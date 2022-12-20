Read full article on original website
hernandosun.com
Buccaneers send the Eagles overboard.
The Berkeley Prep Buccaneers Boys Varsity basketball team (5-1) soundly defeated the Springstead Eagles (4-5) by a 53-22 margin at the Eagles’ Nest on Wednesday night. The game was part of the eighth annual Greg O’Connell Holiday Shootout hosted by Springstead. Though the matchup was technically a neutral tournament game, the Buccaneers were the visitors on the Eagles’ home court. Coming into the contest, Berkely Prep had recently suffered their first season loss while the home team had been experiencing an up-and-down start to their schedule. Both squads had also lost their previous matches by a single point – the Buccaneers to the Largo Packers and the Eagles to the Nature Coast Tech Sharks, respectively.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Florida suffers decommitment from 4-star edge to in-state program
Isaiah Nixon, a 4-star edge out of Saint Petersburg, Florida (Lakewood), has decommitted from Florida and flipped his commitment to Central Florida. Nixon told Hayes Fawcett of On3 Sports, after he’d been committed to the Gators since June, that, “I had a way better relationship with the coaches at UCF than I did at Florida.”
businessobserverfl.com
Dunedin hotel for Toronto Blue Jays players gets $14M in financing
A Tampa company with more than 100 years of experience in the hospitality sector plays a key role in a major-league hotel project. Key takeaway: The Toronto Blue Jays and Philadelphia Phillies are solidifying their commitment to Tanmpa Bay with property and hotel deals — even as the Tampa Bay Rays continue having issues finding a permanent home in the region.
Beach Beacon
Dunedin hires design firm for golf course restoration
DUNEDIN — The upcoming design work for the Dunedin Golf Club course is like an archaeological excavation project. That's how golf course architect Kris Spence described the project he and others will undertake as part of the restoration and renovation of the course, which was designed by renowned golf course architect Donald Ross.
hernandosun.com
A Winter Wonderland at Chocachatti Elementary
Christmas came early for the students, teachers and parents of Chocachatti Elementary. Friday, December 9th, Santa visited the school, people could do some early Christmas shopping and enjoy performances by the students. On sale were products made by the students in their Micro Society classes. Micro Society is a program...
Binky – Lakeland’s unofficial mascot Lives on in Lakeland
Who was 11 feet long, with one eye, three legs, and an appetite for popcorn and marshmallows? If you said Blinky the alligator, Lakeland’s unofficial mascot during the 70s, you’re correct. The iconic beast was re-memorialized as a 100-ft. jungle gym at Bonnet Springs Park. Known as Blinky...
Top 8 coldest Christmases in Tampa history
As the Tampa Bay area braces for a blast of cold air to pass through later this week, experts predict temperatures won't even come close to the coldest Tampa Christmases on record.
stpetecatalyst.com
St. Pete artist Nick Davis dies at 31
I’m still trying to find my place in the art world. That’s why I just love to draw. I just love to know that art is taking care of itself. And I won’t be here forever, so with the time that I do have, I’d rather my art make an impact. With every opportunity I have to draw, it’s an opportunity to spread a new message. And that’s the only thing I focus on. I don’t need to reach millions of people. I just need to reach one person, and let that one person take the message to the next person.
fox13news.com
Couple's nutcracker collection becomes unique holiday tradition at Country Skillet in Clearwater
CLEARWATER, Fla. - The dozens of nutcrackers displayed on shelves at the Country Skillet Restaurant in Clearwater are the centerpiece to a never-ending love story. It's a collection that was assembled by a Clearwater couple. Easily more than 200 nutcrackers can be seen on every wall at the restaurant, but...
Sulphur Springs, Tampa: A Hidden History
Sulphur Springs Pool, crowds observing swimmers : Tampa, Fla.Photo byCourtesy, Tampa-Hillsborough County Public Library System. When you hear the words Sulphur Springs, Tampa, you may think of a few things. Perhaps the landmark Sulphur Springs Water Tower or the public Sulphur Springs Pool. But few people remember what Sulphur Springs used to be — a popular vacation spot. Luckily, the Sulphur Springs Museum and Heritage Center is here to remind us of this vibrant, local history.
foodieflashpacker.com
Best Brunches In Tampa | 7 Must-Try Tampa Brunch Restaurants
The dynamic city of Tampa is a study in contradictions. It is vibrant, yet laid back, bound to its extraordinary past, yet undeniably modern. Tampa draws you in with its rich history, a wide range of activities, and outstanding food scene. So, after sleeping in following a fun-filled day of...
fox35orlando.com
Does it snow in Florida? It has in Orlando, Miami, and Tampa; here's a look back at when
LAKE MARY, Fla. - A massive winter storm is brewing for millions across the Midwest, Great Lakes, and Northeast, packing dangerous threats of heavy snow, rain, damaging winds, and plummeting temperatures that could snarl travel at the peak of the busy holiday season. The arctic blast that is covering much...
Four strangers rent a car from Tampa to Ohio after canceled flight
TAMPA, Fla. — People are doing all they can to make it home for the holiday as airport cancellations and delays surge during the holiday weekend. Four strangers at Tampa International Airport decided to take a road trip. Their flight from Tampa to Cleveland was canceled on Thursday because of the winter storm.
The top industries and employers in the Lakeland metro area
Learn about the biggest industries and employers in the Lakeland metro area with this guide to local businesses.
FREEZE WATCH: Tampa Bay gets first winter weather alerts ahead of cold air blast
The Tampa Bay area got its first winter weather alert of the season Thursday morning with cold air forecast to move into the region over the holiday weekend.
How to prevent freezing pipes during freezing temperatures
Freezing temperatures mean freezing pipes, especially for Florida plumbing that isn't prepared for what's coming. That means you have to prepare instead.
2 new Florida license plates now available
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The state of Florida has new car swag. Two license plates were released and made available statewide by the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles. In July, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced a Gadsden flag license plate featuring historic slogan “Dont Tread On Me.” Now that license plate is available […]
fox13news.com
Could fish be making the mystery sound heard around South Tampa?
TAMPA, Fla. - Could fish be behind the mystery sound puzzling people in South Tampa and other coastal areas?. FOX 13 first brought you the story two weeks ago as many South Tampa neighbors searched for source of a sound made on certain nights. They could hear and even feel a low bass with vibration.
Glass falls from Tampa’s tallest building, closing part of Ashley Drive
Police have shut down the street in front of the Regions Building after one of the tower's windows broke Tuesday morning.
The City of Lakeland wants to remind you to protect the pipes
The holiday season brings with it lots of cooking in the kitchen! Beware of dumping fats, oils, and grease down your drains!. To properly dispose of kitchen grease, you must first cool and collect the grease in a re-sealable container. Then you can reuse it, throw it in the trash, or drop it off at one of the City’s collection sites.
