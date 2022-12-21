ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

10TV

The search for Kason and Kyair Thomas: A timeline of events

COLUMBUS, Ohio — While many across central Ohio spent the week doing last-minute shopping and preparing for the holidays, one Columbus family spent three days searching for their two infant boys who were abducted from the Short North. Kason and Kyair Thomas are now safe, but it was a...
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Man dead after driving into snowplow in Bucyrus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man is dead after crashing into the back of a snowplow in Bucyrus Friday afternoon. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a 2022 Freightliner was traveling westbound on Country Road 49, Remlinger Road, when the driver slowed or came to a stop while removing snow.
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

1 critically injured in Hilltop shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was injured during a shooting in the Hilltop neighorhood Wednesday night, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Officers were called to the 500 block of Columbian Avenue, just north of West Mound Street, around 9:45 p.m. The victim, only identified as a male,...
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

AEP reports 12,000+ power outages in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio — AEP has reported more than 13,400 customer outages as of 6 a.m. on Friday after a winter storm touched down in central Ohio Thursday night. As the heavy snow is coming to an end Friday morning, blowing snow is expected to continue throughout the day as well as dangerously cold with sub-zero wind chills.
OHIO STATE
10TV

Police: 1 of missing twins in AMBER Alert found safe at Dayton airport; authorities searching area for other baby

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police is holding a press briefing to provide an update on the search for a 5-month-old boy named in an AMBER Alert. Police are searching for Kason Thomas, one of the missing twins who was reported missing from the Short North area in a stolen vehicle Monday night. His brother Kyair was found safe in the Dayton area Tuesday morning.
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Community gathers for vigils, prayers for safe return of twin baby

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The grandmother of a missing 5-month-old baby made a tearful plea directly to the baby’s alleged kidnapper on Wednesday. Nalah Jackson is accused of stealing a car with twin boys inside in the Short North area of Columbus Monday night. One twin, Kyair, was dropped off outside the Dayton International Airport Tuesday. But Kason was still missing as of Wednesday evening.
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Police: 1 dead, 1 critically injured in west Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person has died and another person is in critical condition following a shooting in west Columbus. Police said the shooting happened on North Wilson Road, just north of West Broad Street, around 8:30 p.m. One of the victims was taken to Doctors Hospital and was...
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

COTA suspending fares Friday in response to Level 2 snow emergency

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Central Ohio Transit Authority (COTA) suspended fares on Friday in response to a winter storm that swept the region. Drifting snow and sub-zero wind chills reached central Ohio, prompting a Level 2 snow emergency in Franklin County and other areas. Under a Level 2 snow emergency, roads are considered hazardous and drivers are advised to avoid traveling unless absolutely necessary.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
10TV

26-year-old fatally shot outside Reynoldsburg bar

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio — A man was killed and another person was injured in a shooting outside a Reynoldsburg bar in the overnight hours of Saturday. The shooting happened around 1:15 a.m. in the parking lot of Putters Pub, located at 6014 East Livingston Avenue. The Reynoldsburg Division of Police...
REYNOLDSBURG, OH
10TV

10TV

Columbus local news

 https://www.10tv.com/

