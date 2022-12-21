ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
AdWeek

YouTube Nabs NFL Sunday Ticket Package, Ending DirecTV's Three-Decade Run

The NFL’s coveted Sunday Ticket package has a home in streaming for the first time. Google and the NFL reached an exclusive multiyear deal to bring all out-of-market Sunday afternoon NFL games broadcast on Fox and CBS to YouTube TV and YouTube Primetime Channels. The subscription-only Sunday Ticket package...
Larry Brown Sports

What does NFL’s new ‘Sunday Ticket’ deal mean for Red Zone Channel?

The NFL announced on Thursday that “Sunday Ticket” will move to YouTube TV beginning in 2023, and that has left many fans wondering what could become of one popular part of the package. DirecTV had been the home of the NFL’s “Sunday Ticket” package since it launched in 1994. The Red Zone Channel, a fan... The post What does NFL’s new ‘Sunday Ticket’ deal mean for Red Zone Channel? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Larry Brown Sports

NFL announces new deal for ‘Sunday Ticket’ package

The NFL has found a new home for its “Sunday Ticket” package. In a press release on Thursday, the NFL announced that it has reached a multi-year agreement with Google for “Sunday Ticket” to be exclusively carried on the tech giant’s YouTube TV and YouTube Primetime Channels beginning in 2023. DirecTV had been the home... The post NFL announces new deal for ‘Sunday Ticket’ package appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
dallasexpress.com

NFL Sunday Ticket Headed to YouTube

The National Football League has struck a deal for a new home for its popular Sunday Ticket package. The league has agreed to a seven-year deal with Google, which will move the package from DirecTV to YouTube TV beginning in 2023. While the exact value is not known at this...
techaiapp.com

YouTube TV wins right to broadcast NFL games starting in 2023

The YouTube video platform has won the right to broadcast most NFL football games in the US next year, it announced Thursday, a major win by the Google subsidiary that underscores the growing role of streaming in sports. Google will pay around $2 billion a year over seven years, US...
Sportico

YouTube TV Lands 7-Year, $14 Billion NFL Sunday Ticket Package

The NFL on Thursday announced that Google’s YouTube TV has secured the rights to its out-of-market Sunday Ticket package, as the two sides agreed on a seven-year deal said to be worth around $2 billion per season. Beginning next fall, Sunday Ticket will be available as an add-on package with the YouTube TV skinny bundle (a service that currently costs $64.99 per month) and as a standalone a-la-carte option via the new YouTube Primetime Channels hub. Google has not disclosed how its Sunday Ticket offering would be priced. DirecTV charges $300 for a full-season package. The agreement officially closes out the NFL’s latest...
NFL

NFL, Google announce agreement to distribute NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube TV, Primetime Channels

The National Football League today announced a multi-year agreement with Google granting YouTube TV and YouTube Primetime Channels the right to exclusively distribute NFL Sunday Ticket to consumers in the United States starting with the 2023 NFL season. This strategic partnership will provide fans greater access to NFL Sunday Ticket while tapping into the best of YouTube's technology and product innovation.
Larry Brown Sports

Raiders’ Denzel Perryman a victim of malfunctioned injury cart

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman could not catch a break on Saturday night. Perryman hurt his shoulder while trying to defend against a pass with his team up 10-3 in the fourth quarter of their Week 16 game at the Pittsburgh Steelers. #LVvsPIT: Denzel Perryman went down, and he is headed to the blue... The post Raiders’ Denzel Perryman a victim of malfunctioned injury cart appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CNBC

Who really pays for NFL stadiums?

In 2022, the Tennessee Titans of the NFL unveiled their plan to build a new stadium in the heart of Nashville. The 1.7-million-square-foot stadium will house 60,000 fans and cost $2.1 billion. More than half, or $1.2 billion, will come from taxpayers. Public funds diverted to help build professional sports stadiums and arenas have cost taxpayers $4.3 billion since 2000. While the NFL and team owners contend that stadiums provide economic benefit to a city, researchers claim it's otherwise.
NASHVILLE, TN
The Verge

YouTube lands NFL Sunday Ticket in major shake-up of sports streaming

YouTube will be the new home of NFL Sunday Ticket, Google and the NFL announced, ending the months-long question of where the major broadcasting package would end up. NFL Sunday Ticket has been available in the US exclusively via DirecTV since 1994, but the satellite provider won’t have it starting with the 2023 NFL season.
Decider.com

NFL ‘Sunday Ticket’ Will Move to YouTube After Almost 30 Years on DirecTV

The NFL has reached a whopping multi-billion dollar agreement with Google, which allows YouTube TV and other YouTube Primetime Channels to exclusively distribute NFL “Sunday Ticket” beginning with next year’s season. The seven-year deal, which is worth more than $2 billion per season, marks the first time the package will move since debuting on DirecTV in 1994. The price for “Sunday Ticket” will remain relatively the same (around $300 to $400 per season) and it will be offered as an add-on package to YouTube TV and “standalone a-la-carte” on YouTube Primetime Channels. “We’re excited to bring NFL ‘Sunday Ticket’ to YouTube TV and...
Larry Brown Sports

Report: NFL thinks ‘Sunday Ticket’ deal will generate $3 billion per year

The NFL on Thursday announced that it has reached a deal with a new carrier for the “Sunday Ticket” package. Beginning next season, Google’s YouTube will offer the NFL Sunday Ticket package. The deal is estimated to be for $2 billion per season. But the league reportedly expects its Sunday Ticket deals to generate $3... The post Report: NFL thinks ‘Sunday Ticket’ deal will generate $3 billion per year appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NEVADA STATE
Android Headlines

Disney+ with ads is finally here, except for Roku users

Today’s the day. The day that the ad-supported tier of Disney+ arrives. This new tier actually costs more than Disney+ cost when it launched in 2019. That’s because Disney+ has gone through a couple of price increases since then. So this ad-supported tier is $7.99, while it’s ad-free tier will cost you $10.99. Both are great values, and the ability to save a few bucks to watch a few ads, is not too bad.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL announces 'Sunday Ticket' deal with YouTube TV, with big salary cap ramifications

This is huge. The NFL announced that it has reached an agreement with YouTube TV to carry its popular “Sunday Ticket” package carrying out-of-market games, bringing in more than $2 billion per year to the league’s coffers over the next seven years. The service has been with DirecTV since 1994 but will move to the YouTube TV streaming platform in 2023.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NBC Sports

Source: Sunday Ticket, Google/YouTube deal runs for seven years

On Thursday, the NFL announced an agreement with Google that will make Sunday Ticket exclusively available on YouTube TV and YouTube Primetime Channels starting in 2023. In the announcement, the league said only that it was a multi-year agreement. PFT has learned, via a source, that the deal runs for seven years.

Comments / 0

Community Policy