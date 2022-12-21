ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

nwahomepage.com

Ashton Ngo chooses Arkansas following visit

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has reached into Hutchinson (Kan.) Community College to secure a commitment from long snapper Ashton Ngo. Ngo, 6-0, 225, committed to the Hogs on Thursday when he tweeted out the pledge. On Thursday night, Ngo talked to Hogville.net about why he chose the Razorbacks. “I think...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
bestofarkansassports.com

What Hogs’ Newest Transfer Addition Brings On and Off the Field

FAYETTEVILLE — The Arkansas football team announced a late addition to its 2023 signing class Thursday night, successfully flipping linebacker transfer Antonio Grier from UCF. After a standout career at South Florida, Grier had been set to flip sides of the War on I-4 rivalry by going from Tampa...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
nwahomepage.com

RB Emmanuel Crawford chooses Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE — Beginning in 2023, Sam Pittman won’t be the only Grove (Okla.) alum with the Arkansas program. On Wednesday, Grove running back Emmanuel Crawford, 5-10, 170, announced he has accepted a preferred walk-on offer from the Razorbacks. “I chose it for a lot of reasons,” Crawford said....
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KARK

Sam Pittman talks John Morgan III decision

FAYETTEVILLE — On Wednesday, Arkansas’ recruiting went as expected until former Pitt defensive end John Morgan III moved up his timeline and signed with the Razorbacks. Morgan, 6-2, 265, is the fourth recruit, first on defense, from the transfer portal to sign with the Hogs. Sam Pittman admitted it was great, unexpected news they got Morgan when they did.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
bestofarkansassports.com

Striking Back on This Former Hog’s Deleted Tweet and What Feels Like a Program Crumbling

Arkansas football fans can be forgiven for wondering aloud, “What in the world is happening in Fayetteville?” What they should not do is panic. With unexpected transfer departures like Ketron Jackson Jr. and Jalen Catalon, coupled with three recent decommitments from talented recruits, it can look like the program is crumbling. Knowing that similar concerns are being voiced about programs on college campuses nearly everywhere is small solace when it’s your team that comes across as being gutted.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
baseballnews.com

The Remarkable Story Of Hogs’ Dave Van Horn

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — University of Arkansas Head Coach Dave Van Horn is a remarkable story. His teams at Arkansas and Nebraska qualified for nine College World Series, the most among all active head coaches, and won six outright conference championships. In his 34-year college head coaching career, he has...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
arkansasrazorbacks.com

Nation’s top sprinter Shawnti Jackson signs with Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE – Shawnti Jackson, the top sprinter in the nation heading into the 2023 high school season, signed a national letter of intent to join the Arkansas Razorbacks program. A triple medalist at the World U20 Championships as a 17-year-old this past summer, Jackson of Wakefield High School in...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
bestofarkansassports.com

The Percentage of Players Arkansas Still Has From Week 1 Is Startling

FAYETTEVILLE — The Arkansas football team has suffered another blow to its depth for the Liberty Bowl, as Marcus Henderson entered the transfer portal Wednesday evening. Listed as the backup center on the depth chart released by the UA for the upcoming showdown with Kansas, Henderson is instead the Razorbacks’ 21st scholarship player to hit the transfer portal since fall camp in August.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
nwahomepage.com

WATCH: Mike Irwin & Alyssa Orange look at the MBB season so far.

We are 12 games into the season for the men’s basketball team, and already we’ve seen any guy can take over a game when the Hogs need it. Against UNC-Asheville it was Jalen Graham and Joseph Pinion. It’s been Jordan Walsh. It’s been Ricky Council. It’s been Anthony Black.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
nwahomepage.com

The Citizen's Academy, Bentonville Police Dept.

The Citizen's Academy, Bentonville Police Dept. The Citizen’s Academy, Bentonville Police Dept. The Citizen's Academy, Bentonville Police Dept. Holiday flight out of XNA? Here’s what you need to …. Holiday flight out of XNA? Here's what you need to know. Question of the Day 12/23. Gravette holiday decorating...
BENTONVILLE, AR
arkansastechnews.com

Severe Weather Alert Days: December 22-23, 2022

The National Weather Service has notified the public that dangerously cold temperatures and winter precipitation will influence the southern plains and Ozark plateau, including portions of Arkansas, on Thursday, Dec. 22, and Friday, Dec. 23. The Arkansas River Valley, including the Arkansas Tech University campuses in Russellville and Ozark, is...
RUSSELLVILLE, AR
5NEWS

Fayetteville bar closing after 27 years

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Fayetteville bar "Tables and Ale" is closing its doors after a historic 27 years of service. Owner and operator Bob Craft opened the bar in 1995 with Jerry Stiles. He was building homes before getting the opportunity to open the bar. Jenny Didway moved to Church...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR

