DEKALB COUNTY, GA—The NAACP DeKalb and community activist Amos King want to know why DeKalb County authorities have left the public in the dark about the murder of 19-year-old Ja’Nautica La’shay “JuJu” Whitehead. Whitehead was found shot to death inside a vehicle on Snapfinger Parkway...

DEKALB COUNTY, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO