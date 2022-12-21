We’re three days away from Christmas and in the midst of Hanukkah — and holiday travel is in full swing, storm and all. While the winter storm is causing travel havoc, illnesses are also disrupting holiday plans. Covid is on an upswing locally while, at the same time, numerous other viruses — including but not limited to flu and RSV — are circulating.

ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO