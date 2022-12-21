Read full article on original website
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones puts final nail in coffin of Odell Beckham Jr. signing
Remember when the Dallas Cowboys were supposed to get Odell Beckham Jr.? There was a time when it felt like the signing was basically a done deal. However, as the weeks went on, it felt like OBJ wasn’t ready to with with Dallas… or any other team, for that matter. Now, in his latest radio […] The post Cowboys owner Jerry Jones puts final nail in coffin of Odell Beckham Jr. signing appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Patrick Mahomes is making a change for cold-weather game. Other Chiefs adjusting, too
The Chiefs QB has worn this before during chilly conditions.
Chiefs awed by Patrick Mahomes play vs. Seahawks: ‘Might be the best one I’ve seen’
Jerick McKinnon, once seeing the photo in the locker room, told Patrick Mahomes he needed to get some perfect words together.
Stephen Curry injury update will hype up Warriors fans
Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry is making significant progress in his recovery from shoulder injury, and he has actually taken the next step in his return to action. Curry has reportedly returned to the weight room and was even able to get some shots up on Saturday morning, an indication that his shoulder problem […] The post Stephen Curry injury update will hype up Warriors fans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Gardner Minshew’s brutally honest take on Eagles’ painful Week 16 loss to Cowboys
Philadelphian Eagles backup quarterback Gardner Minshew knows they have no one to blame but themselves for their rather painful loss to the Dallas Cowboys in Week 16. Both the Eagles and Cowboys were tied at 27-27 heading to the fourth quarter, but it was Dak Prescott and co. who was playing catch-up for the majority […] The post Gardner Minshew’s brutally honest take on Eagles’ painful Week 16 loss to Cowboys appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dak Prescott pays ultimate respect to T.Y. Hilton after vet’s insane grab vs Eagles
Dallas Cowboys veteran wideout T.Y. Hilton used to be one of the best wide receivers in the NFL, back when he was still with the Indianapolis Colts. While he’s now beyond his prime, he is still very much capable of turning back the hands of time every now and then. Just take for his example […] The post Dak Prescott pays ultimate respect to T.Y. Hilton after vet’s insane grab vs Eagles appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Chiefs’ Chris Jones tells teammates to stay off Twitter
The Kansas City Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones had a message for his fellow teammates right before Christmas.
Kenny Pickett vocal on Steelers’ game-winning TD that doomed Raiders
Kenny Pickett and the Pittsburgh Steelers made just one touchdown in Week 16 against the Las Vegas Raiders, and they weren’t even able to find the end zone through 59 minutes of play. However, that one TD was all they needed to win. With just one minute left on...
Deshaun Watson drops brutal truth bomb on Browns’ painful loss to Saints
Deshaun Watson and the Cleveland Browns officially saw their playoff hopes come to a bitter end on Saturday after a disheartening 17-10 loss courtesy of the New Orleans Saints. This wasn’t exactly the Christmas present Browns fans were hoping for. After the gutting loss, Watson was understandably disappointed in his post-game interview. The three-time Pro […] The post Deshaun Watson drops brutal truth bomb on Browns’ painful loss to Saints appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ex-49ers coach drops bold Brock Purdy-Jimmy Garoppolo playoff take
The San Francisco 49ers are one of the best teams in the league with a 10-4 record, despite third-string quarterback Brock Purdy running the show after injuries to Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo. Recent reports indicate the team is hoping Jimmy G could potentially return for the playoffs, but according to ex-Niners HC Steve Mariucci, […] The post Ex-49ers coach drops bold Brock Purdy-Jimmy Garoppolo playoff take appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kendrick Bourne just grateful to get playing time in Patriots’ loss vs. Bengals
FOXBOROUGH – Another chapter was added to the Kendrick Bourne saga on Saturday, however, it was because of positive results the receiver brought in the New England Patriots’ Week 16 tilt against the Bengals. Bourne played an integral role in the Patriots’ comeback bid in their 22-18 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, recording six receptions […] The post Kendrick Bourne just grateful to get playing time in Patriots’ loss vs. Bengals appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Buffalo’s Christmas Eve plans with airport currently closed after win over Bears, revealed
The Buffalo Bills faced a huge cold-weather challenge in their Week 16 road game at Chicago, but the visitors were able to assert themselves in the second half and record a 35-13 triumph over the Bills. What the Bills were unable to do following the game was fly back to Buffalo to celebrate their third […] The post Buffalo’s Christmas Eve plans with airport currently closed after win over Bears, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Patrick Mahomes’ strong take on the clutch performance from Chiefs defense vs. Geno Smith, Seahawks
The Kansas City Chiefs clinched a 24-10 home win over the Seattle Seahawks in Week 16 to extend their winning streak to three games, and they did so with their defense leading the way in the contest. The Chiefs defense knew that it was going to be in for a challenge against a Seahawks team […] The post Patrick Mahomes’ strong take on the clutch performance from Chiefs defense vs. Geno Smith, Seahawks appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Tua Tagovailoa won’t be pleased with latest injury update on a key Dolphins weapon ahead of Packers clash
The Miami Dolphins have multiple injury concerns heading into their Week 16 home matchup against the Green Bay Packers, including with Jeff Wilson Jr. The Dolphins released their final injury report for Week 16 on Friday, and they listed Wilson as questionable due to his hip injury. Wilson suffered the hip ailment during the second […] The post Tua Tagovailoa won’t be pleased with latest injury update on a key Dolphins weapon ahead of Packers clash appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Raiders’ Denzel Perryman a victim of malfunctioned injury cart
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman could not catch a break on Saturday night. Perryman hurt his shoulder while trying to defend against a pass with his team up 10-3 in the fourth quarter of their Week 16 game at the Pittsburgh Steelers. #LVvsPIT: Denzel Perryman went down, and he is headed to the blue... The post Raiders’ Denzel Perryman a victim of malfunctioned injury cart appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Jerry Rice spotted on 49ers sideline rocking extravagant chain
San Francisco 49ers’ legendary wide receiver Jerry Rice was seen rocking an eye-popping chain on the team’s sideline during their game against the Washington Commanders, per NFL on ESPN. Jerry Rice’s chain 🥶🐐 pic.twitter.com/3EDqC7XYEb — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) December 24, 2022 As mentioned in the image above, Jerry Rice holds the NFL record for […] The post Jerry Rice spotted on 49ers sideline rocking extravagant chain appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Chiefs eyeing No. 1 seed in AFC playoffs
At the beginning of training camp, every NFL team outlines their goals for the season. The first objective is to win 10 or more games. The second, win the division. Entering week 16, the Chiefs are two-for-two. But just because Kansas City locked up home field for a playoff game, doesn’t mean Andy Reid’s letting […]
Kendrick Bourne, Jakobi Meyers praise Mac Jones’ ‘warrior’ effort in loss vs. Bengals
FOXBOROUGH – The first three quarters weren’t pretty for Mac Jones on Saturday afternoon. The New England Patriots’ second-year quarterback struggled to move the sticks as the team’s offense failed to move the ball into their opponents’ territory through nearly 45 minutes of play in their 22-18 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. But Jones bounced […] The post Kendrick Bourne, Jakobi Meyers praise Mac Jones’ ‘warrior’ effort in loss vs. Bengals appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence’s immediate reaction to crucial win over Jets
Don’t look now, but Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars are coming alive at the right time. It seemed like all hope was lost after their 2-6 start. “Another top-10 pick in the books”, everyone said. Now, they are 7-8 and are nearing a playoff berth after their win against the New York Jets (assisting […] The post Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence’s immediate reaction to crucial win over Jets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Eagles’ Jalen Hurts gets concerning loose injury timeline for return
Jalen Hurts might not be back on the field until the postseason after suffering a shoulder injury in Week 15, according to one medical source. The star quarterback was having an incredible campaign in 2022, leading the Philadelphia Eagles to a 13-1 record in a competitive NFC East Division. The Eagles will head to Dallas to play the Cowboys on Christmas Eve, with a chance to lock up the division and the No. 1 seed in the NFC.
