Nebraska State

klin.com

Wind Chill Warning Through Saturday Mid-Day

Wind chills remain at 30 to 40 below zero with northwest winds 20 to 45 mph. Frostbite can occur on any exposed skin within ten minutes. Areas of blowing snow will also continue, mainly across northeast Nebraska and northwest Iowa, and the visibility could be significantly reduced in open areas resulting in difficult travel.
COLUMBUS, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Pre-Christmas blast of winter brings frigid temperatures, blowing snow

BEATRICE – It’s not a day for driving, if you don’t have to. Many areas of Nebraska were seeing blizzard conditions early Thursday, as powerful winds blew snow across roadways, making for partly snowpacked, icy conditions on area streets, rural roads and highways. A sizable chunk of...
BEATRICE, NE
kmaland.com

Wind chill advisory issued for Saturday night into Sunday morning

(KMAland) -- A wind chill advisory has been issued for parts of KMAland for later Saturday into early Sunday. The National Weather Service has issued the advisory for 8 PM Saturday evening into 9 AM on Sunday for portions of southwest and west central Iowa and east central and northeast Nebraska.
SHELBY COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Update 4:06 a.m.: Wind Chill, Winter Storm, and Blizzard Warnings

(Des Moines) Wind Chill, Winter Storm, and Blizzard Warnings are in effect for Iowa. The Winter Storm Warning is effective until 7:00 p.m. Friday for Southwest Iowa. The Wind Chill Warning is in effect until noon on Saturday for all of Iowa. The Bizzard Warning for Northern, West-Central, and Central Iowa, including Audubon, Guthrie, Carroll, and Crawford Counties, is in effect from noon today to 6:00 a.m. on Saturday.
IOWA STATE
KETV.com

Extreme cold weather remains for Nebraska, Iowa on Friday

OMAHA, Neb. — Dangerous, life-threatening cold weather will continue Friday for the Omaha area. A wind chill warning is in place all day Friday for most of eastern Nebraska and western Iowa. The wind chill warning will continue until noon on Saturday. Travel conditions will be rough, with areas...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Negative temps freeze boiled noodles in northeast Nebraska

PILGER, Neb. -- The cold temperatures across the state gave one northeast Nebraska woman and her son a chance to do a bit of a science experiment Thursday. The wind chills hitting -50 degrees in northeast Nebraska, Kelsey Aude and her son were able to suspend a fork in wet noodles, creating some unique pictures.
NEBRASKA STATE
klin.com

Coldest Wind Chill, Highs Since 1996 Imminent

The latest National Weather Service forecast indicates that extreme cold is expected to continue in southeast Nebraska with wind chill indices ranging from -30 to -50 degrees Thursday through Saturday. Travel will be dangerous, if not impossible. Blizzard conditions are possible late tonight into Thursday. Approximately one to three inches...
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Central Nebraska registers -44 wind chill, cold consumes region

KEARNEY, NE — The arctic blast of air rolling through the region is leaving its mark on central Nebraska. The airport weather stations in Hastings, Grand Island and Kearney all recorded a low wind chill value of negative 44 degrees on Thursday. That marks the lowest wind chill for Grand Island since it hit negative 45 in 1990. Wind chill values are expected to remain lower than 30 below for the rest of Thursday and into Friday.
KEARNEY, NE
doniphanherald.com

Lincoln saw only light snow but temperatures have hit rock-bottom

The very worst of the expected winter weather conditions did not materialize overnight in Lincoln, leading the National Weather Service to downgrade its winter storm warning to a winter weather advisory. The advisory extends to 6 p.m. Thursday in the Lincoln area and elsewhere, where forecasters will be keeping an...
LINCOLN, NE
oilcity.news

Full closure takes effect on I-25 as heavy snow falls in northern Wyoming; Buffalo hits minus 18 degrees with minus-51-degree windchill

CASPER, Wyo. — Heavy snow is falling in areas of northern Wyoming, according to the National Weather Service. Temperatures have also plummeted with an Arctic cold front moving in. Sheridan is at minus 15 degrees with a windchill value of minus 42 degrees as of 10 a.m. Wednesday, according to the NWS in Billings. Buffalo is even colder at minus 18 degrees with a windchill value of minus 51 degrees, according to the NWS in Riverton.
WYOMING STATE
KETV.com

Road conditions, snow fall totals for Nebraska, Iowa

OMAHA, Neb. — Winter weather hit Nebraska and Iowa on Wednesday night into Thursday morning. If you're traveling after the snow, here are the latest road conditions across Nebraska and Iowa. Visit the NDOT and IDOT websites. Check out how much snow your city received. Nebraska. Beatrice: 2.8 inches.
NEBRASKA STATE
klkntv.com

Patience is key as weather cancels, delays flights in Nebraska and beyond

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Over 3,000 flights have been delayed or canceled for Thursday and Friday as a massive winter storm barrels across the U.S. “Sometimes delays can cause the domino effect,” Executive Travel CEO Steve Glenn said. “If you’re delayed out of here, you might miss a connection, and then all the flights are full, and those are the dominoes that everybody hates.”
LINCOLN, NE
oilcity.news

Heavy snow could fall at over 1 inch per hour in west; Wyoming windchills to drop as low as minus 70 degrees

CASPER, Wyo. — Some extreme winter weather is in store for the Equality State ahead of Christmas. Some light snow had started falling in western Wyoming early Tuesday morning, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton’s forecast discussion. While snow is expected to be light through most of the day Tuesday, it is expected to become heavy in western Wyoming overnight Tuesday and into Wednesday afternoon as a cold front moves in.
WYOMING STATE

