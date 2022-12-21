ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox8live.com

Grocery store homicide suspects fled in gray sedan, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The suspects in a fatal shooting that left a man dead in the parking lot of a downtown grocery store fled the scene in a gray or silver sedan, New Orleans police said Saturday (Dec. 24). The NOPD released surveillance camera images of the car and...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
wbrz.com

Local comedian shot to death outside Rouses Market in New Orleans; police looking for suspects

NEW ORLEANS - A local comedian was shot and killed outside a New Orleans grocery store the day before Christmas Eve, city officials say. New Orleans police told WWL-TV the shooting happened just after 4 p.m. Friday outside the Rouses Market on Baronne Street in the Warehouse District. Officers arrived to find 43-year-old Brandon "Boogie B" Montrell, a popular local comedian, dead with at least one gunshot wound.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Man shot dead outside Rouses in New Orleans Central Business District

A 43-year-old man was shot and killed Friday afternoon in the Rouses grocery store parking lot in the New Orleans Central Business District. New Orleans police said they were summoned at 4:07 p.m. to the 700 block of Baronne Street, where the victim was declared dead near the store's entrance facing O'Keefe Avenue.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

New Orleans comedian shot and killed outside Rouses on Friday

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are currently investigating a homicide that left a well-known New Orleans comedian dead. Brandon "Boogie B" Montrell was shot multiple times in his car outside of a Rouses on the 700 block of Baronne Street around 4 p.m. on Friday. Montrell just got...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL-TV

One man killed in Central City double shooting

NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD is investigating a Thursday night shooting that claimed the life of one man and injured another. NOPD officials say the incident occurred just after 8 p.m. in the 2700 block of Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard, near its intersection with Magnolia Street. Police located two men suffering from at least one gunshot wound. One of the men died on the scene, while the other was taken to the hospital and is in table condition.
CENTRAL, LA
fox8live.com

Violent night in New Orleans East leaves five people shot; 2 reported dead

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A violent night in New Orleans left five people shot in separate incidents and 2 reported dead. The first shooting was reported at 4:30 p.m. in the 4500 block of Reynes St. Police say a male victim was shot in the leg and was taken to a local hospital for treatment. No additional details are available at this time.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Motorcyclist dies after crash throws him onto parking lot below Pontchartrain Expressway

A motorcyclist died after crashing on the Pontchartrain Expressway then falling onto a parking lot below, New Orleans police said late Thursday. The crash happened at about 8:30 p.m. in the riverbound lanes near the Smoothie King Center and Loyola Avenue exit. The man hit a stalled pickup truck in the right lane and was thrown off the elevated expressway, authorities. He landed in one of the Caesars Superdome parking lots below and died there.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL-AMFM

Ferguson exits, Woodfork takes over NOPD today

It is a changing of the guard today for the leadership of the NOPD. “The City of New Orleans will host the Final Walk of outgoing New Orleans Police Department Superintendent Shaun D. Ferguson,” according to a news release from the mayor’s office.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

WWL

New Orleans, LA
33K+
Followers
9K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

New Orleans local news

 https://www.wwltv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy