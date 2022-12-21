Man kills stepfather and then himself in Lincoln County, West Virginia

UPDATE (3:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 21): A man shot and killed his stepfather before turning the gun on himself in the Ranger area on Tuesday evening.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says that Michael Bennett got into an argument with his stepfather, Justin Chafin, and then shot Chafin several times with an AR-15. He then shot himself.

Sheriff Garry Linville said that both men were pronounced dead at the scene.

This incident is still under investigation.

RANGER, WV (WOWK) – Lincoln County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a possible murder-suicide in the community of Ranger.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said it appears to be a domestic situation between an adult man and his adult stepson. Both men were shot and killed.

Sheriff Gary Linville said they received the call around 6:15 p.m. Tuesday.

The shootings happened inside the home in the 3300 block of McClellan Highway in Ranger.

Sheriff’s deputies are on the scene investigating.

