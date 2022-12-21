Dallas Cowboys veteran wideout T.Y. Hilton used to be one of the best wide receivers in the NFL, back when he was still with the Indianapolis Colts. While he’s now beyond his prime, he is still very much capable of turning back the hands of time every now and then. Just take for his example […] The post Dak Prescott pays ultimate respect to T.Y. Hilton after vet’s insane grab vs Eagles appeared first on ClutchPoints.

4 HOURS AGO