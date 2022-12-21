Read full article on original website
The search for Kason and Kyair Thomas: A timeline of events
COLUMBUS, Ohio — While many across central Ohio spent the week doing last-minute shopping and preparing for the holidays, one Columbus family spent three days searching for their two infant boys who were abducted from the Short North. Kason and Kyair Thomas are now safe, but it was a...
Man dead after driving into snowplow in Bucyrus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man is dead after crashing into the back of a snowplow in Bucyrus Friday afternoon. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a 2022 Freightliner was traveling westbound on Country Road 49, Remlinger Road, when the driver slowed or came to a stop while removing snow.
Police arrest woman charged with kidnapping twin infants; Kason Thomas still missing
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A woman accused of kidnapping twin 5-month-old boys in the Short North earlier this week has been arrested, but one of the infants is still missing, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Nalah Jackson, the 24-year-old suspect charged with two counts of kidnapping, was arrested...
Police: Kason Thomas found alive; woman charged with kidnapping him arrested
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 5-month-old boy who was kidnapped along with his brother on Monday in the Short North was found alive on Thursday in Indianapolis, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Kason Thomas was found hours after the woman who allegedly abducted him, 24-year-old Nalah Jackson, was...
Search for 5-month-old boy, suspected kidnapper continues into 2nd day
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The search continues for a 5-month-old boy, who went missing after the vehicle he and his twin brother were in was stolen from the Short North neighborhood earlier this week. The Columbus Division of Police said on Monday evening, Kason and Kyair Thomas were inside a...
1 critically injured in Hilltop shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was injured during a shooting in the Hilltop neighorhood Wednesday night, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Officers were called to the 500 block of Columbian Avenue, just north of West Mound Street, around 9:45 p.m. The victim, only identified as a male,...
Murder charge dismissed against man mistakenly let out of Franklin County jail
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Charges have been dismissed against two men in connection to a west Columbus gas station two weeks ago. One of the men was mistakenly let out of jail last month. The Columbus Division of Police said on Friday murder charges against David Johnson III and Caiden...
AEP reports 12,000+ power outages in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio — AEP has reported more than 13,400 customer outages as of 6 a.m. on Friday after a winter storm touched down in central Ohio Thursday night. As the heavy snow is coming to an end Friday morning, blowing snow is expected to continue throughout the day as well as dangerously cold with sub-zero wind chills.
Authorities seize over $2 million worth of fentanyl in Columbus bust; 3 arrested
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Attorney General’s Office and the Columbus Division of Police announced three people were arrested after a sizeable fentanyl seizure. According to a press release, the Central Ohio Major Drug Interdiction/HIDTA Task Force intercepted the narcotics earlier this week with an estimated street value of over $2 million.
Police: 1 of missing twins in AMBER Alert found safe at Dayton airport; authorities searching area for other baby
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police is holding a press briefing to provide an update on the search for a 5-month-old boy named in an AMBER Alert. Police are searching for Kason Thomas, one of the missing twins who was reported missing from the Short North area in a stolen vehicle Monday night. His brother Kyair was found safe in the Dayton area Tuesday morning.
Columbus police chief makes plea for suspected kidnapper to return 5-month-old
COLUMBUS, Ohio — BREAKING UPDATE: Nalah Jackson, the woman accused of kidnapping two 5-month-old, has been arrested and Kason Thomas was found safe shortly after Jackson's arrest. Previous story below:. A 5-month-old boy, the subject of an Ohio AMBER Alert, remains missing after the vehicle he and his twin...
Columbus police searching for 2 missing babies taken in stolen car
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Officers are searching for a stolen vehicle with two 5-month-old babies inside, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Police said a black four-door 2010 Honda Accord was stolen around 9:45 p.m. in the Short North. The mother of the infant boys walked into a Donatos...
Community gathers for vigils, prayers for safe return of twin baby
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The grandmother of a missing 5-month-old baby made a tearful plea directly to the baby’s alleged kidnapper on Wednesday. Nalah Jackson is accused of stealing a car with twin boys inside in the Short North area of Columbus Monday night. One twin, Kyair, was dropped off outside the Dayton International Airport Tuesday. But Kason was still missing as of Wednesday evening.
AMBER Alert issued for 2 infant boys taken in stolen car in Short North
COLUMBUS, Ohio — An AMBER Alert has been issued after police say someone stole a car with two 5-month-old babies inside in Columbus. The Columbus Division of Police said a black four-door 2010 Honda Accord was stolen around 9:45 p.m. in the Short North. The mother of the infant...
Police: 1 dead, 1 critically injured in west Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person has died and another person is in critical condition following a shooting in west Columbus. Police said the shooting happened on North Wilson Road, just north of West Broad Street, around 8:30 p.m. One of the victims was taken to Doctors Hospital and was...
Family members still searching for answers in Columbus woman's 1998 disappearance, death
COLUMBUS, Ohio — People gathered on the Ohio State University's campus on Sunday at The Chlois G. Ingram Spirit of Women Park to remember a woman who was murdered in 1998. The service aimed to get fresh eyes on the unsolved murder case of an Ohio State alum, Stacey Colbert, whose remains were found six years after she went missing in March 1998.
COTA suspending fares Friday in response to Level 2 snow emergency
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Central Ohio Transit Authority (COTA) suspended fares on Friday in response to a winter storm that swept the region. Drifting snow and sub-zero wind chills reached central Ohio, prompting a Level 2 snow emergency in Franklin County and other areas. Under a Level 2 snow emergency, roads are considered hazardous and drivers are advised to avoid traveling unless absolutely necessary.
Police: Driver crashes into Market District near Grandview after 'being denied entry'
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police is investigating after a driver drove into the Grandview Yard Market District supermarket near Grandview after "being denied entry." Dispatchers received a call just after 1:35 a.m. that happened at the supermarket on West 3rd Avenue. Police said the driver took...
26-year-old fatally shot outside Reynoldsburg bar
REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio — A man was killed and another person was injured in a shooting outside a Reynoldsburg bar in the overnight hours of Saturday. The shooting happened around 1:15 a.m. in the parking lot of Putters Pub, located at 6014 East Livingston Avenue. The Reynoldsburg Division of Police...
