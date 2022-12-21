Read full article on original website
Related
swimswam.com
Men Eligible To Compete In Artistic Swimming At Olympics For First Time In Paris
The new rules will permit a maximum of two men to compete in the team event at the Olympic Games. Current photo via Giorgio Scala/Deepbluemedia/Insidefoto. Lausanne 22 December 2022 – The International Olympic Committee has given its approval for World Aquatics to allow men to participate in the artistic swimming competitions at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games (artistic swimming was formerly known as synchronised swimming, until 2017)
swimswam.com
Roditi Hacks 7 Seconds Off Israeli SCM 800 Free National Record
SCM (25m) The 2022 Israeli Short Course Championships concluded tonight from Netanya, but not before more records fell at the Wingate Institute. Competing in the men’s 800m free, Matan Roditi fired off a new lifetime best of 7:49.29 to top the podium. The 24-year-old Olympian’s result established a new national record, crushing the previous Israeli standard of 7:56.61 Guy Moskovich put on the books in 2015.
swimswam.com
Selmeci, Gyurta, Becsey, and Halmay Named to Hungarian Swimming Hall of Fame
Attila Selmeci, János Becsey, Daniel Gyurta, and Zoltán Halmay were recently named the newest members of the Hungarian Swimming Hall of Fame. Archive photo via G. Scala/Deepbluemedia. Attila Selmeci, János Becsey, Daniel Gyurta, and Zoltán Halmay became the newest members of the Hungarian Swimming Hall of Fame after...
swimswam.com
2022 Swammy Awards: European Male Swimmer of the Year – David Popovici
Every time David Popovici dove in the pool, no matter what meet he was at, it felt like something special was about to happen. Archive photo via Simone Castrovillari. To see all of our 2022 Swammy Awards, click here. 2022 EUROPEAN MALE SWIMMER OF THE YEAR: David Popovici, Romania. Could...
swimswam.com
Relay Qualification For Paris 2024 Now Goes Through Fukuoka & Doha World Championships
The remaining 13 slots available for relay qualification for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games can now be attained at either Fukuoka 2023 or Doha 2024. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. World Aquatics announced Thursday updated qualification procedures for four of the five aquatic disciplines that will be contested at...
swimswam.com
Kameneva Clocks Two Russian Records At 2022 Vladimir Salnikov Cup
SCM (25m) For the 16th time, the Vladimir Salnikov Cup took place in St. Petersburg, with many of Russia’s top athletes taking to the water after having been banned from international competitions such as this year’s Short Course World Championships. The Russian ban extends to both FINA and...
swimswam.com
Kylie Masse’s Incredible Run of Consistency Continues At Short Course Worlds
Since breaking onto the scene at the 2015 World University Games, Masse has won an individual at 12 straight major championship meets. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. Canadian backstroker Kylie Masse has been on a phenomenal run of consistency for the better part of the last decade, having been...
swimswam.com
Less Is More: Re-Qualifying for U.S. Nationals at 41
Courtesy of James Fike, Founder and CEO of Fike Swim. Before we get going, check out and subscribe to the Less Is More vlog for more detail on everything below. 21 years ago I qualified for my last US Nationals. It was an abysmal performance- second-to-last in the 200 breast and not much better in the 100. I remember my grandmother, who was a bit feisty, telling me “Well, you can’t tell me you’ve been training.” My college career ended the following spring on a similarly low note with times slower than freshman year. It was gut wrenching to go out like that.
swimswam.com
Javier Acevedo on Development of Canadian Men, Being a Team Swiss Army Knife
Acevedo is high on Canada's chances to not only build a stronger relay culture but vie for medals on the international stage. Current photo via Mike Lewis/Ola Vista Photography. We sat down with recent SC Worlds medalist Javier Acevedo to discuss his last few years in the pool. After finishing...
swimswam.com
A Perfect Silver: Memories From Rome 2009
The most beautiful swimming pool in the world? Ask any swimmer, and if they don't say the Foro Italico, they've probably never been there. Archive photo via Deepbluemedia / Insidefoto. This article originally appeared in the 2022 Summer edition of SwimSwam Magazine. Subscribe here to the SwimSwam Magazine here. The...
Comments / 0