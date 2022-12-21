ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Shelby County Humane Society: No more animals outside

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - After it was reported on Wednesday that over 30 dogs were outside at the Shelby County Humane Society (SCHS), many of the animals in question are now inside and warm with fosters. Shelby Humane Society leaders were concerned about the overcrowding they were experiencing and how...
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
Multiple reports of pipes bursting this Christmas weekend

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - This Christmas Eve is not turning out the way several people across Birmingham expected. Numerous calls came in to WBRC Saturday. People are frustrated because they say they have no running water due to their pipes bursting and flooding their homes. They said their water has been turned off as a result with no indication of when it’ll be back on.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Man overcomes homelessness, studies at UAB to give back

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - This Christmas, there are a lot of things to be thankful for, and a Birmingham man says he is especially grateful this year looking back. Dan McDaniels has transformed incredibly over the last few years. He credits his loving father, The Salvation Army, and an encouraging friend for coming out the other side.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Community Food Bank is great way to get involved with community service

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - One local non-profit is offering helpful ways to get you and your children involved in community service. The Community Food Bank of Central Alabama provides food for those in need. The non-profit prepares millions of meals each year. Organizers say around 250,000 people in Central Alabama...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Love Angels Ministry is giving away thousands of toys

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Love Angels Ministry, based in Birmingham, is giving away thousands of toys to anyone who shows up. The free event kicked off this morning at 10 a.m. and runs through 5 p.m. There is a room full of over 1,000 toys that are being given away....
BIRMINGHAM, AL
7 ER vet clinics in Alabama open for the holidays

According to Google, Alabama ranked #3 in a list of states with the most searches for ER Vet during the holidays in 2021. Whether you’re celebrating the spirit of the season with friends or family, it’s important to know how to take care of furry friends should an emergency arise. Check out seven Alabama-based emergency vets that are open during the holidays.
ALABAMA STATE
How you can help the warming station in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Many people are trying to escape those frigid temperatures in Birmingham. The city, BJCC and Jimmie Hale Mission are all partnering together to open a warming station for those seeking shelter. The mission’s Executive Director Perryn Carroll stresses this is not just making people more comfortable,...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Shelby County Humane Society storing dozens of dogs outside, looking for fosters before freeze hits

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - More than 30 dogs are stuck outside in the cold as the Shelby County Humane Society works to make more room in the already packed shelter. The shelter has room for about 150 dogs, but right now they have more than 300. 30 to 40 of them are being stored in outdoor kennels, but with the cold weather coming, crews are working quickly to find more blankets and foster homes.
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
Mobile home fire leaves Bibb County family of four homeless

BIBB COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A family of four in Bibb County literally lost everything they had two days before Christmas. A fire quickly spread through their home and they barely got out alive. It happened around 1:45 Thursday morning. Everyone was sound asleep when a mattress caught on fire from a space heater that was too close, according to Brent volunteer firefighters.
BIBB COUNTY, AL
100+ people stay at BJCC warming station in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — More people are expected at Birmingham's warming station Friday as the extreme cold temperatures continue to grip the area. According to Director of Communications Rick Journey, about 120 people stayed overnight at the warming station opened at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex's South Exhibition Hall. Mr. Journey...
BIRMINGHAM, AL

