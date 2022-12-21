ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johns Creek, GA

11Alive

Man shot in the head, another found dead at Brookhaven hotel on Christmas Eve

ATLANTA — A woman was shot and killed, and a man was sent to the hospital after what police are calling a possible attempted murder-suicide on Christmas Eve in Brookhaven. The shooting took place at 1840 Corporate Blvd., which is a Microtel Hotel in Brookhaven. Around 9:11 a.m., units from the Brookhaven Police Department said they were dispatched to the hotel regarding shots being fired on the hotel's second floor.
BROOKHAVEN, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

1 dead, 1 injured in Christmas Eve murder-suicide attempt

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Brookhaven police are investigating a suspected murder-suicide attempt at the Microtel Hotel in northeast Atlanta. Reports of shots fired came in just before 9:11 a.m. Christmas Eve. Upon arrival, officers found a man on the second floor of the hotel with a gunshot wound to the head.
BROOKHAVEN, GA
11Alive

Firefighters extinguish flames on burning home in southeast Atlanta; one man taken to jail, officials say

ATLANTA — Atlanta Fire and Rescue extinguished flames to a burning home Saturday afternoon in a southeast Atlanta neighborhood, a fire official said. Firefighters responded to a structure fire in the 1100 block of Constitution Road SE where they found heavy flames in the front and back of a two-story, multi-family complex, according to Atlanta Fire officials.
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Man shot by police, tried to run over officer: Cartersville police

CARTERSVILLE, Ga. — A man was shot by police after he tried to run them over with his car Friday, according to a news release from the Cartersville Police Department. The department said two of its officers were trying to serve a warrant to a man along East Main Street shortly after midnight. Officers spotted the man, who was sitting inside an SUV.
CARTERSVILLE, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Missing mother may be in Lawrenceville area, Brookhaven police say

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. - Police are searching for a missing 21-year-old South Carolina mother last seen in Brookhaven. A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has since been issued. Nyzea Moea Grayton was last seen at a gas station along North Druid Hills Road near Interstate...
BROOKHAVEN, GA
11Alive

Missing | Man left Clayton County home days before Christmas and no one has heard from him since: police

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Law enforcement officers need help finding a 34-year-old man who authorities said has been diagnosed with bipolar schizophrenia. According to a Mattie's Call Alert, Akevis Walton was last seen on Dec. 21 around noon in the 11000 block of Heritage Drive in Hampton, Georgia. Clayton County Police said he left home on foot and no one has heard from him since.
HAMPTON, GA
WJCL

Have you seen this man? Deputies searching for Georgia inmate who left work release assignment

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Above video: Your Friday headlines. Authorities in Georgia are searching for an inmate who walked away from a work release work detail on Thursday. According to the Hall County Sheriff's Office, Cedric Demitri Rogers, 45, left his assignment at the Hall County Animal Shelter around 3:10 p.m. Thursday. His last known whereabouts was near the Hardee's on Buford Highway in Gwinnett County.
HALL COUNTY, GA
11Alive

Police identify human remains found near river in Canton

CANTON, Ga. — Police have identified the human remains found more than a month ago in Canton. The remains of John Waller were found on Nov. 17 near a river in Canton. The remains of the 62-year-old were found at Reformation Parkway, near the Waleska Street underpass, according to a release from the Canton Police Department.
CANTON, GA
11Alive

2 homes catch fire in Atlanta on Christmas Eve

ATLANTA — Fire officials in Atlanta reported heavy fire and smoke from two homes on Christmas Eve as firefighters faced the frigid cold to extinguish the flames. There's not much information about the fire now, only that there was a one-story home and the neighboring residence near the 1700 block of M.L.K. Jr. Drive SW and Federal Drive NW Saturday afternoon. The cause of the fire is still unknown.
ATLANTA, GA
Polk Today

BREAKING: Fatal shooting reported in Chubbtown area

Polk County Police confirmed a shooting incident in northwest Polk County just before 1 p.m. Emergency personnel rushed to a Michael Boulevard residence in the Chubbtown area after a 911 call reporting the incident at 12:50 p.m. It appears at this time to be a domestic altercation between a couple, per police officials. A woman […] The post BREAKING: Fatal shooting reported in Chubbtown area appeared first on Polk Today.
POLK COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Police search for man wanted in connection to Atlanta fatal shooting

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police in Atlanta are asking for the public’s help in locating and identifying a man they say is wanted in connection to a fatal shooting in southwest Atlanta early Thursday morning. The man was seen wearing a tan-colored jacket, with a white winter...
ATLANTA, GA
