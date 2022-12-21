ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Comments / 0

Related
dakotafreepress.com

Noem Hires Florida/DC Grad Student to Spin and Burn SD Press

Last summer, Florida native and RNC intern Amelia Joy tweeted that she’d move to South Dakota for Kristi Noem:. Six months later, Joy gets her wish. She reports Governor Noem has tapped her to be the Governor’s next press secretary:. Noem advertised this month for a new press...
FLORIDA STATE
dakotafreepress.com

Noem Sends Guard to Rosebud with Firewood

It took Governor Kristi Noem less time to hire a new Secretary of Health than it did to notice Indians were dying and call up the National Guard to help the Rosebud Sioux weather this month’s awful snow and cold. Yesterday Governor Noem issued an executive order declaring a...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
dakotafreepress.com

Gill Now Third Woman to Leave Noem Cabinet in Month

The women in Governor Kristi Noem’s cabinet are voting with their feet. Yesterday, Department of Social Services Secretary Laurie Gill became the third official to leave Noem’s cabinet since Noem’s reëlection:. Laurie Gill made it official Wednesday, announcing she plans to retire after the holidays as...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy