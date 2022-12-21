Read full article on original website
Former Georgia quarterback talks Stetson Bennett, Bulldogs CFP matchup with Ohio State
Former Georgia quarterback Aaron Murray spoke with Fox News Digital about the year Stetson Bennett has had and the Bulldogs matchup with Ohio State in the CFP semifinal.
Ohio murder suspect mistakenly freed from jail arrested in fatal gas station shooting
David A. Johnson III, 20, was facing homicide and other charges when he was mistakenly freed from jail only to become involved in another fatal shooting, authorities said.
Scott Peterson ex-girlfriend Amber Frey speaks out after new trial decision: 'Truth doesn't change over time'
Scott Peterson waited for months to learn a judge’s decision over whether he would be granted a new trial in connection with the murders of his wife, Laci, and unborn son.
Arizona border officers find more than 700,000 fentanyl pills hidden in train arriving from Mexico
Border officers in Arizona found more than 700,000 fentanyl pills in a train car coming from Mexico, authorities said.
Decorated Navy commander found dead in California home month after taking over elite SEAL team: reports
Decorated Navy Cmdr. Robert Ramirez, a five-time Bronze Star recipient, was found dead in his San Diego County home a month after taking control of SEAL Team 1, reports say.
Michigan's Juwan Howard lashes out at players after being pulled off referee
Michigan head coach Juwan Howard yelled at his players after they pulled him away from berating a referee on Wednesday night against North Carolina.
Missouri teammates fight each other on field after Tigers player tries to help up opposing QB
Two Missouri Tigers threw jabs at each other after one of them tried to help Wake Forest QB Sam Hartman up after a roughing the passer penalty.
Florida parents arrested after police discover toddler living in car with cockroaches, reptiles, guns, drugs
A Florida couple is under arrest after police found a young child living with them in their car in squalid conditions with bugs, insects, drugs, and guns.
Idaho murders: Kaylee Goncalves' Range Rover retrieved from city lot
A man picked up slain University of Idaho student Kaylee Goncalves' silver Ranger Rover from Moscow, Idaho, police on Thursday, nearly six weeks after her murder.
Iran threatens Zelenskyy over speech to Congress, claims it has provided no arms to Russia
Iran took a swing at Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy after he accused Tehran of supplying drones to Russian in an address to the U.S. Congress.
Arkansas boy, 6, was drowned in toilet before being nailed under home's floorboards, report says
An arrest affidavit details how a grandmother’s report of concerns for the young children in their mother's care led to the devastating discovery last week in Arkansas.
Arkansas woman killed by authorities after taking Mississippi Walmart employee hostage
A woman was killed by authorities Wednesday during a hostage situation inside a Mississippi Walmart, authorities said.
Man reported missing in Virginia’s Shenandoah National Park more than 2 months after backcountry trip
James Alan Cattley was reported missing more than two months after he was believed to have gone on a backcountry trip on the Appalachian Trail in the Shenandoah National Park.
Idaho murders: Former FBI special agent explains why federal agency hasn't taken over investigation
A former FBI special agent says the agency doesn't have the authority to take control of the investigation into the University of Idaho students' murders.
Ohio 46-car pileup leaves at least 4 dead in winter storm 'whiteout' crash
Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed that the weather was a factor in the crash; authorities are advising that travel be avoided.
Kamala Harris called husband in rage after Roe v. Wade was overturned by SCOTUS: 'They bleep[ing] did it'
Embattled Vice President Kamala Harris says he called her husband, Doug Emhoff, in a fit of rage after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade earlier this year.
Christina Hall recovers in hyperbaric chamber after revealing she has lead and mercury poisoning
Christina Hall revealed she has lead and mercury poisoning. The "Flip or Flop" star announced the news on Instagram, speculating her condition is from flipping "gross" houses.
JUDGE JEANINE PIRRO: The woke mob is sending our favorite Christmas hymns to the chopping block
Fox News' Judge Jeanine Pirro reveals that woke agendas are creeping into churches in England and that the Christian faith is declining in the United States and church attendance has fallen on 'Jesse Watters Primetime.'
California Dems ridiculed for keeping 'hypocritical' ban on Republicans in Hispanic caucus: 'So much for DEI'
Critics slammed California Democrats for excluding Hispanic Republicans from the Latino caucus amid the party's ongoing diversity, equity, and inclusion push.
Pennsylvania police bodycams capture dramatic rescue of woman from car sinking in frigid pond
A woman was rescued from her sinking car by Pennsylvania first responders after she crashed into the frigid waters of a local pond
