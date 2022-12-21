Read full article on original website
WISN
Missing mail mystery: more neighbors report weeks without mail
MILWAUKEE — More Milwaukee residents are coming forward about missing mail for weeks, with little response from the U.S. Postal Service. On Wednesday, WISN 12 News reported residents in Milwaukee's Silver Spring neighborhood said they've been waiting for their mail for weeks now. Since then, at least a dozen...
WISN
We Energies lifts request for people to lower thermostat
MILWAUKEE — We Energies has lifted its Friday night request for customers to reduce natural gas use by lowering thermostats to 60-62 degrees. The utility said Saturday morning "the amount of natural gas being delivered by interstate pipelines into Wisconsin is back to levels that should meet all customers’ needs. Therefore, We Energies is no longer urging customers to reduce their natural gas use."
WISN
Milwaukee city services modified for the holidays
MILWAUKEE — The following city services will be modified for the Christmas holiday:. There will be no garbage and recycling pick-up on Friday, Dec. 23, and Monday, Dec. 26. On Thursday, Milwaukee's Department of Public Works said some garbage and recycling pickups scheduled for Thursday were not completed because staff needed to be re-assigned to salt trucks.
WISN
Hundreds of gifts handed out to kids on Milwaukee's north side
MILWAUKEE — Families on the north side of Milwaukee received a special holiday surprise; hundreds of gifts were distributed before Santa even visited their homes. "I stepped outside my door, man, I just seen all these cars coming up the road here, low and behold, it's Christmas," said Chris Adams.
WISN
Milwaukee essential workers brave cold to get the job done
Despite the frigid temperatures and dangerous wind, many people had to go to work, outside in the cold. The brutal air felt like a shock to the system Friday, with most people avoiding the elements at all costs. That's not the case for the Madsen family. Christian Madsen and his twin sons, Connor and Chase, woke up before dawn to start clearing sidewalks.
WISN
Sub-zero temps make clearing SE Wisconsin roads difficult
MILWAUKEE — A winter blast bringing snow, wind and bitter cold Thursday into Friday created a challenge for snow clearing crews across southeastern Wisconsin. Milwaukee's public works department said freezing temperatures Friday made its salt and brine solutions less effective leaving main streets slushy and side streets messy. Waukesha...
WISN
Milwaukee trash and recycling pickup halted for holiday weekend
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee residents will need to wait until next week for recycling or trash pickup. On Thursday, Milwaukee's Department of Public Works said some garbage and recycling pickups scheduled for Thursday were not completed, because staff needed to be re-assigned to salt trucks. DPW said Friday, Dec. 23,...
WISN
Deadly Christmas Eve shooting
MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner confirmed to 12 News that a person was shot and killed early Saturday morning. It happened around 7:30 near 11th and Washington Street by the Walker's Point neighborhood. Details about the victim and what lead up to the shooting are limited. When...
WISN
Woman killed in shooting near 29th & Greenfield
MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee woman was shot and killed Saturday night near 29th and Greenfield. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner confirmed to 12 news that they were called to the scene. The Milwaukee Police Department said a 27-year-old female did succumb to her injuries at the scene. The investigation...
WISN
Snow and wind rolling in SE Wisconsin
A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Southeast Milwaukee from 9 a.m. Thursday until 6 a.m. Saturday. Road conditions will worsen during the day. If you don't have to leave your house, it's better you stay in. Interactive Radar | Weather Watch Map Room | Traffic Conditions | Closings.
WISN
Suspected luggage thief at Milwaukee Mitchell Airport arrested while boarding bus
MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office says they arrested a 50-year-old man accused of stealing luggage from the arrival carousel at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport. They say the incident happened on Wednesday, Dec. 21, when Delta Airlines employees reported a passenger's baggage was missing. Deputies checked the airport...
WISN
Snowy, icy roads in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Department of Public Works crews will continue treating roads late into Thursday and potentially overnight into Friday. DPW crews pre-treated the roads Wednesday, plowed on Thursday and continued de-icing throughout the evening. Crews will continue working on roads through the holiday weekend.
WISN
'Things could get ugly': Canceled flight travel crunch
MILWAUKEE — On Thursday, winter weather complicated the holiday travel rush. The storm caused a cross-country ripple effect with more than 2,000 canceled flights in total. In Chicago, at O'Hare Airport, airlines canceled 563 flights by 6:30 p.m. There were over 250 more flight cancellations at Chicago-Midway Airport. In...
WISN
Close call for Milwaukee deputy and K-9 Ryker, squad car hit on highway
MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee County Sheriff and K-9 Ryker responded to a crash scene on US41/45 at Watertown Plank Road when the squad car was hit by another driver. According to a sheriff's Facebook post, the other car lost control. No injuries were reported. This content is imported from...
WISN
Driver rescued after driving onto retention pond
MILWAUKEE — A driver was rescued Thursday night after her car spun off the road and into a small retention pond near American Family Field. It happened just before 10 p.m. at the Brewers Boulevard and Miller Way ramp. A woman driving on Highway 175 near American Family Field...
WISN
Car spins off road into retention pond
MILWAUKEE — A driver was rescued Thursday night after her car spun off the road and into a small retention pond near American Family Field. It happened just before 10 p.m. at the Brewers Boulevard/Miller Way ramp. The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office said the woman was conscious and breathing...
WISN
Milwaukee woman in critical condition after hit-and-run
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police say a woman is in critical condition after a hit-and-run crash early Thursday morning at the intersection of Sherman Boulevard and Fond du Lac Avenue. According to police, it happened around 5:15 a.m., and the victim is a 50-year-old Milwaukee woman. Surveillance video obtained by...
WISN
Holiday shopping during winter storm preparations
MILWAUKEE — With just days to go before Christmas, an already busy day to shop became even busier. That is of course with the threat of arctic temperatures and blizzard-like conditions. "It's a little busy, little chaotic, some things are picked over," Stephanie Rusch at the Pick 'n Save...
WISN
Deadly freeway crash in West Allis, two drivers struck
Just after 9 a.m. Friday on 41/894 in the northbound lanes at National Avenue, the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office says two cars got into an accident. Both drivers pulled over. During that time, a third driver, a good Samaritan stopped to help. The good Samaritan and one of the drivers,...
WISN
Winter Wonders closing due to winter storm
HALES CORNERS, Wis. — Due to the winter storm, Winter Wonders at Boerner Botanical Gardens, says they will be closed on Dec. 22 and Dec. 23, 2022, to keep the guests and staff safe. Winter Wonders adds they will reopen on Dec. 24 and go through Jan. 1, 2023. For more information, visitwinterwonders.org.
