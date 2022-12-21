Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Body positive influencer Jamie Lopez dies of heart complications.Lashaun TurnerLas Vegas, NV
3 Raider players deservingly named to the Pro Bowl in Las VegasEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
XFL Football: Former Ohio State star Rod Smith brings NFL-level talent to Las VegasEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
Triple B - Brooks Brothers Burgers: Serving up some of Henderson's best burgersEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
How To Avoid A Bad All Your Can Eat BuffetNick DaviesLas Vegas, NV
Related
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas non-profit continues to help church after donating dozens of toys for kids
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - One good deed has led to another and many more across the valley as the public swamped a local church with toy donations for families in need this week. “God bless everyone who is getting toys today,” said Transition Services worker Paul Noles. Transition...
Fox5 KVVU
Superheroes visit hundreds of sick children across Las Vegas Valley
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Superheroes from the DC and Marvel Universes have united for a special cause this holiday season to cheer on mighty kids battling illnesses in Las Vegas Valley hospitals. Critical Care Comics is the work of caped crusaders who have a mission: to visit children fighting...
8newsnow.com
Resources available for seniors in Las Vegas experiencing holiday loneliness
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— This may be the most wonderful time of the year, but for many seniors, it could be the loneliest. Though the holidays for many are family-oriented, it is hard to keep the holiday spirit up when there isn’t much family around. Sheila Zachea, who is...
Resorts World Las Vegas to welcome iconic California Donut Brand Randy's Donuts
The location will feature a 24/7 pop-up window inside the breakfast restaurant "Suns Out, Buns Out," offering a variety of donuts to satisfy any sweet tooth.
8newsnow.com
Popular Las Vegas steakhouse catches fire
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— The popular Las Vegas steakhouse Herbs & Rye caught fire, Friday afternoon. Las Vegas Fire and Rescue responded to the fire around 3:20 p.m. and quickly quelled the flames, which the department said started on the roof. According to Clark County Fire Chief Kenny Holding, this...
Las Vegas receives $140 million for water treatment improvements
According to state leaders, the project will ensure clean water for future generations.
news3lv.com
How a Las Vegas man is turning millions of chopsticks into housewares
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — ChopValue is recycling and keeping tons of chopsticks out of our landfills. Brooks Smith, the owner of ChopValue, joined us to talk more about his work.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas Valley responds with dozens of toys for children of needy families
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Moments of Blessings House of prayer near east Lake Mead and Nellis is thanking the community for answering its call of toys for kids who might not see anything under the Christmas tree this year. “I’m not going to cry, but to see what Las...
Dog left for dead at landfill outside Las Vegas dies, deputies search for owner
PAHRUMP, Nev. (KLAS) — A dog left for dead at a dump in Pahrump has died, Nye County sheriff’s deputies said Saturday. Deputies discovered the severely dehydrated pitbull at the landfill on Christmas Eve, they said. Despite veterinarians’ efforts to save her, the dog died later in the day. Sheriff’s deputies suspect a person left […]
Person robs cage at Rampart Casino, sources say
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A person robbed the casino cage at the Rampart Casino on Christmas Eve, the 8 News Now Investigators have learned. The casino is in the J.W. Marriott near the Summerlin Parkway. 8 News Now was working to get more information. Stay with 8 News Now and 8newsnow.com as this story develops.
Clark County reminds community of mental health resources during the holidays
The Nevada Office of Suicide Prevention reports that there were 603 deaths from suicide in Nevada in 2020, with one Nevadan dying by suicide on average every 14 hours.
KTNV
Archived, iconic Las Vegas photos shown to public for the first time at Fremont Street
The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority created a 75th anniversary website that shows iconic images of early Las Vegas. Some of these photos have yet to be seen by the public until the website was published, LVCVA officials said. The historical photos played a role in promoting tourism to Las Vegas since 1947.
bouldercityreview.com
Good fortune: Zoltar helps bring success to Stanton
When Olaf Stanton asked Zoltar about his future, good fortune was smiling down on him. The fortune teller in a box, first seen in the 1988 movie “Big,” has brought success and international acclaim to the Boulder City resident, who makes the characters in his workshop off on Foothill Court.
lasvegastribune.net
Las Vegas ranks No. 3 in the Nation for Metros with the largest share of 65-and-older Homeowners with a Mortgage
Las Vegas ranks No. 3 in the nation for metros with the largest share of 65-and-older homeowners with a mortgage, according to new LendingTree research. The study looks at where homeowners are likely to still be paying off their mortgage near or past the age of retirement, using the latest U.S. Census Bureau data.
luxury-houses.net
This $5.65 Million New Home in Las Vegas Provides A Sublime Indoor Outdoor Lifestyle with Incredible Resort Style Amenities
38 Ravenswood Avenue Home in Las Vegas, Nevada for Sale. 38 Ravenswood Avenue, Las Vegas, Nevada is a new custom home in the 24-hour guard-gated community of Southern Highlands Golf Club and breathtaking views of the nearby mountains. This Home in Las Vegas offers 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 9,400 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 38 Ravenswood Avenue, please contact Rob W. Jensen (Phone: 702-521-8832) at Rob Jensen Company for full support and perfect service.
Fox5 KVVU
119 dogs at Las Vegas shelter in need of foster families over holiday season
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - ”Is she eating out of the bag?”. A wagging tail, and a love for treats. Sasha, an 8 years old stray, that came into the Animal Foundation in September, is just a friendly pup just wanting some love. “I picked her because she’s the...
Lighting The Way In The Valley
Las Vegas(KLAS)-Looking for some of the best Christmas displays in the valley? You might not have to drive far with help from “The Las Vegas Christmas Light Map.” Kendall Tenney chats with Nannette Melamed of Vegas Family guide to give us all the details.The Last Vegas Christmas Light Map: www.vegaschristmaslightsmap.comVegas Family Guide: www.vegasfamilyguide.com
Americajr.com
GALLERY: 2022 Christmas at Central Church in Henderson, NV
AmericaJR’s Jason Rzucidlo recently attended Christmas at Central Church in Henderson, Nev. It is one of the best Christmas services in southern Nevada. This year’s theme was “Planes, Trains and Automobiles.” You’ll see appearances by Santa Claus, The Grinch and professional singers and dancers. The Central Live band performed some holiday songs as well. In addition, there was a special holiday message from senior pastor Jud Wilhite.
Rosa Mexicano Is Headed to Vegas
The New York-born chain’s growth spurt is bringing it to Sin City
Fox5 KVVU
First Las Vegas Strip musical launched post-COVID will end its run in 2023
Snow, rain, ice, wind and frigid temperatures are disrupting air travel plans across the United States, including here in Las Vegas. Las Vegas Valley responds with dozens of toys for children of needy families. Updated: 14 hours ago. Moments of Blessings House of Prayer near east Lake Mead and Nellis...
Comments / 4