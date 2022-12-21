Read full article on original website
Brian Kelly and former A&M CB Denver Harris' transfer to LSU
Former Texas A&M cornerback and five star prospect Denver Harris entered the NCAA transfer portal earlier this month after a tumultuous rookie campaign in College Station. Harris was suspended early in the 2022 season the night before the Aggies' matchup with Miami and then indefinitely (which turned out to the be the rest of the regular season) after the South Carolina game.
LSU adds cornerback Denver Harris via transfer portal
LSU has picked up another big addition via the transfer portal as Texas A&M transfer cornerback Denver Harris announced his commitment to the Tigers. A 2022 five-star prospect, Harris has three years of eligibility remaining after an up and down true freshman year with Texas A&M. There were questions about fit for Harris and the Tigers after a tumultuous exit but a series of positive meetings, including with coach Brian Kelly gave the Tigers confidence about adding him to the group. In five games in 2022, Harris recorded 14 tackles with three passes defended.
LSU announces addition of seven players via transfer portal
LSU coach Brian Kelly said this week the Tigers would be putting a heavy emphasis on improving two position groups via the transfer portal. On Friday, the program announced the addition of seven new players to the roster for the 2023 season via the portal, with the defensive line and defensive backfield being the primary areas addressed. With the signing of seven players via the portal plus the 25 freshmen signed during the early signing period, the Tigers are now up to 32 new roster additions.
LSU not done after first big wave of the early signing period
LSU coach Brian Kelly has strong confidence in what his program was able to accomplish during the early signing period. This is a 25 man freshman class that Kelly believes can come in and start competing for playing time right away not just because of their talent and potential. But with over a year’s worth of evidence to support justifying signing such a large portion of freshmen to the roster, Kelly is more convinced than ever that this program can get younger and still compete at the highest level because of the player development program that’s been established.
What Brian Kelly had to say about some of the biggest names in LSU's 2023 recruiting class
After what many considered to be a successful Early Signing Day for LSU, head coach Brian Kelly took to the media to talk about all that transpired. During that, we were able to get some insight into some of the biggest names that the Tigers were able to sign on Wednesday.
