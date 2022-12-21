Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Gadsden Resident Posts "Misinformation Photos Purporting to Show Unsanitary Conditions" at Roebuck McDonald's on FBZack LoveGadsden, AL
Positive News: Buffalo Wing Wings Employees Help Gift a Gardendale H.S. Student & Fellow Employee a Car for ChristmasZack LoveGardendale, AL
Federal lawsuit alleges that inmate "baked to death" in prison cellAmy NiuBessemer, AL
The One Restaurant In Alabama You Never Knew You Would Love So MuchD_FoodVendorVestavia Hills, AL
3 Most Haunted And Creepy Places In Alabama. They’re SacredD_FoodVendorAlabama State
Related
wbrc.com
Shelby County Humane Society: No more animals outside
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - After it was reported on Wednesday that over 30 dogs were outside at the Shelby County Humane Society (SCHS), many of the animals in question are now inside and warm with fosters. Shelby Humane Society leaders were concerned about the overcrowding they were experiencing and how...
wbrc.com
Town Village retirees knit hundreds of hats for homeless seeking shelter from the cold
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The holiday season is all about giving. Finding the perfect gift for your loved ones is one thing, but what about a complete stranger? Someone you’ve never met, and just needs your help. That is exactly what some residents at Town Village in Vestavia Hills...
WSFA
Family throws out Christmas tree after finding unwanted guests
SNEED, Ala. (WSFA) - A north Alabama family regrets buying a real Christmas tree after finding some creepy crawlers along with it. The Howard family of Snead purchased their family tree at a Christmas tree farm in Marshall County. “When we bought our tree, the guy said, “Yeah, there was...
wbrc.com
Multiple reports of pipes bursting this Christmas weekend
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - This Christmas Eve is not turning out the way several people across Birmingham expected. Numerous calls came in to WBRC Saturday. People are frustrated because they say they have no running water due to their pipes bursting and flooding their homes. They said their water has been turned off as a result with no indication of when it’ll be back on.
wbrc.com
Man overcomes homelessness, studies at UAB to give back
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - This Christmas, there are a lot of things to be thankful for, and a Birmingham man says he is especially grateful this year looking back. Dan McDaniels has transformed incredibly over the last few years. He credits his loving father, The Salvation Army, and an encouraging friend for coming out the other side.
wbrc.com
Community Food Bank is great way to get involved with community service
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - One local non-profit is offering helpful ways to get you and your children involved in community service. The Community Food Bank of Central Alabama provides food for those in need. The non-profit prepares millions of meals each year. Organizers say around 250,000 people in Central Alabama...
Bham Now
How one toy drive is making a difference for children in Birmingham this Christmas
Throughout the month of December, United Way of Central Alabama (UWCA) partnered with Publix to host their annual Toy Drive that provides new, unwrapped toys for children in need across Birmingham. Keep reading to learn more!. How it works. The holiday season is the perfect time of year to give...
wbrc.com
Love Angels Ministry is giving away thousands of toys
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Love Angels Ministry, based in Birmingham, is giving away thousands of toys to anyone who shows up. The free event kicked off this morning at 10 a.m. and runs through 5 p.m. There is a room full of over 1,000 toys that are being given away....
thebamabuzz.com
7 ER vet clinics in Alabama open for the holidays
According to Google, Alabama ranked #3 in a list of states with the most searches for ER Vet during the holidays in 2021. Whether you’re celebrating the spirit of the season with friends or family, it’s important to know how to take care of furry friends should an emergency arise. Check out seven Alabama-based emergency vets that are open during the holidays.
Trussville 6-year-old named 2023 Champion for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals
By Hannah Curran, Editor TRUSSVILLE — A Trussville 6-year-old has been chosen to be one of 10 2023 Champions for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. Logan McCool will be the first child from Alabama to be selected as a Champion and serve as the face for the children treated at Children’s Hospital. “These ambassadors spend their […]
Bham Now
7 places to see Christmas trees and lights around Birmingham [PHOTOS]
It’s a Bham Now tradition. Since 2016, we have sent out a photographer to travel around Birmingham to take photos of Christmas trees in front of city halls and in public spaces. It’s our holiday card to you. New to our list of places this year? Gardendale’s Rocket...
actionnews5.com
‘It makes me really happy’: Teen who walks several miles to work, school gifted car for Christmas
GARDENDALE, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) - A young man who walks to and from work and school received the gift of a lifetime Wednesday. The co-workers and friends of Ian Vinziant gathered at the Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant where Vinziant works for a Secret Santa event. Vinziant is a senior at...
wbrc.com
How you can help the warming station in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Many people are trying to escape those frigid temperatures in Birmingham. The city, BJCC and Jimmie Hale Mission are all partnering together to open a warming station for those seeking shelter. The mission’s Executive Director Perryn Carroll stresses this is not just making people more comfortable,...
wbrc.com
Shelby County Humane Society storing dozens of dogs outside, looking for fosters before freeze hits
SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - More than 30 dogs are stuck outside in the cold as the Shelby County Humane Society works to make more room in the already packed shelter. The shelter has room for about 150 dogs, but right now they have more than 300. 30 to 40 of them are being stored in outdoor kennels, but with the cold weather coming, crews are working quickly to find more blankets and foster homes.
wbrc.com
Birmingham Recovery Center partners with Prescott House to give kids comfort that will last all year
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - This holiday season there are many organizations you can give to it can be hard to decide which one to help out. Two centers are joining forces this holiday season to bring peace to children going through difficult situations. Birmingham Recovery Center (BRC) is doing a drive for Prescott House, a child advocacy center.
thecutoffnews.com
Hueytown Fire Rescue's "Santa Express" Approximate Times & Routes For Saturday, December 24, 2022 Starting @ 4 PM
Be on the lookout for the “Santa Express” heading to Hueytown neighborhoods on Christmas Eve at 4pm, before he heads back to the North Pole! Below is the approximate times and the roads Santa will be traveling. Source : Hueytown Area Chamber Of Commerce.
The year in photos: Views of Alabama in 2022
CBS 42's year in photos is a curation of pictures taken throughout the year that shows the triumphs, tragedies, and everyday lives of Alabamians. Below each photo is a brief description and a link to the story that accompanied it.
wbrc.com
Mobile home fire leaves Bibb County family of four homeless
BIBB COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A family of four in Bibb County literally lost everything they had two days before Christmas. A fire quickly spread through their home and they barely got out alive. It happened around 1:45 Thursday morning. Everyone was sound asleep when a mattress caught on fire from a space heater that was too close, according to Brent volunteer firefighters.
Good Samaritans Assist Homeless Northport Woman Ahead of Winter Weather
With the help of community members, a Good Samaritan in Northport was able to ensure a homeless woman will have warm shelter as temperatures are expected to drop dangerously this week. Mary Lewis Geddis said she met the woman, whose name is hidden for privacy, in 2009 and has encountered...
wvtm13.com
100+ people stay at BJCC warming station in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — More people are expected at Birmingham's warming station Friday as the extreme cold temperatures continue to grip the area. According to Director of Communications Rick Journey, about 120 people stayed overnight at the warming station opened at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex's South Exhibition Hall. Mr. Journey...
Comments / 0