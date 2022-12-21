Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
911 Operator Accused of Intentionally Disconnecting Calls Faces Arrest and is on the RunCeebla CuudNew Orleans, LA
Bread Pudding with Bourbon Sauce, the perfect anytime sweet treatTina Howell
Louisiana man arrested for secretly recording woman and juvenile girl while they changed clothesEdy ZooMarrero, LA
Tulane's head coach and football team to ride in 2023 Mardi Gras paradesTina Howell
New Orleans Saints and Pelicans owner, Gayle Benson's season of givingTina HowellMetairie, LA
Related
Motorcyclist dies after collision sends him off elevated expressway
The Orleans Parish Coroner's Office will release the driver's identity after an autopsy is done and the family is notified. No further details are available at this time.
Comedian Brandon ‘Boogie B’ Montrell Identified as Victim in Fatal New Orleans Grocery Store Shooting
Tributes have been pouring in for beloved comedian Brandon "Boogie B" Montrell following the news of a shooting death that happened outside of Rouses on Baronne Street.in New Orleans. According to WWL-TV, the fatal shooting took place Friday evening (Dec. 23) outside of the Rouses Market. When police responded, they...
NOPD seeks person of interest in Friday homicide
New Orleans Police are asking for the public’s help to locate a person of interest connected to the fatal shooting at the Rouses Market in the Warehouse District on Friday.
fox8live.com
Grocery store homicide suspects fled in gray sedan, NOPD says
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The suspects in a fatal shooting that left a man dead in the parking lot of a downtown grocery store fled the scene in a gray or silver sedan, New Orleans police said Saturday (Dec. 24). The NOPD released surveillance camera images of the car and...
wbrz.com
Local comedian shot to death outside Rouses Market in New Orleans; police looking for suspects
NEW ORLEANS - A local comedian was shot and killed outside a New Orleans grocery store the day before Christmas Eve, city officials say. New Orleans police told WWL-TV the shooting happened just after 4 p.m. Friday outside the Rouses Market on Baronne Street in the Warehouse District. Officers arrived to find 43-year-old Brandon "Boogie B" Montrell, a popular local comedian, dead with at least one gunshot wound.
One dead in New Orleans East shooting
According to NOPD spokesperson Reese Harper, the shooting happened around 6:20 p.m. on Tara Lane near Bundy Road. The victim died at the scene.
NOLA.com
Man shot dead outside Rouses in New Orleans Central Business District
A 43-year-old man was shot and killed Friday afternoon in the Rouses grocery store parking lot in the New Orleans Central Business District. New Orleans police said they were summoned at 4:07 p.m. to the 700 block of Baronne Street, where the victim was declared dead near the store's entrance facing O'Keefe Avenue.
WDSU
New Orleans comedian shot and killed outside Rouses on Friday
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are currently investigating a homicide that left a well-known New Orleans comedian dead. Brandon "Boogie B" Montrell was shot multiple times in his car outside of a Rouses on the 700 block of Baronne Street around 4 p.m. on Friday. Montrell just got...
WWL-TV
Man shot and killed outside grocery store in New Orleans Warehouse District
NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD is investigating a shooting death of a man that occurred at the Rouses Market on Baronne Street. The incident occurred just after 4 p.m. on Friday. Officers located a 43-year-old man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. EMS arrived and pronounced him dead...
Victim calls NOPD after being wounded in St. Roch shooting
The man was taken to the hospital by EMS but his condition was not released.
Man shot and killed at downtown Rouses Market
NOPD is reporting a man has been shot and killed at the downtown Rouses Market at 700 Barone Street. The shooting took place around 4 o’clock this afternoon.
WDSU
New Orleans police investigate after man crashes motorcycle on interstate
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a deadly crash on U.S. 90 West near the Loyola Avenue Exit. The accident happened Thursday night around 8:30 p.m. Police say a man was riding a motorcycle southbound on the elevated expressway. He crashed into a stalled pickup...
WWL-TV
One man killed in Central City double shooting
NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD is investigating a Thursday night shooting that claimed the life of one man and injured another. NOPD officials say the incident occurred just after 8 p.m. in the 2700 block of Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard, near its intersection with Magnolia Street. Police located two men suffering from at least one gunshot wound. One of the men died on the scene, while the other was taken to the hospital and is in table condition.
Head-On Crash Claims the Life of 62-Year-Old Unrestrained Louisiana Driver
Head-On Crash Claims the Life of 62-Year-Old Unrestrained Louisiana Driver. Geismar, Louisiana – A two-vehicle collision on LA 928 in Ascension Parish, Louisiana, on December 22, 2022, resulted in the death of a 62-year-old unrestrained driver from Louisiana. The Louisiana State Police reported on December 22, 2022, that soon...
fox8live.com
Violent night in New Orleans East leaves five people shot; 2 reported dead
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A violent night in New Orleans left five people shot in separate incidents and 2 reported dead. The first shooting was reported at 4:30 p.m. in the 4500 block of Reynes St. Police say a male victim was shot in the leg and was taken to a local hospital for treatment. No additional details are available at this time.
NOLA.com
Motorcyclist dies after crash throws him onto parking lot below Pontchartrain Expressway
A motorcyclist died after crashing on the Pontchartrain Expressway then falling onto a parking lot below, New Orleans police said late Thursday. The crash happened at about 8:30 p.m. in the riverbound lanes near the Smoothie King Center and Loyola Avenue exit. The man hit a stalled pickup truck in the right lane and was thrown off the elevated expressway, authorities. He landed in one of the Caesars Superdome parking lots below and died there.
Man flies off expressway, found dead in Superdome parking lot
Cops say a crash sent a motorcyclist plunging to his death Thursday night in New Orleans. “The driver was ejected from his motorcycle and flew off the elevated expressway landing in a Superdome parking lot,” according to a news release.
Ferguson exits, Woodfork takes over NOPD today
It is a changing of the guard today for the leadership of the NOPD. “The City of New Orleans will host the Final Walk of outgoing New Orleans Police Department Superintendent Shaun D. Ferguson,” according to a news release from the mayor’s office.
Shooting on Chef Menteur Highway, man hospitalized
The New Orleans Police Department began investigating a shooting in the 6000 block Chef Menteur highway.
NOLA.com
I-10 East reopens after fiery crash over Bonnet Carre Spillway, traffic officials say
The eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 over the Bonnet Carre Spillway were reopened Friday morning after being closed for more than an hour due to a vehicle fire, traffic officials said around 11 a.m. The bridge was closed at mile marker 213 heading into New Orleans and traffic was backed...
WWL
New Orleans, LA
33K+
Followers
9K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
New Orleans local newshttps://www.wwltv.com/
Comments / 0