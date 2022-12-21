ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockdale County, GA

On Common Ground News

Rockdale County warns residents to beware of impersonators offering to conduct free water samples

ROCKDALE COUNTY, GA– Rockdale County Water Resources (RWR) is advising residents to beware of individuals impersonating county employees attempting to enter homes to conduct free water samples, after reports of incidents occurring in neighboring Gwinnett County. Reports say the suspect was offering to collect free lead and copper samples...
ROCKDALE COUNTY, GA

