WHEC TV-10
Frigid weather doesn’t stop Santas surfing off Florida coast
COCOA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — For the surfing Santas off Florida’s central coast, the Atlantic Ocean felt more like the North Pole than the Sunshine State as temperatures on Saturday morning plunged to around freezing, while freeze warnings were in place for at least half of the state.

LIVE UPDATES: No unnecessary travel in Monroe County; flights canceled at Rochester Airport; warming centers open
The storm has arrived. The Rochester area is experiencing widespread power outages, slick roads from the flash freeze, strong winds, and snow. Rochester and New York state are under a state of emergency. Thousands of Rochesterians are dealing with power outages. Saturday, 8:30 a.m. Ontario and Wyoming counties have canceled...

Bethlehem rebounds from pandemic, lifting Christmas spirits
BETHLEHEM, West Bank (AP) — The biblical town of Bethlehem marked a merry Christmas on Saturday, with thousands of visitors descending upon the traditional birthplace of Jesus as it rebounds from the coronavirus pandemic. Tourism is the economic lifeblood of this town in the occupied West Bank, and for...

New York State’s first legal cannabis dispensary will open on December 29
NEW YORK — New York State’s first legal cannabis dispensary is set to open on Thursday, December 29. However, it won’t be in Rochester. The first sale will be at a dispensary in Manhattan operated by the non-profit Housing Works, which provides HIV/AIDS services. It’s the first of 36 recently licensed dispensaries to begin selling cannabis to the general public.

Man convicted of running unlicensed bitcoin exchange biz
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire man was convicted Thursday of running an unlicensed bitcoin exchange business and laundering over $10 million in proceeds of romance scams and other internet frauds following a two-week federal trial. Prosecutors said Ian Freeman “created a business that catered to fraudsters” by...

New York State lawmakers approve $32,000 pay increase
ALBANY, N.Y. — New York State lawmakers approved a $32,000 pay increase for themselves. Democrats in the State Assembly and State Senate introduced the bill this week to increase the salary of all New York State lawmakers from $110,000 to $142,000 per year. The Senate approved it 33 to...

3rd case brought by DeSantis’ election police dismissed
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A third case of a defendant who was arrested by an elections police unit created by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and a Republican-controlled Florida Legislature has been thrown out. Terry Hubbard, 63, was among 20 people arrested last August on criminal charges of illegal...

Arizona’s lawyers: Lake challenge of gov’s loss lacks merit
PHOENIX (AP) — Republican Kari Lake didn’t offer evidence to back her claims of widespread, intentional misconduct on Election Day at her two-day trial challenging her loss to Democrat Katie Hobbs in Arizona governor’s race, lawyers for the state said Thursday. Lake also never established her claim...

Former Kansas lawmaker convicted of COVID-19 relief fraud
FILE - Kansas state Rep. Michael Capps, R-Wichita, testifies during a committee hearing in favor of his bill to require the national motto of "In God We Trust" to be posted in public buildings and schools, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kan. A jury has found the former Kansas state lawmaker guilty, Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2022, of 12 felonies for lying on applications for federal COVID-19 relief. Federal prosecutors said Capps filed forms inflating the number of employees he had at two businesses and a sports foundation, and then applied for loans to pay the non-existent employees. (AP Photo/John Hanna, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/John Hanna]

Trial: Expert disputes Lake’s claim over her gov’s race loss
PHOENIX (AP) — An expert testifying at Republican Kari Lake’s trial challenging her defeat in Arizona governor’s race said Thursday that her claims about the impact of Election Day lines and voter disenfranchisement on the outcome weren’t backed by evidence. Kenneth Mayer, a political science professor...
