Southold, NY

North Fork community proudly displays its new pride tree

By News 12 Staff
 4 days ago

Southold High School students were able to decorate their second tree with pride decorations after its first tree’s décor was stripped away.

After hearing about the incident on social media, a Cutchogue farm donated a new tree for community members and students to decorate with homemade ornaments.

The new pride tree now sits at Silversmith's Corner Park.

