Most Twitter users hate the multitude of new changes to the app. This week, the braintrust of the company, led by Elon Musk, implemented a change that made views on tweets visible. Now, it seems like a strange choice from the word go. But, upon digging a little bit deeper, you can see some of the reasoning here. When people pen a silly take or just one that gains a bunch of attention, sometimes that engagement doesn't translate to likes. This somehow addresses that problem. For multiple critics, scholars, and experts, this is another way for the Twitter app or page to hold metrics over users heads.

1 DAY AGO