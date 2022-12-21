Read full article on original website
Where to ring in 2023 in Arlington
There are plenty of places to celebrate locally as the calendar flips to 2023. After two years of subdued New Year’s Eve parties due to the pandemic, a number of Arlington restaurants are roaring back with events. Below are some of the Arlington restaurants, bars and spaces where you...
Morning Notes
Car Thefts in East Falls Church — “The reporting party had returned to their vehicle and found the door ajar, the vehicle rummaged through and personal items stolen. During the course of the investigation, it was discovered eight additional vehicles had been rummaged through with no items reported stolen, one vehicle had a window damaged and one vehicle was reported stolen.” [ACPD]
JUST IN: Multiple power outages in Arlington as winds ramp up
Update at 3:05 p.m. — Numerous small, scattered outages have been reported around Arlington. The number of Dominion customers in the dark is now down to just over 800, with the larger earlier outage since largely resolved. Earlier: Today’s frigid wind storm is just getting underway — complete with...
BREAKING: Serious crash closes busy Langston Blvd intersection
(Updated at 3:05 p.m.) A serious crash has blocked Langston Blvd at the intersection with N. Harrison Street. Dispatchers received numerous calls about a head-on crash at the intersection around 2:15 p.m., according to scanner traffic. One driver was reported to be unconscious and in critical condition, though it’s unclear whether that was from the crash itself or a medical emergency.
Morning Poll: Are you sick for the holidays?
We’re three days away from Christmas and in the midst of Hanukkah — and holiday travel is in full swing, storm and all. While the winter storm is causing travel havoc, illnesses are also disrupting holiday plans. Covid is on an upswing locally while, at the same time, numerous other viruses — including but not limited to flu and RSV — are circulating.
Arlington Sheriff’s Office to end ‘voluntary cooperation’ with ICE
The Arlington County Sheriff’s Office, which runs the county jail, will be ending voluntary cooperation with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. In a letter to local activists and lawyers, Sheriff Beth Arthur said she will be updating ASCO policy regarding undocumented people after consulting with her attorney. “The ASCO...
