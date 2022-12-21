Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Princess of Wales pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth at carol service
The Princess of Wales has paid tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth in a special broadcast set to air on Christmas Eve. Catherine said the Queen had "held Christmas close to her heart" as a time that "reminded us of the importance of faith, friendship and family". People recognised for...
BBC
Zara Aleena: Family members 'completely destroyed' by murder
Close relatives of Zara Aleena have been "completely destroyed" by her murder, her aunt has said. Six months after the law graduate's death in east London, Farah Naz said they "don't feel well, physically, emotionally" and were "constantly tormented" by thoughts of how she died. Ms Naz also said "we...
BBC
Monmouth: Morgan Wainewright locked up over single-punch death
A man who killed a golfer with a single punch has been sentenced to four years in youth detention. Morgan Wainewright, of Mid Summer Way, Monmouth, was 19 when he attacked Andrew Nicholas from Poole, Dorset, in the early hours of 26 June. The 43-year-old had been visiting the town...
‘Missing’ Mayor Adams quips he was ‘hiding’ from Post while attending midnight mass
New York City Mayor Eric Adams, who has not been seen for days amid a historic storm battering the region, was spotted attending Christmas midnight mass at St. Patrick’s Cathedral in Manhattan on Saturday night. When probed by The Post on where he had been for the past couple of days, Hizzoner quipped he’d been “getting some rest and hiding from The Post.” But just days earlier on Tuesday night, Adams — who’s known for his late-night lifestyle — made sure to drop by and party at the New York Post’s Christmas bash in Chelsea. He then went MIA Thursday, prompting a New...
BBC
Natalie McNally: Suspect seen in victim's street on night of Lurgan stabbing
Police investigating the stabbing of Natalie McNally have released CCTV footage of a suspect seen entering her street on the night she was killed. The 32-year-old was 15 weeks pregnant when she was stabbed to death in her home in Lurgan on Sunday night. The CCTV footage shows a man...
BBC
Bull mastiff dog bites woman's head in Leicester play area
A woman received hospital treatment for a head wound after being bitten by a dog in a children's play area. Police said a bull mastiff dog attacked the woman in the play area between Overton Road and Sulgrave Road in Leicester on 7 December between 10:00 and 10:30 GMT. A...
BBC
'Hungry and thirsty' dog found tied to Derby park bench
A charity is appealing for information after a "very thirsty and hungry" dog was found tied to a park bench. The RSPCA said the adult female Akita was discovered with a rope tied around her neck in Shaftesbury Recreational Park, off Shaftesbury Street in Derby, on Tuesday morning. The charity...
BBC
Caewern: Man murdered neighbour in sustained attack
A man who murdered his neighbour has been given a life sentence with a minimum 28-year term. Timothy Dundon, 66, was left to bleed to death after a "sustained" attack at his home in Heol Catwg on the Caewern estate in Neath, Neath Port Talbot, on 27 April. Emmett Morrison,...
BBC
Birmingham man killed neighbour in violent stab fight
A man has been found guilty of killing his neighbour in a violent stab fight. Tamari Greaves, 21, from Birmingham was found guilty of manslaughter at Nottingham Crown Court on Thursday. Stephen McCarron died from multiple slash and stab wounds in Bigwood Drive, Bartley Green, Birmingham, on 11 March. Following...
BBC
King Charles arrives at Sandringham for first Christmas as monarch
King Charles III has arrived at Sandringham where he will spend his first Christmas as monarch. It will be the first year the King has hosted the Royal Family's traditional gathering at the Norfolk estate since the death of his mother. Queen Elizabeth II hosted 32 Christmases at Sandringham House.
BBC
Killers who keep bodies hidden may be denied parole
A change to Scotland's parole rules could mean that killers are denied release if they do not say where, and how, they disposed of victim's remains. It is rare for people to be convicted of murder or culpable homicide without a body being found, but there have been a handful of high-profile cases.
BBC
Woman forced onto glass during Bristol assault
A woman was forced to the ground onto some broken glass by a man during an assault in Bristol. The assault took place on Pro-Cathedral Lane, which leads towards Park Place, at 02:20 GMT on Saturday, 26 November. An unknown man approached the woman and grabbed her shoulders, forcing her...
BBC
Premature identical triplets preparing for Christmas
Rare identical triplets are preparing to celebrate Christmas at home after being born premature. River, Beau and Leo were born at 29 weeks at Worcestershire Royal Hospital in January 2021. The premature triplets spent three months in hospital, with River staying a month longer, after suffering from a chronic lung...
BBC
Man jailed for trying to get student to take to her own life
A man who offered to help a vulnerable student take her own life after meeting her on a pro-suicide website has been given a lifelong restriction order. Craig McInally, 31, invited the 25 year-old woman to his flat after she admitted she was "really struggling". The High Court in Glasgow...
BBC
County Durham office block was used as cannabis farm
The leader of a drug gang who converted an office block into a cannabis farm has been jailed for seven years. Samir Baghdadi was convicted after about 400 plants were found at the building in Peterlee, County Durham. The 55-year-old, from Hertfordshire, appeared at Leeds Crown Court where he was...
BBC
Dumped dog's prayers answered by vicar's adoption
A vicar is going to need another dog collar after she adopted a Yorkshire terrier that had been dumped on the side of a road. The Reverend Eleanor Whalley, vicar of Soham in Cambridgeshire, took in 10-year-old Cyril, who was left on the A47 near King's Lynn in Norfolk in November.
BBC
Boy, 4, dies in swimming pool incident at Center Parcs Longleat resort
A four-year-old boy has died after a "serious medical incident" at a Center Parcs holiday resort, police have said. The BBC has been told the incident happened in a swimming pool. Wiltshire Police said officers attended the leisure complex at Longleat Forest in Wiltshire in support of the South Western...
BBC
Death in Paradise cast on their Christmas special 'ghost story' and return to Saint Marie for series 12
Christmas is coming to Death In Paradise but that doesn't disrupt business as usual in Saint Marie. A podcaster is murdered whilst investigating the disappearance of a child. It’s a case that’s haunted Selwyn for many years, and now Neville and the team must lay its ghost to rest.
BBC
Jewish group attacked in Oxford Street returns for Hanukkah
A group of Jewish youngsters who endured an antisemitic attack while aboard a bus on a trip to London has returned to the spot to celebrate Hannukah and "bring light". The group was on a private tour when men on the street swore, made obscene gestures and threw a shopping basket at them in Oxford Street in November 2021.
BBC
Sepsis: 'My life changed eight years ago on Christmas Eve'
Eight years ago Tracy Ralph felt exhausted but thought she was just suffering from a cold. The mother-of-two, from Hockley, Essex, was too busy to rest during the Christmas period, and tried to power through with painkillers. On Christmas Eve 2014, she was due to take her five-year-old son to...
Comments / 0