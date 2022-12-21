Read full article on original website
AdWeek
YouTube Nabs NFL Sunday Ticket Package, Ending DirecTV's Three-Decade Run
The NFL’s coveted Sunday Ticket package has a home in streaming for the first time. Google and the NFL reached an exclusive multiyear deal to bring all out-of-market Sunday afternoon NFL games broadcast on Fox and CBS to YouTube TV and YouTube Primetime Channels. The subscription-only Sunday Ticket package...
Sporting News
NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube TV, explained: Details, cost, timeline for new streaming deal after DIRECTV departure
The NFL's Sunday Ticket package officially has a new home. On Thursday, the league announced that it would be heading to YouTube TV in 2023 and beyond. The package, which features ways for NFL fans to watch every out-of-market game, had been broadcast exclusively by DirecTV since its inception in 1994.
What does NFL’s new ‘Sunday Ticket’ deal mean for Red Zone Channel?
The NFL announced on Thursday that “Sunday Ticket” will move to YouTube TV beginning in 2023, and that has left many fans wondering what could become of one popular part of the package. DirecTV had been the home of the NFL’s “Sunday Ticket” package since it launched in 1994. The Red Zone Channel, a fan... The post What does NFL’s new ‘Sunday Ticket’ deal mean for Red Zone Channel? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NFL announces new deal for ‘Sunday Ticket’ package
The NFL has found a new home for its “Sunday Ticket” package. In a press release on Thursday, the NFL announced that it has reached a multi-year agreement with Google for “Sunday Ticket” to be exclusively carried on the tech giant’s YouTube TV and YouTube Primetime Channels beginning in 2023. DirecTV had been the home... The post NFL announces new deal for ‘Sunday Ticket’ package appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
dallasexpress.com
NFL Sunday Ticket Headed to YouTube
The National Football League has struck a deal for a new home for its popular Sunday Ticket package. The league has agreed to a seven-year deal with Google, which will move the package from DirecTV to YouTube TV beginning in 2023. While the exact value is not known at this...
techaiapp.com
YouTube TV wins right to broadcast NFL games starting in 2023
The YouTube video platform has won the right to broadcast most NFL football games in the US next year, it announced Thursday, a major win by the Google subsidiary that underscores the growing role of streaming in sports. Google will pay around $2 billion a year over seven years, US...
YouTube TV Lands 7-Year, $14 Billion NFL Sunday Ticket Package
The NFL on Thursday announced that Google’s YouTube TV has secured the rights to its out-of-market Sunday Ticket package, as the two sides agreed on a seven-year deal said to be worth around $2 billion per season. Beginning next fall, Sunday Ticket will be available as an add-on package with the YouTube TV skinny bundle (a service that currently costs $64.99 per month) and as a standalone a-la-carte option via the new YouTube Primetime Channels hub. Google has not disclosed how its Sunday Ticket offering would be priced. DirecTV charges $300 for a full-season package. The agreement officially closes out the NFL’s latest...
NFL
NFL, Google announce agreement to distribute NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube TV, Primetime Channels
The National Football League today announced a multi-year agreement with Google granting YouTube TV and YouTube Primetime Channels the right to exclusively distribute NFL Sunday Ticket to consumers in the United States starting with the 2023 NFL season. This strategic partnership will provide fans greater access to NFL Sunday Ticket while tapping into the best of YouTube's technology and product innovation.
NFL Sunday Ticket: What Is It, How to Watch, Cost, More After Google Deal
The NFL has announced a $2 billion-a-year deal with Google and its subscription package, YouTube TV, starting next season for Sunday games.
CNBC
9to5Mac
Apple VR headset is probably to blame for Google picking off NFL Sunday Ticket deal at the 11th hour
Disappointed that Tim Cook didn’t back the money truck up to the NFL for Sunday Ticket streaming rights? You can probably blame the rumored mixed reality Apple headset for the talks falling apart. Apple and the NFL have been in talks for the better part of a year to...
The Verge
YouTube lands NFL Sunday Ticket in major shake-up of sports streaming
YouTube will be the new home of NFL Sunday Ticket, Google and the NFL announced, ending the months-long question of where the major broadcasting package would end up. NFL Sunday Ticket has been available in the US exclusively via DirecTV since 1994, but the satellite provider won’t have it starting with the 2023 NFL season.
NFL ‘Sunday Ticket’ Will Move to YouTube After Almost 30 Years on DirecTV
The NFL has reached a whopping multi-billion dollar agreement with Google, which allows YouTube TV and other YouTube Primetime Channels to exclusively distribute NFL “Sunday Ticket” beginning with next year’s season. The seven-year deal, which is worth more than $2 billion per season, marks the first time the package will move since debuting on DirecTV in 1994. The price for “Sunday Ticket” will remain relatively the same (around $300 to $400 per season) and it will be offered as an add-on package to YouTube TV and “standalone a-la-carte” on YouTube Primetime Channels. “We’re excited to bring NFL ‘Sunday Ticket’ to YouTube TV and...
Report: NFL thinks ‘Sunday Ticket’ deal will generate $3 billion per year
The NFL on Thursday announced that it has reached a deal with a new carrier for the “Sunday Ticket” package. Beginning next season, Google’s YouTube will offer the NFL Sunday Ticket package. The deal is estimated to be for $2 billion per season. But the league reportedly expects its Sunday Ticket deals to generate $3... The post Report: NFL thinks ‘Sunday Ticket’ deal will generate $3 billion per year appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Android Headlines
NFL announces 'Sunday Ticket' deal with YouTube TV, with big salary cap ramifications
This is huge. The NFL announced that it has reached an agreement with YouTube TV to carry its popular “Sunday Ticket” package carrying out-of-market games, bringing in more than $2 billion per year to the league’s coffers over the next seven years. The service has been with DirecTV since 1994 but will move to the YouTube TV streaming platform in 2023.
NBC Sports
Source: Sunday Ticket, Google/YouTube deal runs for seven years
On Thursday, the NFL announced an agreement with Google that will make Sunday Ticket exclusively available on YouTube TV and YouTube Primetime Channels starting in 2023. In the announcement, the league said only that it was a multi-year agreement. PFT has learned, via a source, that the deal runs for seven years.
