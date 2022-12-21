NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD is investigating a Thursday night shooting that claimed the life of one man and injured another. NOPD officials say the incident occurred just after 8 p.m. in the 2700 block of Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard, near its intersection with Magnolia Street. Police located two men suffering from at least one gunshot wound. One of the men died on the scene, while the other was taken to the hospital and is in table condition.

