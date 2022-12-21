SACRAMENTO — A chase involving Sacramento County sheriff's deputies ended in a crash.According to sheriff's, deputies were pursuing a stolen vehicle in the area of Antelope Road and Elverta Road when the suspect's car crashed into another vehicle.The driver of the vehicle that was struck was taken to the hospital. No word has been given on their condition.No description of the suspect was given, and they remain at large.

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA ・ 1 HOUR AGO