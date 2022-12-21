Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From AtlantaTed RiversAtlanta, GA
Delta Sky Lounge and Lenox Mall Among the Effected by Bursted Pipes in Atlanta, GA: What You Need To KnowKendra M.Atlanta, GA
Indiana Basketball Wins Ugly Over Kennesaw StateFlurrySportsBloomington, IN
Our Favorite Outdoor Stops for Enjoying a Natural Georgia High and Getting Holiday Visitors OutsideDeanLandCobb County, GA
FoCo sheriff, Cumming police chief discuss plans for LESS Crime Act fundsJustine LookenottCumming, GA
Related
Man shot in the head, another found dead at Brookhaven hotel on Christmas Eve
ATLANTA — A woman was shot and killed, and a man was sent to the hospital after what police are calling a possible attempted murder-suicide on Christmas Eve in Brookhaven. The shooting took place at 1840 Corporate Blvd., which is a Microtel Hotel in Brookhaven. Around 9:11 a.m., units from the Brookhaven Police Department said they were dispatched to the hotel regarding shots being fired on the hotel's second floor.
fox5atlanta.com
Police investigate attempted murder-suicide at Brookhaven hotel
BROOKHAVEN, Ga. - Editor's Note: If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. Or text HOME to 741-741 (Crisis Text Line). As of July 2022, those searching for help can also call 988 to be relayed to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.
atlantanewsfirst.com
1 dead, 1 injured in Christmas Eve murder-suicide attempt
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Brookhaven police are investigating a suspected murder-suicide attempt at the Microtel Hotel in northeast Atlanta. Reports of shots fired came in just before 9:11 a.m. Christmas Eve. Upon arrival, officers found a man on the second floor of the hotel with a gunshot wound to the head.
West End shooting leaves 1 dead, police say
A Friday night shooting in the West End community left one person dead, according to Atlanta police....
Georgia man sentenced for murdering ex-girlfriend at July 4th barbecue
HENRY COUNTY, Ga — A Georgia man will spend life in prison for shooting and killing his ex-girlfriend at a July 4th barbecue. Raphael Kelley 22, of Lamar County, pleaded guilty to shooting and killing his ex-girlfriend, Laci Moss, 23, following a disagreement at a barbecue at a home on Lobolly Ridge in Locust Grove on July 4, 2021.
18-year-old arrested at Atlanta airport in connection to 16-year-old shooting death
ATLANTA, Ga. — Police arrested an 18-year-old at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in connection to a deadly shooting that occurred in June. Ah’Traveon Van’Quavious Stephens faces felony murder and aggravated assault charges in Troup County. Authorities did not say where he was going at the airport when he was arrested.
Missing | Man left Clayton County home days before Christmas and no one has heard from him since: police
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Law enforcement officers need help finding a 34-year-old man who authorities said has been diagnosed with bipolar schizophrenia. According to a Mattie's Call Alert, Akevis Walton was last seen on Dec. 21 around noon in the 11000 block of Heritage Drive in Hampton, Georgia. Clayton County Police said he left home on foot and no one has heard from him since.
79-year-old with dementia disappears after doctor’s appointment
FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. — The Fayetteville Police Department issued a Mattie’s Call for a 79-year-old who didn’t come home after a doctor’s appointment Friday. Authorities said they are looking for 79-year-old Edward Felder, last known to be near Senoia at 10:51 a.m., Suwanee at 12:36 p.m., Chamblee at 1:27 p.m., Hiram at 4:39 p.m., and a Citgo gas station in Acworth at 5:40 p.m.
fox5atlanta.com
Man murdered mother, aunt before turning gun on self in Gainesville
HALL COUNTY, Ga. - The Hall County Sheriff's Office said a 24-year-old man murdered his mother and her twin sister before taking his own life on Wednesday morning. A statement from the sheriff's office said 24-year-old Andrew Newberry is suspected of killing his mother, 57-year-old Ruth Newberry, and his aunt, Ruby Newberry. Investigators found all three dead in a home on Holland Drive in Gainesville.
fox5atlanta.com
Man shot while trying to run over Cartersville police officer, officials say
CARTERSVILLE, Ga. - Cartersville police officers shot a man who tried to run one of them down with an SUV at around midnight on Friday. Police said the suspect was taken to Piedmont Cartersville Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. No officers were injured. Officers were serving an arrest warrant on...
Video captures driving stunt spectators shooting fireworks, jumping on South Fulton officer’s car
Channel 2 Action News has obtained exclusive police body camera video showing the moment a group of spectators attacked a South Fulton police officer while he was attempting to clear an intersection during an illegal street takeover. In October, South Fulton police responded to multiple reports of street racing and...
fox5atlanta.com
Missing mother may be in Lawrenceville area, Brookhaven police say
BROOKHAVEN, Ga. - Police are searching for a missing 21-year-old South Carolina mother last seen in Brookhaven. A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has since been issued. Nyzea Moea Grayton was last seen at a gas station along North Druid Hills Road near Interstate...
APD: Woman carjacked in parking lot of metro Atlanta Publix
ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating after they say a woman was carjacked at a popular Atlanta Publix. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Officers were called a little after 9 a.m. on Thursday to the Publix at 1001 Ponce De Leon Avenue NE in reference to a carjacking.
Photos released of new person of interest in deadly 17th Street bridge shootout
ATLANTA — Atlanta police is asking the public to help identify a new person of interest connected to the deadly shooting that killed a 12-year-old and 15-year-old near Atlantic Station. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police said on Nov. 26, a large group of...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Police investigating fatal shooting in southwest Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police in Atlanta are investigating after officials say a person was shot and killed on Friday evening. Officers responded to a person shot call at the 1200 block of Ralph D. Abernathy Boulevard SW around 9 p.m. Upon arrival, officers located a victim with a gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene, officials confirmed to Atlanta News First.
2-year-old accidentally shoots themself, Atlanta police say
ATLANTA — A 2-year-old accidentally shot themself on Wednesday afternoon, according to Atlanta police. Police say they found the victim at the Atlanta fire station on Hollywood Road in northwest Atlanta at around 5:30 p.m. The toddler was alert, conscious and breathing when police arrived and taken to the...
fox5atlanta.com
Police search for 79-year-old Fayetteville man driving around metro Atlanta
Fayetteville police say they are searching for a missing 79-year-old man who has not returned home from a doctor's appointment. Technology utilized by investigators show he has been driving around metro Atlanta on Friday.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Police search for man wanted in connection to Atlanta fatal shooting
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police in Atlanta are asking for the public’s help in locating and identifying a man they say is wanted in connection to a fatal shooting in southwest Atlanta early Thursday morning. The man was seen wearing a tan-colored jacket, with a white winter...
fox5atlanta.com
Police seeking person of interest in 17th Street bridge double homicide near Atlantic Station
ATLANTA - Police are searching for a person of interest in a November double homicide outside Atlantic Station. Police shared an image of what appeared to be a young boy on a MARTA train, captured on security video. In the image, the boy was wearing an orange hoodie, jeans, orange...
Man killed in shooting at SW Atlanta apartment complex
A man was shot and killed Thursday night at an apartment complex in southwest Atlanta, police said.
Comments / 0