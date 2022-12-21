ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coral Springs, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Talk Media

Get Hooked on The Fish Joint’s Delicious Seafood at Their New Coral Springs Location

A family-owned Coconut Creek seafood restaurant has opened its doors to a second location in Coral Springs. The Fish Joint, located at 5677 Coral Ridge Drive in the real estate formally occupied by Falafel Bistro and Wine Bar, held a grand opening for its second fast-casual restaurant this past week. The cozy fast-casual location offers both indoor and outdoor seating.
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
Talk Media

Corellia Gifts and Karma Bath Team Up for ‘Naughty and Nice’ Holiday Market

Corellia Gifts and Goods is teaming up with Karma Bath and Body Co. to host the Naughty & Nice Holiday Market on Saturday, Dec 17, from 4:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. Located at 10269 W Sample rd, Corellia Gifts will be transformed into a festive holiday market featuring vendors, food trucks, live music, and photos with Krampus and Santa. Attendees can also enjoy complimentary drinks while they shop for unique gifts and goodies.
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
Talk Media

The Garden Club Of Coral Springs Offers College Scholarships to High School Students

The Garden Club of Coral Springs is offering three scholarships to high school students entering a Florida College and majoring in environmental and horticulture fields. Their scholarship endowment fund was established in 2006 to allow donors to make tax-deductible gifts. The scholarships include;. Vince Cebert Environmental Scholarship ~ “Future Steward...
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
Talk Media

Coral Springs Charter School Holds ‘Pawlympics’ In Support of Classmates with Disabilities

A group of Coral Springs High School students and staff are set to host an event to benefit classmates with disabilities. On January 7, from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m., Coral Springs Charter School Student Government Association will host its first annual Panther Pawlympics — a community event organized to ensure kids of all abilities have an equal opportunity to have fun at field day games.
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
Talk Media

Experience the Power of Music During Sunday Evening Worship Service at Coral Springs Church

Scape Service at St. Mary Magdalene and St. Martin Episcopal Church. A multi-sensory worship service at St. Mary Magdalene and St. Martin Episcopal Church in Coral Springs invites people into a unique spiritual experience – an exploration into the landscape of the soul through ancient prayers, live music, projected images, and a walking meditation in the candlelight.
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
Talk Media

Coral Springs Crime Update: Car Burglaries and 41K Fraud

This is a summary of crimes occurring between December 7 – December 13, 2022, provided by the Coral Springs Police Department. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty, and the names of those who were not arrested have been redacted. CSPD redacts most addresses. Burglary Conveyance. A 43-year-old male...
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
Talk Media

Chabad Centers of Coral Springs Hosts Chanukah Celebration on December 18

The Chabad Centers of Coral Springs invites the community to a free admission, fun-filled celebration of the Chanukah season. On Sunday, December 18, from 3:00-6:00 p.m., the Chabad Centers of Coral Springs and Lubavitch Hebrew Academy host Chanukah in Coral Springs — a free-to-enter event that will take place at the Coral Springs Sportsplex’s Messenheimer Field located at 2575 Sportsplex Drive.
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
Talk Media

Talk Media

Coral Springs, FL
7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News Views and Reviews for Coral Springs Florida.

 https://coralspringstalk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy