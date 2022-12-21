ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ranger, WV

Man kills stepfather and then himself in Lincoln County, West Virginia

By Rob Macko
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XpYrX_0jpWImLT00

UPDATE (3:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 21): A man shot and killed his stepfather before turning the gun on himself in the Ranger area on Tuesday evening.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says that Michael Bennett got into an argument with his stepfather, Justin Chafin, and then shot Chafin several times with an AR-15. He then shot himself.

Sheriff Garry Linville said that both men were pronounced dead at the scene.

This incident is still under investigation.

RANGER, WV (WOWK) – Lincoln County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a possible murder-suicide in the community of Ranger.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said it appears to be a domestic situation between an adult man and his adult stepson. Both men were shot and killed.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Breaking News

Sheriff Gary Linville said they received the call around 6:15 p.m. Tuesday.

The shootings happened inside the home in the 3300 block of McClellan Highway in Ranger.

Sheriff’s deputies are on the scene investigating.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WOWK 13 News

Son fatally shoots father in Milton, West Virginia

UPDATE (8:21 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 22): Milton Police have released the identity of the man killed in a shooting on Thursday. The deceased has been identified as Mark Beilstein, the alleged shooter’s father. 23-year-old Jacob Beilstein, of Milton, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder and wanton endangerment. UPDATE (7:00 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. […]
MILTON, WV
WVNS

2 missing runaway minors reported in Wyoming County

ITMANN, WV (WVNS) — The Jesse Detachment with the West Virginia State Police confirmed there are two missing runaway minors from Wyoming County on Thursday, December 22, 2022. According to WVSP, Melvin Akers, the guardian of the two girls in question, awoke this morning, he found his 2021 Toyota Tacoma was missing along with their […]
WYOMING COUNTY, WV
wchsnetwork.com

Lincoln County deputies investigate murder-suicide

RANGER, W.Va. — A man killed his stepfather and then turned the gun on himself during a violent argument in Lincoln County Tuesday evening. According to Lincoln County deputies, Michael Charles Bennett was in an altercation with his stepfather, Justin Charles Chafin, when Bennett grabbed an AR-15 and shot Chafin several times. Bennett then shot himself. Both men were pronounced dead at the scene.
LINCOLN COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Car on fire near Walmart parking lot in Cross Lanes, West Virginia

CROSS LANES, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 says a car is on fire near the Walmart parking lot in Cross Lanes, West Virginia. According to dispatchers, responders just arrived on the scene. Calls started coming into Metro Communications around 2:20 p.m. Dispatchers say responders include Nitro Fire Department, Tyler Mountain Volunteer Fire Department, and Nitro […]
CROSS LANES, WV
WOWK

One person dead in I-77 accident in West Virginia

UPDATE: (1:40 p.m. Dec. 21, 2022) – Jackson County, West Virginia, Sheriff Ross Mellinger says I-77 has reopened following a fatal concrete truck crash this morning. The concrete truck was the only vehicle involved in the crash. Officials say the vehicle went through a guardrail and down an embankment on I-77 S near the 139-mile marker.
JACKSON COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Troopers seek suspect in West Virginia trail cam thefts

WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia State Troopers are hoping the public may recognize the man caught on camera after a series of trail cam thefts in Wayne County. Authorities say the latest theft happened Monday in Kiahsville. According to WVSP, people in the area have caught the suspect on camera stealing the cameras […]
WAYNE COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Crews contain fire outside Logan, West Virginia

LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Crews battled a structure fire this morning in the Logan area. Logan County dispatchers say that the fire is at an old building at Mt. Gay near Kroger. The Logan Fire Department says the structure was an old bar with an apartment above it. They say the structure was abandoned. The location […]
LOGAN, WV
q95fm.net

Police Catch Cable-Thieves In The Act, One Arrested

An update from the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office:. This morning around 3:00 am Sheriff Hunt and deputies responded to a call in the Goose Creek community of Eastern where two individuals were cutting utility service cable down. Soon after arriving, Deputy Johnson located and apprehended one individual while the other ran into the hills. The two thieves had managed to cut and damage several hundred feet of phone and internet cable before deputies arrived.
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
WOWK 13 News

Crash involving mail van sends 4 to hospital in West Virginia

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Four people were taken to the hospital after an accident involving a mail van on Monday. At around 8 a.m., deputies responded to an accident at the intersection of US Rt. 19 and Ames Heights Rd., according to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department. The sheriff’s department says that a Rural Mail Carrier […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

57K+
Followers
16K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy