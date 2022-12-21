ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johns Creek, GA

11Alive

Man shot in the head, another found dead at Brookhaven hotel on Christmas Eve

ATLANTA — A woman was shot and killed, and a man was sent to the hospital after what police are calling a possible attempted murder-suicide on Christmas Eve in Brookhaven. The shooting took place at 1840 Corporate Blvd., which is a Microtel Hotel in Brookhaven. Around 9:11 a.m., units from the Brookhaven Police Department said they were dispatched to the hotel regarding shots being fired on the hotel's second floor.
BROOKHAVEN, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police investigate attempted murder-suicide at Brookhaven hotel

BROOKHAVEN, Ga.
BROOKHAVEN, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

1 dead, 1 injured in Christmas Eve murder-suicide attempt

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Brookhaven police are investigating a suspected murder-suicide attempt at the Microtel Hotel in northeast Atlanta. Reports of shots fired came in just before 9:11 a.m. Christmas Eve. Upon arrival, officers found a man on the second floor of the hotel with a gunshot wound to the head.
BROOKHAVEN, GA
11Alive

Missing | Man left Clayton County home days before Christmas and no one has heard from him since: police

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Law enforcement officers need help finding a 34-year-old man who authorities said has been diagnosed with bipolar schizophrenia. According to a Mattie's Call Alert, Akevis Walton was last seen on Dec. 21 around noon in the 11000 block of Heritage Drive in Hampton, Georgia. Clayton County Police said he left home on foot and no one has heard from him since.
HAMPTON, GA
WSB Radio

79-year-old with dementia disappears after doctor’s appointment

FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. — The Fayetteville Police Department issued a Mattie’s Call for a 79-year-old who didn’t come home after a doctor’s appointment Friday. Authorities said they are looking for 79-year-old Edward Felder, last known to be near Senoia at 10:51 a.m., Suwanee at 12:36 p.m., Chamblee at 1:27 p.m., Hiram at 4:39 p.m., and a Citgo gas station in Acworth at 5:40 p.m.
FAYETTEVILLE, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man murdered mother, aunt before turning gun on self in Gainesville

HALL COUNTY, Ga. - The Hall County Sheriff's Office said a 24-year-old man murdered his mother and her twin sister before taking his own life on Wednesday morning. A statement from the sheriff's office said 24-year-old Andrew Newberry is suspected of killing his mother, 57-year-old Ruth Newberry, and his aunt, Ruby Newberry. Investigators found all three dead in a home on Holland Drive in Gainesville.
GAINESVILLE, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Missing mother may be in Lawrenceville area, Brookhaven police say

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. - Police are searching for a missing 21-year-old South Carolina mother last seen in Brookhaven. A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has since been issued. Nyzea Moea Grayton was last seen at a gas station along North Druid Hills Road near Interstate...
BROOKHAVEN, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Police investigating fatal shooting in southwest Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police in Atlanta are investigating after officials say a person was shot and killed on Friday evening. Officers responded to a person shot call at the 1200 block of Ralph D. Abernathy Boulevard SW around 9 p.m. Upon arrival, officers located a victim with a gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene, officials confirmed to Atlanta News First.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Police search for man wanted in connection to Atlanta fatal shooting

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police in Atlanta are asking for the public’s help in locating and identifying a man they say is wanted in connection to a fatal shooting in southwest Atlanta early Thursday morning. The man was seen wearing a tan-colored jacket, with a white winter...
ATLANTA, GA

