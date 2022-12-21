Read full article on original website
Man shot in the head, another found dead at Brookhaven hotel on Christmas Eve
ATLANTA — A woman was shot and killed, and a man was sent to the hospital after what police are calling a possible attempted murder-suicide on Christmas Eve in Brookhaven. The shooting took place at 1840 Corporate Blvd., which is a Microtel Hotel in Brookhaven. Around 9:11 a.m., units from the Brookhaven Police Department said they were dispatched to the hotel regarding shots being fired on the hotel's second floor.
atlantanewsfirst.com
1 dead, 1 injured in Christmas Eve murder-suicide attempt
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Brookhaven police are investigating a suspected murder-suicide attempt at the Microtel Hotel in northeast Atlanta. Reports of shots fired came in just before 9:11 a.m. Christmas Eve. Upon arrival, officers found a man on the second floor of the hotel with a gunshot wound to the head.
Firefighters extinguish flames on burning home in southeast Atlanta; one man taken to jail, officials say
ATLANTA — Atlanta Fire and Rescue extinguished flames to a burning home Saturday afternoon in a southeast Atlanta neighborhood, a fire official said. Firefighters responded to a structure fire in the 1100 block of Constitution Road SE where they found heavy flames in the front and back of a two-story, multi-family complex, according to Atlanta Fire officials.
Video captures driving stunt spectators shooting fireworks, jumping on South Fulton officer’s car
Channel 2 Action News has obtained exclusive police body camera video showing the moment a group of spectators attacked a South Fulton police officer while he was attempting to clear an intersection during an illegal street takeover. In October, South Fulton police responded to multiple reports of street racing and...
APD: Woman carjacked in parking lot of metro Atlanta Publix
ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating after they say a woman was carjacked at a popular Atlanta Publix. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Officers were called a little after 9 a.m. on Thursday to the Publix at 1001 Ponce De Leon Avenue NE in reference to a carjacking.
Man shot by police, tried to run over officer: Cartersville police
CARTERSVILLE, Ga. — A man was shot by police after he tried to run them over with his car Friday, according to a news release from the Cartersville Police Department. The department said two of its officers were trying to serve a warrant to a man along East Main Street shortly after midnight. Officers spotted the man, who was sitting inside an SUV.
Man carjacks woman at gunpoint in parking lot of NE Atlanta Publix, police say
A woman was carjacked at gunpoint in broad daylight Thursday morning at an northeast Atlanta Publix, authorities said.
4-year-old taken to hospital with gunshot wound in his foot, DeKalb Police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County Police are working to find out what led to a shooting that left a 4-year-old injured just days before Christmas. Officers went to the Woods at Decatur Apartments along Tregoney Drive just after 7 p.m. to respond to an incident about a person shot.
fox5atlanta.com
Missing mother may be in Lawrenceville area, Brookhaven police say
BROOKHAVEN, Ga. - Police are searching for a missing 21-year-old South Carolina mother last seen in Brookhaven. A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has since been issued. Nyzea Moea Grayton was last seen at a gas station along North Druid Hills Road near Interstate...
Missing | Man left Clayton County home days before Christmas and no one has heard from him since: police
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Law enforcement officers need help finding a 34-year-old man who authorities said has been diagnosed with bipolar schizophrenia. According to a Mattie's Call Alert, Akevis Walton was last seen on Dec. 21 around noon in the 11000 block of Heritage Drive in Hampton, Georgia. Clayton County Police said he left home on foot and no one has heard from him since.
WJCL
Have you seen this man? Deputies searching for Georgia inmate who left work release assignment
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Above video: Your Friday headlines. Authorities in Georgia are searching for an inmate who walked away from a work release work detail on Thursday. According to the Hall County Sheriff's Office, Cedric Demitri Rogers, 45, left his assignment at the Hall County Animal Shelter around 3:10 p.m. Thursday. His last known whereabouts was near the Hardee's on Buford Highway in Gwinnett County.
Man killed in shooting at SW Atlanta apartment complex
A man was shot and killed Thursday night at an apartment complex in southwest Atlanta, police said.
Police identify human remains found near river in Canton
CANTON, Ga. — Police have identified the human remains found more than a month ago in Canton. The remains of John Waller were found on Nov. 17 near a river in Canton. The remains of the 62-year-old were found at Reformation Parkway, near the Waleska Street underpass, according to a release from the Canton Police Department.
Photos released of new person of interest in deadly 17th Street bridge shootout
ATLANTA — Atlanta police is asking the public to help identify a new person of interest connected to the deadly shooting that killed a 12-year-old and 15-year-old near Atlantic Station. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police said on Nov. 26, a large group of...
2 homes catch fire in Atlanta on Christmas Eve
ATLANTA — Fire officials in Atlanta reported heavy fire and smoke from two homes on Christmas Eve as firefighters faced the frigid cold to extinguish the flames. There's not much information about the fire now, only that there was a one-story home and the neighboring residence near the 1700 block of M.L.K. Jr. Drive SW and Federal Drive NW Saturday afternoon. The cause of the fire is still unknown.
Stranger arrested after ‘bizarre’ home invasion attempt in Marietta, police say
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Police arrested a New Jersey man after officials say he tried to break into a home during a “bizarre” attack. Marietta police said on Wednesday around 11:55 a.m., a couple was at their home on North Saint Mary’s Lane when Harjit Singh, 32, of New Jersey knocked on their door.
fox5atlanta.com
Stranger's knock on door turns into 'bizarre' attack at Marietta home, police say
MARIETTA, Ga. - A "bizarre" attack at a Marietta home ended with one homeowner injured and a suspect booked into jail, police say. Marietta police say at around noon on Wednesday, Dec. 21, a husband and wife were inside their home on the 700 block of North Saint Mary's Lane when they heard knocking at the door.
2-year-old accidentally shoots themself, Atlanta police say
ATLANTA — A 2-year-old accidentally shot themself on Wednesday afternoon, according to Atlanta police. Police say they found the victim at the Atlanta fire station on Hollywood Road in northwest Atlanta at around 5:30 p.m. The toddler was alert, conscious and breathing when police arrived and taken to the...
BREAKING: Fatal shooting reported in Chubbtown area
Polk County Police confirmed a shooting incident in northwest Polk County just before 1 p.m. Emergency personnel rushed to a Michael Boulevard residence in the Chubbtown area after a 911 call reporting the incident at 12:50 p.m. It appears at this time to be a domestic altercation between a couple, per police officials. A woman […] The post BREAKING: Fatal shooting reported in Chubbtown area appeared first on Polk Today.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Police search for man wanted in connection to Atlanta fatal shooting
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police in Atlanta are asking for the public’s help in locating and identifying a man they say is wanted in connection to a fatal shooting in southwest Atlanta early Thursday morning. The man was seen wearing a tan-colored jacket, with a white winter...
11Alive
