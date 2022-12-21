FILE - Kansas state Rep. Michael Capps, R-Wichita, testifies during a committee hearing in favor of his bill to require the national motto of "In God We Trust" to be posted in public buildings and schools, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kan. A jury has found the former Kansas state lawmaker guilty, Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2022, of 12 felonies for lying on applications for federal COVID-19 relief. Federal prosecutors said Capps filed forms inflating the number of employees he had at two businesses and a sports foundation, and then applied for loans to pay the non-existent employees. (AP Photo/John Hanna, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/John Hanna]

WICHITA, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO