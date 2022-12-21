Read full article on original website
Mel_907
3d ago
1. Should've made up 2 days by finishing this week. Then some parent teacher conference days being full days instead of half. 2. Don't have spring break. Sorry not sorry but my kids are up early enough to be ready for school. My high schooler is up at 5-530am as it is. I'm not making her get up even earlier to be at school sooner and school days are long enough when you look at class time and sports. Listen to the parents more when it comes to this matter instead of only thinking of yourselves. You already got us into this situation with the stupidity of thinking only 2 weather days are adequate for winters in Alaska.
