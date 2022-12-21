Read full article on original website
klin.com
Wind Chill Warning Through Saturday Mid-Day
Wind chills remain at 30 to 40 below zero with northwest winds 20 to 45 mph. Frostbite can occur on any exposed skin within ten minutes. Areas of blowing snow will also continue, mainly across northeast Nebraska and northwest Iowa, and the visibility could be significantly reduced in open areas resulting in difficult travel.
News Channel Nebraska
Pre-Christmas blast of winter brings frigid temperatures, blowing snow
BEATRICE – It’s not a day for driving, if you don’t have to. Many areas of Nebraska were seeing blizzard conditions early Thursday, as powerful winds blew snow across roadways, making for partly snowpacked, icy conditions on area streets, rural roads and highways. A sizable chunk of...
kmaland.com
Wind chill advisory issued for Saturday night into Sunday morning
(KMAland) -- A wind chill advisory has been issued for parts of KMAland for later Saturday into early Sunday. The National Weather Service has issued the advisory for 8 PM Saturday evening into 9 AM on Sunday for portions of southwest and west central Iowa and east central and northeast Nebraska.
klkntv.com
Nebraska spared worst of storm, but some spots see lowest wind chill in decades
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Dangerous weather is still in place in Nebraska, but it is not as bad as it is in other states. The cold blast has or will impact nearly every state this week. Nationwide, more than 90 million people are under winter weather alerts and more...
Update 4:06 a.m.: Wind Chill, Winter Storm, and Blizzard Warnings
(Des Moines) Wind Chill, Winter Storm, and Blizzard Warnings are in effect for Iowa. The Winter Storm Warning is effective until 7:00 p.m. Friday for Southwest Iowa. The Wind Chill Warning is in effect until noon on Saturday for all of Iowa. The Bizzard Warning for Northern, West-Central, and Central Iowa, including Audubon, Guthrie, Carroll, and Crawford Counties, is in effect from noon today to 6:00 a.m. on Saturday.
KETV.com
Extreme cold weather remains for Nebraska, Iowa on Friday
OMAHA, Neb. — Dangerous, life-threatening cold weather will continue Friday for the Omaha area. A wind chill warning is in place all day Friday for most of eastern Nebraska and western Iowa. The wind chill warning will continue until noon on Saturday. Travel conditions will be rough, with areas...
fox9.com
Minnesota weather: Road conditions as of 8 a.m. Thursday
Snow on Wednesday left some roadways across the Twin Cities metro and beyond covered in snow for the Thursday morning commute. But conditions have started to improve as the sun comes up. However, blowing snow will be an issue later Thursday.
-60° wind chills to continue: What to expect in hours to come in Colorado
According to the National Weather Service, severe wind chills are set to continue in Colorado. Here's a breakdown by region regarding how the next several hours should unfold:. Punchline – we're looking at some cold weather through at least Friday morning everywhere. Northeast Plains: Wind chills of -30° to...
News Channel Nebraska
Negative temps freeze boiled noodles in northeast Nebraska
PILGER, Neb. -- The cold temperatures across the state gave one northeast Nebraska woman and her son a chance to do a bit of a science experiment Thursday. The wind chills hitting -50 degrees in northeast Nebraska, Kelsey Aude and her son were able to suspend a fork in wet noodles, creating some unique pictures.
klin.com
Coldest Wind Chill, Highs Since 1996 Imminent
The latest National Weather Service forecast indicates that extreme cold is expected to continue in southeast Nebraska with wind chill indices ranging from -30 to -50 degrees Thursday through Saturday. Travel will be dangerous, if not impossible. Blizzard conditions are possible late tonight into Thursday. Approximately one to three inches...
News Channel Nebraska
Central Nebraska registers -44 wind chill, cold consumes region
KEARNEY, NE — The arctic blast of air rolling through the region is leaving its mark on central Nebraska. The airport weather stations in Hastings, Grand Island and Kearney all recorded a low wind chill value of negative 44 degrees on Thursday. That marks the lowest wind chill for Grand Island since it hit negative 45 in 1990. Wind chill values are expected to remain lower than 30 below for the rest of Thursday and into Friday.
doniphanherald.com
Lincoln saw only light snow but temperatures have hit rock-bottom
The very worst of the expected winter weather conditions did not materialize overnight in Lincoln, leading the National Weather Service to downgrade its winter storm warning to a winter weather advisory. The advisory extends to 6 p.m. Thursday in the Lincoln area and elsewhere, where forecasters will be keeping an...
klkntv.com
‘Be prepared and be patient’: What to do if you’re stranded in Nebraska winter storm
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The winter storm hitting Lincoln on Wednesday evening could bring whiteout conditions and extremely slick roads, making driving dangerous. “The combination between wind and snow is going to make your visibility go down to under a quarter of a mile or even zero,” said National Weather Service meteorologist Brian Smith.
oilcity.news
Full closure takes effect on I-25 as heavy snow falls in northern Wyoming; Buffalo hits minus 18 degrees with minus-51-degree windchill
CASPER, Wyo. — Heavy snow is falling in areas of northern Wyoming, according to the National Weather Service. Temperatures have also plummeted with an Arctic cold front moving in. Sheridan is at minus 15 degrees with a windchill value of minus 42 degrees as of 10 a.m. Wednesday, according to the NWS in Billings. Buffalo is even colder at minus 18 degrees with a windchill value of minus 51 degrees, according to the NWS in Riverton.
KETV.com
Road conditions, snow fall totals for Nebraska, Iowa
OMAHA, Neb. — Winter weather hit Nebraska and Iowa on Wednesday night into Thursday morning. If you're traveling after the snow, here are the latest road conditions across Nebraska and Iowa. Visit the NDOT and IDOT websites. Check out how much snow your city received. Nebraska. Beatrice: 2.8 inches.
klkntv.com
Patience is key as weather cancels, delays flights in Nebraska and beyond
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Over 3,000 flights have been delayed or canceled for Thursday and Friday as a massive winter storm barrels across the U.S. “Sometimes delays can cause the domino effect,” Executive Travel CEO Steve Glenn said. “If you’re delayed out of here, you might miss a connection, and then all the flights are full, and those are the dominoes that everybody hates.”
Here's the coldest wind chill temperature recorded so far in the Colorado cold snap
According to the National Weather Service, the coldest wind chill reading that was observed so far this morning was measured in Sedgwick County – negative 54 degrees near the tiny town of Ovid. This 300-person town is located in the northeast corner of the state. The measurement was taken at 8:18 AM.
Above-norm temps, risk of "heavy snow" on the way to Colorado following -52° wind chill
While -52° wind chills are expected in parts of Colorado later this week, this weekend will bring a warm-up with a high likelihood of above-norm temperatures into the start of January. Medium-range forecast mapping from the National Weather Service looking 6 to 10 days out and then 8 to...
oilcity.news
Heavy snow could fall at over 1 inch per hour in west; Wyoming windchills to drop as low as minus 70 degrees
CASPER, Wyo. — Some extreme winter weather is in store for the Equality State ahead of Christmas. Some light snow had started falling in western Wyoming early Tuesday morning, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton’s forecast discussion. While snow is expected to be light through most of the day Tuesday, it is expected to become heavy in western Wyoming overnight Tuesday and into Wednesday afternoon as a cold front moves in.
