...
KC Chief’s superfan remains in OK jail; accused of robbing a bank
TULSA, Okla. – A Kansas City Chief’s superfan known for wearing a wolf mask to the Chief’s football games is facing several charges in connection to a bank robbery. Xavier Michael Babudar, 28, is charged in Tulsa County District Court with assault while masked or disguised and robbery with a firearm. He is being held […]
fourstateshomepage.com
Oklahoma Federal Court indictments
TULSA, Okla. – Three northeast Oklahoma men were indicted in federal court on Friday. Giles, 23, of Afton is charged with sexual abuse of a minor in Indian Country, abusive sexual contact with a minor in Indian Country, coercion and enticement of a minor. Giles is accused of sex...
This OKC Fire Dept retirement will have a direct effect on the news
OKC Fire Dept Public Information Officer Benny Fulkerson is retiring. He has been a skilled spokesperson who will be missed by reporters. The post This OKC Fire Dept retirement will have a direct effect on the news appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
Generous KFOR viewer helps woman whose SNAP benefits were stolen
After a Grinch stole from an Oklahoma family, things were looking pretty bleak until a generous viewer stepped in to help.
Thieves Swipe Gun, Ammo And Purse From Metro Couple's Truck Parked At Harkin's Theatre
A metro couple learned an expensive lesson one week before Christmas. Their truck was burglarized in Bricktown as possibly a part of a string of thefts around the metro. Metro law enforcement see an increase in car burglaries around Christmas, but this year police are warning gun owners to think twice before leaving a weapon in their vehicles.
KOCO
Person dies because of cold weather in Oklahoma City, police say
OKLAHOMA CITY — A person died because of the fridge temperatures that hit Oklahoma City on Thursday. Police told KOCO 5 that the victim was found around 10 a.m. near Reno Avenue and Classen Boulevard. They believe the person was experiencing homelessness. Information about the victim has not been...
2 Stabbed, 1 Injured Following Incident In Oklahoma City
Two people were stabbed and another person was injured Friday night in Oklahoma City, according to Oklahoma City Police. Police said the incident happened at the Homeless Alliance near Northwest 4th Street and North Virginia Avenue. Officers said an argument broke out, then a man stabbed two people before fleeing...
Police release body cam footage of officer-involved shooting
After negotiating failed to work, officers used a beanbag shotgun to try and subdue Davis.
KOKI FOX 23
PSO offers tips to conserve energy usage during Christmas weekend
TULSA, Okla. — Freezing temperatures and family in from out of town can drive your energy usage up, leaving people wondering how high their bill will be, and if there’s any ways to lower it. FOX23 spoke with Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO) about ways you can...
news9.com
Green Country Family Frustrated, Heartbroken After Pawhuska Hospital Experience
A Green Country family is frustrated and heartbroken after taking their grandma to the Pawhuska hospital, saying first she was misdiagnosed, then a broken window in her hospital room caused her condition to worsen. Edith Miller’s granddaughter said snow coming through the window and the hospital room was freezing.
Oklahoma City man charged in deadly Newcastle DUI hit-and-run
An Oklahoma City man has been charged for causing a deadly hit-and-run in Indian County on December 30, 2021.
High winds wreak havoc around metro Thursday
Thursday’s blustery winds caused several problems for Oklahomans around the metro.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Six people arrested in connection to Osage County murder, more arrests expected
OSAGE COUNTY, Okla. — Six people have been arrested in connection to the murder of Corey Dell Sequiche. Sequiche’s body was found last month near Zink Ranch in Skiatook. According to a Facebook post from the Osage County Sheriff’s Office, the investigation is ongoing and more arrests are expected.
kaynewscow.com
Osage County Sheriff investigators arrest six in murder investigation
PAWHUSKA — Osage County Sheriff Eddie Virden reports that deputies have arrested six people in connection with the murder of 50-year-old Afton resident Corey Dell Sequichie. Sequichie’s body was discovered by construction workers in the southern part of Osage County in November. Virden reports that Dacia Rae Dorris,...
Oklahomans out combined $500,000 in SNAP benefit scam
The state’s Department of Human Services says since Dec. 8, hundreds of Oklahomans have been impacted by a card skimming scam that's targeting low income families who use Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).
