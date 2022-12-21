Read full article on original website
Related
Three busloads of migrants dropped at Kamala Harris’ home on Christmas Eve
Three busloads of shivering migrants were dumped in front of Vice President Kamala Harris’ Washington D.C. residence on a frigid Christmas Eve, according to multiple reports. The buses, believed to be from Texas, dropped the asylum seekers off in 18-degree weather in front of the Naval Observatory, where Harris lives, late Saturday, according to 7News and CNN. The outlets said the migrants were seen wearing only T-shirts or light sweatshirts in the freezing temperatures. They were given blankets and put on another bus bound for a local church. Video shared by 7 News DC reporter Christian Flores showed the third bus of migrants draped...
BBC
Fleeing China's Covid lockdowns for the US - through a Central American jungle
China may be easing some of its severe anti-Covid restrictions but its draconian pandemic policies have driven many citizens to seek a better future elsewhere - whatever the risks in getting there. Three days into their trek through a Central American rainforest, some 9,300 miles (15,000 kilometres) away from home,...
Mexico wants to resolve U.S. energy dispute fast, minister says
MEXICO CITY, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Mexico wants to make swift progress in talks with the United States to resolve an energy dispute to give companies confidence about investing in the country, Economy Minister Raquel Buenrostro said on Wednesday.
Japan looks into claim that China running covert police stations
TOKYO/BEIJING (Reuters) -The government in Tokyo is investigating a report that China has set up covert police stations inside Japan, amid similar checks by authorities in European countries, the United States and Canada.
China operates more than 100 secret 'police stations' in dozens of countries to monitor its citizens in exile, report says
Beijing operates more than 100 police facilities abroad to monitor, harass and repatriate its citizens in exile, Safeguard Defenders alleged.
Immigration naturalizations in the US highest in a decade
The number of immigrants becoming citizens via naturalization is at 10-year high, according to a new Pew Research Center survey. Naturalizations are up among immigrants from every country except China. While historically immigrants from China have been one of the top 10 groups to earn citizenship through naturalization, naturalizations have...
Spain: numerous devices found after Ukrainian Embassy blast
MADRID (AP) — Police in Spain detonated a suspicious parcel discovered at the U.S. Embassy in Madrid, Spanish officials said Thursday, a day after a similar package sent to the Ukrainian Embassy ignited upon opening and injured an employee. “We can confirm a suspicious package was received at the U.S. Embassy in Madrid, and are aware of reports of other packages sent to other locations throughout Spain,” the American embassy said in a response to an Associated Press inquiry. “We are grateful to Spanish law enforcement for their assistance with this matter,” it added. Spain’s police said the detonated parcel “contained substances similar to those used in pyrotechnics.”
The Countries Accused of Helping China Set Up "Police Stations" Abroad
A new report from a human rights organization says more than 100 Chinese "police stations" have been set up around the world, some of them with local help.
ValueWalk
Medellin Is Becoming The Silicon Valley Of Latin America
Medellin, where Latin America’s biggest fashion event is hosted, is ultra modern, with lightning fast internet and the luxuries of any other tech hub in the world. The so-called “City of the Eternal Spring,” owing to its beautiful weather year round, has undergone a massive transformation over the years.
China's plans for giant new London embassy unexpectedly rejected by local officials on security grounds
China's plans for a giant new embassy opposite the Tower of London have been unanimously rejected by local councilors on the grounds they pose a security risk to local residents, in a surprise decision that comes amid growing concerns over Beijing's diplomatic activity in the United Kingdom.
travelnoire.com
Soho House To Open In Mexico City In Early 2023
Coming to Mexico City early next year will be the new addition to the Soho House franchise. After the members-only club announced it would be opening recent locations in Stockholm, Bangkok, and Miami, the Mexico City brand will be it’s first ever in Latin America. The Essence Of Mexico...
The best passport in the world is from United Arab Emirates. Here are the special perks
While there’s the fun side of leisure like going to the beach, eating your own weight in ice cream, or sourcing deals in duty-free shops, there’s also the less glamorous side—applying for visas, fighting with your travel companion, and making sure your passport still exists. But with...
Ukraine says animal eyes sent to some embassies, consulates
ROME (AP) — Ukrainian embassies and consulates in six European countries have received packages containing animals’ eyes in recent days, a Ukrainian official said Friday. Foreign Ministry spokesman Oleh Nikolenko wrote on Facebook that the “bloody parcels” were received by the Ukrainian embassies in Hungary, the Netherlands, Poland, Croatia and Italy, as well as by consulates in Naples, Italy; Krakow, Poland and the Czech city of Brno. He said that “we are studying the meaning of this message.”
Millions in US hunker down from frigid, deadly monster storm
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Millions of people hunkered down in a deep freeze overnight and early morning to ride out the frigid storm that has killed at least 18 people across the United States, trapping some residents inside homes with heaping snow drifts and knocking out power to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses.
New York, Sydney, San Francisco: World’s 10 most expensive cities to live in 2022
New York City and Singapore topped a new list of 172 of the world's most expensive cities to live in. It was the first time the Big Apple made the list.
Gizmodo
The Top Cities for Expats, Ranked
If you’re itching to relocate for that digital nomad life, play, or just a change of scenery, you might want to check out what some expats are saying. The InterNation Index conducted a poll of nearly 12,000 expats earlier this year on their experiences living and working abroad. Those...
Cuba and French telecoms operator Orange begin work on subsea cable to Martinique
HAVANA, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Cuba said on Thursday it had begun work with French telecoms operator Orange on an underwater cable that will link it to the island of Martinique in a bid to beef up the its connection to global internet and broadband corridors.
HOLIDAY PEACE OFFERINGS: What would you gift a member of the opposite political party? Americans respond
Americans in the nation's capital revealed what gifts they would give to members of the opposite political party as peace offerings during the holiday season.
US News and World Report
Netherlands Plans New Curbs on Chip-Making Equipment Sales to China -Bloomberg News
(Reuters) -The Netherlands plans new controls on exports of chip-making equipment to China and a deal could be announced next month, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter. Dutch firm ASML Holdings NV is a world leader in semiconductor production equipment and had sales to customers...
The Pacific island nation of Vanuatu has been knocked offline for more than a month
The prime minister says about 70 percent of services have been restored, but officials have not commented on a cause or whether ransom was paid. Nor did they respond to NPR's requests for comment.
Comments / 0