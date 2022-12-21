Read full article on original website
Related
On Common Ground News
DeKalb County to open select warming centers through Dec. 27, 24 hours a day
DEKALB COUNTY, GA– DeKalb County opened warming centers for residents to use in the following locations on Dec. 22, beginning at 8 p.m.:. Fire Station 3, 100 N. Clarendon Avenue, Avondale Estates. Fire Station 4, 4540 Flakes Mill Road, Ellenwood. Fire Station 6, 2342 Flat Shoals Road, Atlanta. North...
On Common Ground News
Rockdale County warns residents to beware of impersonators offering to conduct free water samples
ROCKDALE COUNTY, GA– Rockdale County Water Resources (RWR) is advising residents to beware of individuals impersonating county employees attempting to enter homes to conduct free water samples, after reports of incidents occurring in neighboring Gwinnett County. Reports say the suspect was offering to collect free lead and copper samples...
On Common Ground News
Why didn’t DeKalb County authorities publicize murder of 19-year-old Ja’Nautica Whitehead?
DEKALB COUNTY, GA—The NAACP DeKalb and community activist Amos King want to know why DeKalb County authorities have left the public in the dark about the murder of 19-year-old Ja’Nautica La’shay “JuJu” Whitehead. Whitehead was found shot to death inside a vehicle on Snapfinger Parkway...
Comments / 0