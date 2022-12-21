ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Fox5 KVVU

Superheroes visit hundreds of sick children across Las Vegas Valley

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Superheroes from the DC and Marvel Universes have united for a special cause this holiday season to cheer on mighty kids battling illnesses in Las Vegas Valley hospitals. Critical Care Comics is the work of caped crusaders who have a mission: to visit children fighting...
8newsnow.com

Popular Las Vegas steakhouse catches fire

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— The popular Las Vegas steakhouse Herbs & Rye caught fire, Friday afternoon. Las Vegas Fire and Rescue responded to the fire around 3:20 p.m. and quickly quelled the flames, which the department said started on the roof. According to Clark County Fire Chief Kenny Holding, this...
8 News Now

Person robs cage at Rampart Casino, sources say

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A person robbed the casino cage at the Rampart Casino on Christmas Eve, the 8 News Now Investigators have learned. The casino is in the J.W. Marriott near the Summerlin Parkway. 8 News Now was working to get more information. Stay with 8 News Now and 8newsnow.com as this story develops.
bouldercityreview.com

Good fortune: Zoltar helps bring success to Stanton

When Olaf Stanton asked Zoltar about his future, good fortune was smiling down on him. The fortune teller in a box, first seen in the 1988 movie “Big,” has brought success and international acclaim to the Boulder City resident, who makes the characters in his workshop off on Foothill Court.
luxury-houses.net

This $5.65 Million New Home in Las Vegas Provides A Sublime Indoor Outdoor Lifestyle with Incredible Resort Style Amenities

38 Ravenswood Avenue Home in Las Vegas, Nevada for Sale. 38 Ravenswood Avenue, Las Vegas, Nevada is a new custom home in the 24-hour guard-gated community of Southern Highlands Golf Club and breathtaking views of the nearby mountains. This Home in Las Vegas offers 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 9,400 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 38 Ravenswood Avenue, please contact Rob W. Jensen (Phone: 702-521-8832) at Rob Jensen Company for full support and perfect service.
8 News Now

Lighting The Way In The Valley

Las Vegas(KLAS)-Looking for some of the best Christmas displays in the valley? You might not have to drive far with help from “The Las Vegas Christmas Light Map.” Kendall Tenney chats with Nannette Melamed of Vegas Family guide to give us all the details.The Last Vegas Christmas Light Map: www.vegaschristmaslightsmap.comVegas Family Guide: www.vegasfamilyguide.com
Americajr.com

GALLERY: 2022 Christmas at Central Church in Henderson, NV

AmericaJR’s Jason Rzucidlo recently attended Christmas at Central Church in Henderson, Nev. It is one of the best Christmas services in southern Nevada. This year’s theme was “Planes, Trains and Automobiles.” You’ll see appearances by Santa Claus, The Grinch and professional singers and dancers. The Central Live band performed some holiday songs as well. In addition, there was a special holiday message from senior pastor Jud Wilhite.
