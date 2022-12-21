Read full article on original website
Related
dakotafreepress.com
Noem Hires Florida/DC Grad Student to Spin and Burn SD Press
Last summer, Florida native and RNC intern Amelia Joy tweeted that she’d move to South Dakota for Kristi Noem:. Six months later, Joy gets her wish. She reports Governor Noem has tapped her to be the Governor’s next press secretary:. Noem advertised this month for a new press...
dakotafreepress.com
Noem Sends Guard to Rosebud with Firewood
It took Governor Kristi Noem less time to hire a new Secretary of Health than it did to notice Indians were dying and call up the National Guard to help the Rosebud Sioux weather this month’s awful snow and cold. Yesterday Governor Noem issued an executive order declaring a...
dakotafreepress.com
Gill Now Third Woman to Leave Noem Cabinet in Month
The women in Governor Kristi Noem’s cabinet are voting with their feet. Yesterday, Department of Social Services Secretary Laurie Gill became the third official to leave Noem’s cabinet since Noem’s reëlection:. Laurie Gill made it official Wednesday, announcing she plans to retire after the holidays as...
Comments / 0