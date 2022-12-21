Read full article on original website
Bentonville, Arkansas and Independence, Kansas: A Tale of Two CitiesEvan CrosbyBentonville, AR
World's first bikeable building opens in BentonvilleEvan CrosbyBentonville, AR
This Huge Flea Market in Arkansas is a Must-VisitJoe MertensPrairie Grove, AR
Family grows own food to deal with shortages: "Journey to self-sufficiency"Amy ChristieFayetteville, AR
Random Observations: Arkansas vs. UNC-Ashville
Diving deep with a second look at the Razorbacks' last win before SEC play opens against LSU
nwahomepage.com
Ashton Ngo chooses Arkansas following visit
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has reached into Hutchinson (Kan.) Community College to secure a commitment from long snapper Ashton Ngo. Ngo, 6-0, 225, committed to the Hogs on Thursday when he tweeted out the pledge. On Thursday night, Ngo talked to Hogville.net about why he chose the Razorbacks. “I think...
bestofarkansassports.com
What Hogs’ Newest Transfer Addition Brings On and Off the Field
FAYETTEVILLE — The Arkansas football team announced a late addition to its 2023 signing class Thursday night, successfully flipping linebacker transfer Antonio Grier from UCF. After a standout career at South Florida, Grier had been set to flip sides of the War on I-4 rivalry by going from Tampa...
nwahomepage.com
RB Emmanuel Crawford chooses Arkansas
FAYETTEVILLE — Beginning in 2023, Sam Pittman won’t be the only Grove (Okla.) alum with the Arkansas program. On Wednesday, Grove running back Emmanuel Crawford, 5-10, 170, announced he has accepted a preferred walk-on offer from the Razorbacks. “I chose it for a lot of reasons,” Crawford said....
KARK
Sam Pittman talks John Morgan III decision
FAYETTEVILLE — On Wednesday, Arkansas’ recruiting went as expected until former Pitt defensive end John Morgan III moved up his timeline and signed with the Razorbacks. Morgan, 6-2, 265, is the fourth recruit, first on defense, from the transfer portal to sign with the Hogs. Sam Pittman admitted it was great, unexpected news they got Morgan when they did.
bestofarkansassports.com
Striking Back on This Former Hog’s Deleted Tweet and What Feels Like a Program Crumbling
Arkansas football fans can be forgiven for wondering aloud, “What in the world is happening in Fayetteville?” What they should not do is panic. With unexpected transfer departures like Ketron Jackson Jr. and Jalen Catalon, coupled with three recent decommitments from talented recruits, it can look like the program is crumbling. Knowing that similar concerns are being voiced about programs on college campuses nearly everywhere is small solace when it’s your team that comes across as being gutted.
baseballnews.com
The Remarkable Story Of Hogs’ Dave Van Horn
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — University of Arkansas Head Coach Dave Van Horn is a remarkable story. His teams at Arkansas and Nebraska qualified for nine College World Series, the most among all active head coaches, and won six outright conference championships. In his 34-year college head coaching career, he has...
Andover native joining SEC football program
As high school athletes across the country sign letters of intent to join college programs, one JUCO special teams player is set to join an SEC program.
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Nation’s top sprinter Shawnti Jackson signs with Arkansas
FAYETTEVILLE – Shawnti Jackson, the top sprinter in the nation heading into the 2023 high school season, signed a national letter of intent to join the Arkansas Razorbacks program. A triple medalist at the World U20 Championships as a 17-year-old this past summer, Jackson of Wakefield High School in...
bestofarkansassports.com
The Percentage of Players Arkansas Still Has From Week 1 Is Startling
FAYETTEVILLE — The Arkansas football team has suffered another blow to its depth for the Liberty Bowl, as Marcus Henderson entered the transfer portal Wednesday evening. Listed as the backup center on the depth chart released by the UA for the upcoming showdown with Kansas, Henderson is instead the Razorbacks’ 21st scholarship player to hit the transfer portal since fall camp in August.
nwahomepage.com
WATCH: Mike Irwin & Alyssa Orange look at the MBB season so far.
We are 12 games into the season for the men’s basketball team, and already we’ve seen any guy can take over a game when the Hogs need it. Against UNC-Asheville it was Jalen Graham and Joseph Pinion. It’s been Jordan Walsh. It’s been Ricky Council. It’s been Anthony Black.
KHBS
Icy patches and slick spots on roads across western Arkansas
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Vehicles are sliding off the roads in parts of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley. Many major highways and city roads in Benton and Washington County are slick and icy. Highways as far south as Barling in Sebastian County have patchy ice. Several cars and semi...
KSN.com
Arkansas detective who died after being struck by a truck during a procession honored on U.S. House of Representatives floor
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Detective Paul Newell, 51, of the Benton County Sheriff’s Office in Arkansas, was killed on duty after being struck by a truck during a Wreaths Across America procession in Bentonville on Dec. 17. On Dec. 21, Arkansas Rep. Steve Womack spoke on the floor...
nwahomepage.com
The Citizen's Academy, Bentonville Police Dept.
The Citizen's Academy, Bentonville Police Dept. The Citizen’s Academy, Bentonville Police Dept. The Citizen's Academy, Bentonville Police Dept. Holiday flight out of XNA? Here’s what you need to …. Holiday flight out of XNA? Here's what you need to know. Question of the Day 12/23. Gravette holiday decorating...
arkansastechnews.com
Severe Weather Alert Days: December 22-23, 2022
The National Weather Service has notified the public that dangerously cold temperatures and winter precipitation will influence the southern plains and Ozark plateau, including portions of Arkansas, on Thursday, Dec. 22, and Friday, Dec. 23. The Arkansas River Valley, including the Arkansas Tech University campuses in Russellville and Ozark, is...
Light Up Your Neighborhood with the Morgan family in Springdale
WATCH: This Springdale home is ready to welcome Santa!
Fayetteville bar closing after 27 years
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Fayetteville bar "Tables and Ale" is closing its doors after a historic 27 years of service. Owner and operator Bob Craft opened the bar in 1995 with Jerry Stiles. He was building homes before getting the opportunity to open the bar. Jenny Didway moved to Church...
Police: Arkansas baby dies after incident involving family dog
CAVE SPRINGS, Ark. — Cave Springs police responded to a call on Wednesday, Dec. 14 that reported a four-day-old baby had been bitten by a family dog, according to officials. Police say the baby allegedly had "severe injuries" to her head and was transported to a nearby children's hospital in Springdale.
Arkansas Governor calls for flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of fallen sheriff's deputy
ARKANSAS, USA — Governor Asa Hutchinson has directed the United States flag and the Arkansas State flag to fly at half-staff in tribute to the memory of Detective Paul Newell of the Benton County Sheriff's Office. In the proclamation, the Governor spoke on how Deputy Newell displayed "dedication and...
