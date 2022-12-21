ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Boyd scores 23, leads Lipscomb past Louisville 75-67

The Associated Press
 4 days ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Dennis Boyd scored 18 of his 23 points in the second half and hit 4-of-5 3-pointers to lead Lipscomb to a 75-67 victory over Louisville on Tuesday night.

Boyd converted a three-point play and made a 3-pointer, Jacob Ognacevic followed with a fast-break dunk and the Bisons led 44-36 with 17:26 remaining. Another 3-pointer by Boyd put the Bisons up 63-53 with 7:45 remaining.

Louisville never got closer than five points and the Cardinals’ last field goal was a jumper by JJ Traynor with 5:15 remaining. Louisville’s final seven points came at the line, none in the final three minutes.

Ognacevic scored 16 points and Trae Benham added 10 for the Bisons. Ahsan Asadullah had 10 rebounds.

Louisville (2-10), which had won two in a row after losing nine games to open the season, got 24 points and six assists from El Ellis. Sydney Currey had 12 points and seven rebounds. After averaging 1.7 points and 3.6 rebounds in the first nine losses, Curry is averaging 11.7 points and 10.7 rebounds in the last three games.

A 12-3 run in which six players scored gave Lipscomb a 20-11 lead midway through the first half and the Bisons led the rest of the way. Later, a 3-pointer by Will Pruitt gave Lipscomb a 25-17 lead with 8:46 to go. Curry scored the first four points and Ellis the last four as Louisville closed the half with a 15-8 run to get within 33-32 at the break.

In two previous games this season against teams from major conferences, Lipscomb (8-5) had a one-point loss at Notre Dame and an eight-point loss at Michigan.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

