ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odessa, TX

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Permian’s Lara overcomes lingering injury to lead Panthers’ offense

By Lee Scheide
Odessa American
Odessa American
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AO9UP_0jpWVBlx00
Permian's Juzstyce Lara does a belly flop dive into the Bulldogs' end zone Friday night. (Photo Courtesy of Bobby Joe Smith)

The Permian coaching staff wanted running back Juzstyce Lara on the football field.

Lara, without a doubt, wanted to be there.

His hamstring said not so fast.

Lara runs track in the spring, competing in the 100-meters and as part of the 400-meter relay team.

But he pulled a hamstring during the 2022 track season and was forced to the sideline from February through June after trying to come back too quickly and turning the pull into a full tear.

“There was a lot of stress,” Lara said. “I was always thinking about whether I was going to be able to run like I used to.

“It was when I started doing the speed and strength training in the summer, that’s when I started to feel more comfortable.”

When the 2022 football season started, Lara, a junior, was on the field, splitting time with senior running back Jonathan Viscaino behind quarterback Rodney Hall.

That changed Week 3 on a little trip to face Amarillo Tascosa.

“At the beginning of the year, the hamstring was a concern and Jonathan got the majority of the reps,” Permian head coach Jeff Ellison said. “In the Tascosa game, Juzstyce got the majority of the reps.

“We knew just from last year that he was going to get the majority of the carries, he just had to be healthy. We had our eye on him because he played a little his sophomore year.”

The 2021 season was a dress rehearsal for Lara, who had a limited number of carries (65) through the first eight games before injuring his collarbone and missing the rest of the season.

Add in the hamstring injury just three months later and it was a year to forget for the Panthers’ sprinter.

When he did get the chance this season to take on a starring role in the backfield, he grabbed it and ran … literally.

Lara became the workhorse for the Permian offense, with nearly 200 carries for 1,034 yards and 23 touchdowns.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MBvsc_0jpWVBlx00
Permian’s Juzstyce Lara pulls away from Midland’s Noah Crumpler on Friday night. (Photo Courtesy of Bobby Joe Smith)

Those stats are the best for a Panthers’ running back since Brandon Bailey’s stellar 2015 season.

Numbers that, along with his blocking ability to help spring Hall on long runs on the option, earned Lara the selection as the Odessa American’s 2022 Newcomer of the Year.

“Really, he did what we were hoping he was able to do,” Ellison said. “He’s a hard runner, a good blocker and we had seen his potential.

“Because of that we did some different things offensively. He does a great job with ball security, too; he only turned it over once all season.”

That is a badge of honor for Lara, who likes to carry the football, a lot and credits the competition with Viscaino in helping to prepare him to compete on every play.

Lara admits, however, that it takes a while for him to get warmed up at the beginning of the game, but the more times he touches the football, the better he gets.

That was evident throughout the season as the Panthers would take time-consuming drives down the field of more than 10 plays on numerous occasions and Lara was right in the middle of them as the featured back.

“The more I get the ball, the stronger I get,” Lara said. “The competition with Jonathan; I knew that he was going to go hard every play and I needed to go harder to get the starting spot.

“I was ready for that (Amarillo Tascosa), had been waiting for that all season.”

While Lara has the speed to get to the corner and outrun defenders to the end zone, much of his success comes between the tackles.

One reason is the dominant offense line the Panthers put on the field each season, taking pride in moving opponents off the line of scrimmage.

Another is Lara’s mentality of doing the dirty work to gain the yardage needed to keep drives alive on key third- or fourth-down situations.

“Just being able to get that extra yardage that we need to keep drives going,” Lara said. “If it’s third-and-3 or third-and-4, even fourth down, I know I can get those yards.”

That confidence is something that Lara and the Panthers’ offense is going to have to rely on next season as there will be numerous changes on that side of the football because of graduation.

Lara already understands what his role will be in 2023.

“To be more of a leader and to push my teammates,” he said. “We have come underclassmen coming up, so we need to build a bond and come together as a team.”

>> Follow Lee Scheide on Twitter at @OALeeScheide

JUZSTYCE LARA, RB

PERMIAN, 5-9, 160, JR.

Key stats: 200 carries, 1,034 yards rushing, 23 touchdowns; three catches, 31 yards

Coach Jeff Ellison says: “Juzstyce, really, he did what we were hoping he was going to be able to do. He’s a hard runner, great blocker and we could see his potential.”

SUPERLATIVES

>> Dec. 20: Matthew Rosas, McCamey, Utility Player of the Year

>> Dec. 21: Juzstyce Lara, Permian, Newcomer of the Year

>> Dec. 22: Defensive Player of the Year

>> Dec. 23: Offensive Player of the Year

>> Dec. 24: Coach of the Year

>> Dec. 25: Player of the Year

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
footballscoop.com

UT-Permian Basin hires nation's youngest head coach

The nation's youngest head coach is now on his second head coaching job. UT-Permian Basin is set to hire 27-year-old Kris McCullough as its head coach, the school announced Thursday. UT-Permian Basin is located in Odessa, Texas. The Falcons compete in Division II's Lone Star Conference and went 5-6 this...
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

Power outages reported in Odessa, throughout Permian Basin

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - According to ONCOR’s stormcenter, there are currently over 600 customers without power in Odessa. the storm center website reports that power to this area should be restored around 11 a.m. If you need to report a power outage you can do so at the link...
ODESSA, TX
KBTX.com

Navasota man killed in Midland crash

MIDLAND, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety says a Navasota man was killed Wednesday evening in a two-vehicle crash in Midland. Troopers say Michael Kennedy, 61, was a passenger in a 2022 Ford Expedition when the driver failed to yield the right of way at a stop sign while entering a highway.
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Saturday, 12/24/22

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Saturday, 12/24/22: Happy Christmas Eve! Bitterly cold temperatures will continue into the start of Saturday and drop into the lower teens. Wind chill values look to drop into single digits first thing in the morning and will stay rather cold throughout the day even though the actual temperatures will get above freezing by the afternoon hours. Santa is going to bring milder weather to the forecast for Christmas and a much nicer warm-up next week. A few clouds for in the sky next week but a dry forecast is in store for the rest of 2022.
ODESSA, TX
NewsWest 9

Multiple eastbound lanes at intersection of Wadley Dr. and Godfrey St. closed down due to water main break

MIDLAND, Texas — Crews from the City of Midland Utilities Department are working on a water main break at the intersection of Wadley Drive and Godfrey St. This water main break could possibly lead to slick conditions in the area. Two of the eastbound lanes in the area will have to be closed at this time. Crews will eventually put down de-icing agents.
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

Be aware of panhandling scam that has reached West Texas

MIDLAND, Texas — It seems charitable enough. Give some cash to help a little girl named Sofia get the surgery she needs for her heart condition. “I’m behind people that I see when I’m driving at intersections that I see stopping and give money, you know… pulls at their heartstrings,” said Midland resident Pam Ereira.
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

New Mexico woman dies in Midland County crash

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - A New Mexico woman is dead after a crash in Midland County Tuesday morning. Ana Gonzalez- Ruiz was driving eastbound on CR 130 coming to the stop sign marked intersection of SH 349. Another vehicle was traveling southbound on SH 349 when Gonzalez- Ruiz did not stop at the stop sign and was hit in the intersection by the other vehicle. She was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the cash.
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX
cbs7.com

CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Thursday, 12/22/22 PM

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Thursday, 12/22/22: An Arctic cold front is moving through the area this morning and temperatures will steadily drop throughout the day. Sub-freezing temperatures start late in the afternoon and look to continue through Friday into early Christmas Eve. Winds will gust up to 40+ mph with the frontal passage causing areas of blowing dust but also dropping wind chill values into negative territory by early Friday. There is a Wind Chill Warning in effect 3 PM CST / 2 PM MST until Friday noon CST / 11 am MST. Please limit your time outside and dress in layers covering all exposed skin and be sure to bring the pets on in!
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Monahans police put out “BOLO” alert for missing child

MONAHANS, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Monahans Police Department is now looking for a missing child, and wants you to help. The department put out a “Be-On-The-Lookout” alert for 14-year-old Michael Gros. The alert went out around 2:00 pm on Friday, December 23. Gros is 5 foot 7 inches tall, weighs about 160 pounds, and has brown […]
MONAHANS, TX
B93

Is Now The Time In West Texas To Get Earthquake Insurance?

I never thought, living in Midland/Odessa, I would ever be looking into earthquake insurance for my house. This is stuff that only happens in California or the west coast, not here. According to CBS 7, after the 5.3 earthquake we had just last week north of Midland, insurance companies are...
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

One dead three injured after crash in Midland County

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - A crash on Business I-20 and Highway 80 in Midland left a 61-year-old man dead and three injured, late Wednesday evening. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the driver of a 2022 Ford Expedition, failed to yield the right of way at the stop sign entering BI-20 from the service road and was hit by a F-150 traveling westbound on BI-20.
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX
NewsWest 9

1 killed, 3 injured in crash on HWY 80 near Midland

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland crews responded to a deadly multi-vehicle crash that took place Wednesday evening on Highway 80/Business I-20. According to DPS and a Midland Police Department spokesperson, the crash took place in the 6700 block of Hwy 80, near Airline Road. A crash report by DPS revealed...
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

Humane Society of Odessa power restored

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Humane Society of Odessa has told CBS7 that as of Friday morning that power has now been restored at their facility. In an effort to keep the animals warm during these freezing temperatures, they are asking for the community’s help in bringing blankets to 7012 W. Mockingbird Ln.
ODESSA, TX
NewsWest 9

ECSO: Odessa shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 hospitalized

ODESSA, Texas — The Ector County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after two people were shot in Odessa Monday evening. According to Sheriff Mike Griffis, at 5:47 p.m., deputies were dispatched to 13953 Firewater in reference to a gunshot victim. A 20-year-old man was taken to the emergency room...
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

One dead in Highway 80 crash

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Texas DPS says one man is dead and three more are in the hospital after a deadly crash on Highway 80. Investigators say that the crash happened just one mile west of Midland on Highway 80 on Wednesday, December 21, at 6:40 pm. They say that a vehicle trying to enter from a service road […]
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

OPD identifies suspect in Walmart theft

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa Police are now reporting that the suspect in a Walmart theft has now been identified due to a tip. OPD says the suspect recently stole around $2,359 worth of merchandise from Walmart. This happened at the Walmart located at 2450 NW Loop 338. The name...
ODESSA, TX
Odessa American

Odessa American

Odessa, TX
6K+
Followers
359
Post
825K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Odessa American

Comments / 0

Community Policy