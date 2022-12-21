Read full article on original website
Get Your Menorah On! Coral Springs Chabad Brings the Chanukah Fun
Get ready for the annual Coral Springs Menorah Parade on Wednesday, December 21, at 6:15 p.m. This festive event, organized by Chabad of Coral Springs, is a celebration of Chanukah and the miracle of the oil that lasted eight days. The parade will start at Chabad of Coral Springs, f.
New Year’s Eve Party at Church By The Glades: A Fun and Faith-Filled Celebration for Young Adults
A local church group is providing its youth an alternative way to celebrate New Year’s Eve. Beginning at 9:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 31, Church By The Glades 400 Lakeview Drive location hosts a New Year’s Eve party targeted at only a select demographic: 18-30-year-olds. The Church By...
City of Coral Springs Debunks Common Myth About Cable and Internet Providers
This article was originally published in 2021. However, it remains timely. A diverse array of internet and cable service providers can be found in Coral Springs, but a common myth is the city allows only two, Bluestream and AT&T. Resident Sam Poulos is getting two different stories. Comcast, the parent...
Coral Springs Charter Varsity Teams Dominating With 4 Wins Before Winter Break
Coral Springs Charter had a successful start to the holiday break, with four varsity teams picking up wins. After dropping their first seven games of the season, the boys basketball team has won three straight games, starting off with a win on Dec. 13, 48-46, against West Broward High School.
Coral Springs High School Boys Basketball Wins 1 Game in Kruel Classic
Coral Springs High School boys basketball picked up a win in the Kruel Classic. On Dec. 19 at Coral Springs High School, the Kruel Classic features teams from around the United States. The Colts played in three games and picked up their win against Forest Hills High School (New York).
Get Hooked on The Fish Joint’s Delicious Seafood at Their New Coral Springs Location
A family-owned Coconut Creek seafood restaurant has opened its doors to a second location in Coral Springs. The Fish Joint, located at 5677 Coral Ridge Drive in the real estate formally occupied by Falafel Bistro and Wine Bar, held a grand opening for its second fast-casual restaurant this past week. The cozy fast-casual location offers both indoor and outdoor seating.
Lou Cimaglia, Beloved Veteran and Former City Commissioner Passes Away at 84
Lou Cimaglia, a beloved veteran, former commissioner, and vice mayor for the City of Coral Springs passed away early Monday at 84. Born in Providence, Rhode Island, Cimaglia moved to Florida in his youth and settled in Coral Springs in 1992. He was a licensed real estate broker and a long-time city resident.
Corellia Gifts and Karma Bath Team Up for ‘Naughty and Nice’ Holiday Market
Corellia Gifts and Goods is teaming up with Karma Bath and Body Co. to host the Naughty & Nice Holiday Market on Saturday, Dec 17, from 4:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. Located at 10269 W Sample rd, Corellia Gifts will be transformed into a festive holiday market featuring vendors, food trucks, live music, and photos with Krampus and Santa. Attendees can also enjoy complimentary drinks while they shop for unique gifts and goodies.
City of Coral Springs Hosts Campout for Families to Unplug and Connect with Nature
Coral Springs families will have the opportunity to unplug and reconnect with nature at Campout Coral Springs. The overnight camping event, taking place at Sportsplex Park on Saturday, January 28, 2023, provides a full schedule of outdoor activities and games for happy campers, including s’mores-making, stargazing, and archery. The...
The Garden Club Of Coral Springs Offers College Scholarships to High School Students
The Garden Club of Coral Springs is offering three scholarships to high school students entering a Florida College and majoring in environmental and horticulture fields. Their scholarship endowment fund was established in 2006 to allow donors to make tax-deductible gifts. The scholarships include;. Vince Cebert Environmental Scholarship ~ “Future Steward...
Coral Springs Charter School Holds ‘Pawlympics’ In Support of Classmates with Disabilities
A group of Coral Springs High School students and staff are set to host an event to benefit classmates with disabilities. On January 7, from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m., Coral Springs Charter School Student Government Association will host its first annual Panther Pawlympics — a community event organized to ensure kids of all abilities have an equal opportunity to have fun at field day games.
Experience the Power of Music During Sunday Evening Worship Service at Coral Springs Church
Scape Service at St. Mary Magdalene and St. Martin Episcopal Church. A multi-sensory worship service at St. Mary Magdalene and St. Martin Episcopal Church in Coral Springs invites people into a unique spiritual experience – an exploration into the landscape of the soul through ancient prayers, live music, projected images, and a walking meditation in the candlelight.
Coral Springs Museum of Art’s Pine and Palm Juried Exhibition Through Dec. 30
The Coral Springs Museum of Art is excited to announce the winners of the Pine and Palm Juried Exhibition. The exhibition features the works of 28 talented artists, showcasing a total of 42 pieces of art. The exhibit is open to the public through December 30, and museum staff can...
City of Coral Springs Announces 2022 Deck the Halls Holiday Décor Contest Winners
2022 Deck the Halls Holiday Décor Contest Winners. Three homes have been selected for the City of Coral Springs Deck the Halls Holiday Decor Contest. The city received 15 outstanding entries and selected the top three based on creativity, theme, and effort of exterior decorations only. Judges included city...
Bring Home a Shelter Cat or Dog Home for a Holiday Sleepover
The holidays are a time for family, friends, and loved ones. But what about the furry friends who have no one to spend the season with? That’s where the Humane Society of Broward County comes in. Starting Monday, December 19, select pets will be available for holiday sleepovers, giving...
Coral Springs Crime Update: Car Burglaries and 41K Fraud
This is a summary of crimes occurring between December 7 – December 13, 2022, provided by the Coral Springs Police Department. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty, and the names of those who were not arrested have been redacted. CSPD redacts most addresses. Burglary Conveyance. A 43-year-old male...
City of Coral Springs Wins Emmy Award for Suicide Awareness Video
The City of Coral Springs Communications and Marketing Department and Mayor Scott Brook won an Emmy Award on Saturday at the 46th Annual Suncoast Awards ceremony held at the Hyatt Regency in Orlando. The video, titled “Mayor’s Story – Suicide Awareness,” was named a winner in the Health/Medical Short Form...
Coral Springs Charter Students Hold ‘Not So Silent Night’ Fundraiser on December 16
The Coral Springs Charter student government and faculty members invite the community to a school fundraiser event supporting the less fortunate this holiday season. The Not So Silent Night concert takes place on Friday, December 16, from 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. in the Coral Springs Charter school parking lot at 3205 North University Drive.
Countdown to 2023/24 Begins: Broward County School Board Approves New Calendar
In a move that has pleased many parents and students in Broward County, the School Board of Florida approved the 2023/24 school calendar at its meeting on December 13, 2022. The first day of the new school year will be Monday, August 21, 2023, with the last day scheduled for Monday, June 10, 2024.
Chabad Centers of Coral Springs Hosts Chanukah Celebration on December 18
The Chabad Centers of Coral Springs invites the community to a free admission, fun-filled celebration of the Chanukah season. On Sunday, December 18, from 3:00-6:00 p.m., the Chabad Centers of Coral Springs and Lubavitch Hebrew Academy host Chanukah in Coral Springs — a free-to-enter event that will take place at the Coral Springs Sportsplex’s Messenheimer Field located at 2575 Sportsplex Drive.
