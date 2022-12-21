Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Twelve Days of Mudbug Christmas (Really 13)Under The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
District 1-A Releases All-DistrictUnder The Radar NWLAHaynesville, LA
First black owned development in over 100 years in Shreveport LousianaPort city bloggingShreveport, LA
Mudbugs Continue Winning Streak at HomeUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
UTRNWLA Quarterfinals Results / Semi-Final PreviewUnder The Radar NWLALouisiana State
Related
KTBS
Improper heating suspected in deadly Mansfield fire; victim identified
MANSFIELD, La. - A woman died and her grandson was injured in a late night fire Friday in Mansfield. Neighbors were able to rescue a 6-year-old boy but could not reach his grandmother. The child was taken to DeSoto Regional Health System for treatment and is expected to recover. DeSoto...
Shreveport Shooting Leaves Teenager Seriously Injured
Shreveport Police are currently investigating a shooting call that has left a 17 year-old male injured. This call came into dispatch at 12:01 a.m. from the 2700 block of Murray Street, which are located in the Morningside neighborhood. When first responders arrived on the scene, they learned that a male victim was suffering from a gunshot wound to his body.
ktalnews.com
2 Keithville men wanted; linked to sports cars stolen from storage yard
CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for two Keithville men accused of having vehicles in their possession that were stolen from a storage yard in November. According to the sheriff’s office, 20-year-old Nathan Martin and 23-year-old Derick Ferguson II are alleged to...
KSLA
KSLA INVESTIGATES: Grieving, frustrated families fear police bias in unsolved trans murders in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - It has been a nonstop battle in the streets of Shreveport the last few years: a rise in homicides. KSLA reports on most, but some get little media attention. Now, KSLA Chief Investigative Reporter Stacey Cameron is examining five unsolved homicides. These murders have few clues and different killers, but the victims all share something in common.
ktalnews.com
Shreveport police seek information in unsolved 2021 homicide
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are asking the public to help identify the person responsible for an unsolved fatal shooting in Highland in December 2021. Police say 28-year-old Jermarie Sherman was shot in the 1800 block of Highland Avenue in December 2021 while sitting in a Dodge Avenger just before 1 a.m.
KSLA
2 Keithville men wanted for vehicle thefts
CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Arrest warrants have been issued for two men from Keithville for allegedly being in possession of stolen vehicle from a storage yard in the area. The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office says the stolen vehicles came from a storage yard located in the 7400 block of W Bert Kouns. Nathan Martin, 20, and Derick Ferguson II, 23, are both accused of possessing a stolen gray 2023 Chevy Camaro SS and a gray 2023 Dodge Charger Scat Pack 392. Martin is also accused of possessing a blue 2019 Dodge Charger stolen out of Halton City, Texas.
ktalnews.com
Shreveport police, fire distribute gifts for Operation Santa Claus
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Police Department and Shreveport Fire Department join forces for more than public safety efforts. They also work together to make Christmas merrier for children in the city. Operation Santa Claus is a program created to ensure no child goes without a present on...
KTBS
Woman killed in Bossier City shooting; suspect turns gun on himself and later dies
BOSSIER CITY, La. - Bossier City Police detectives continue their investigation this morning into a Tuesday night shooting that left a woman dead and her ex-boyfriend as the suspected assailant. At approximately 9 p.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting at the Parkland Villa Apartment complex located in...
Shreveport Firefighter Hit by Vehicle While Battling House Fire
Shreveport firefighters responded to a report of a house fire in the 100 block of Pierre Avenue this evening. Upon arrival fire crews found smoke and flames coming from the residential duplex. The call was received at 5:32pm and SFD firefighters were on the scene three minutes later. The residence...
ktalnews.com
MPD shares tips after several vehicles stolen from local business
MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) — According to the National Insurance Crime Bureau, vehicle thefts in the United States are on the rise and Marshall police are no stranger to that. Police are investigating after seven vehicles were stolen from a lot in Marshall Wednesday night. Marshall Police Department and Crime...
Man sentenced after stealing 54 firearms from Youngsville shooting range
A Louisiana man has been sentenced after stealing 116 firearms from gun stores in Youngsville and Benton.
Game wardens rescue 2 hunters trapped in duck blind at Caddo Lake
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas — When two hunters were stuck out in the cold at Caddo Lake, game wardens jumped to the rescue to get them to warmth and safety. The Harrison County Sheriff's Office gave the Texas Parks and Wildlife game wardens a big shoutout Thursday evening on Facebook. The post said people hadn't heard from the two hunters since early Thursday morning.
ktalnews.com
Newly restored home in downtown Minden is ready for Christmas
MINDEN, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A grand home in Minden’s Historic Residential District has been restored and is now dressed in her holiday finery, thanks to a local family that cares deeply about preserving history for future generations. The exquisite 5,600 square-foot, 5-bedroom home Samuel Grigsby Webb built for...
KTBS
Low water pressure in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. - KTBS 3 Newsroom has received multiple calls regarding water outages in south Shreveport. According to District D Representative, Grayson Boucher, there appears to be a large water main break. Boucher says there is no information on the location of the leak yet. "Several crews, both city and...
ktalnews.com
Water main breaks in Mansfield prompt boil advisory, conservation plea
Emergency officials in De Soto Parish are urging Mansfield City Water and District 1 customers to boil their water before consuming it – but also to conserve if they have running water at all. Full story here » https://trib.al/Je6aIdU. Water main breaks in Mansfield prompt boil advisory, …
Two from Louisiana Sentenced for Their Roles in the Theft of 116 Firearms from Gun Stores in the State
Two from Louisiana Sentenced for Their Roles in the Theft of 116 Firearms from Gun Stores in the State. Lafayette, Louisiana. – Salih Reed has been sentenced to 270 months in prison for stealing 54 guns from the Youngsville location of Sentry Defense and 62 guns from Guns-N-Ammo in Benton, Louisiana. He will also be required to pay $38,148.07 in restitution and will be placed on 6 years of supervised release. Jessica Moore, who participated in the robbery of Guns-N-Ammo, was sentenced to time served and two years of supervised release.
ktalnews.com
Marshall first responders get special holiday deliveries from business owners
MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Community members in Marshall made special deliveries to the city’s first responders Wednesday afternoon to thank them for their hard work and commitment to service. Local businesses come together around the holidays to show appreciation for first responders by gifting them holiday hams. This...
Louisiana Nurse Practitioner Indicted for Illegally Distributing Controlled Substances, Faces Up to 20 Years If Convicted
Louisiana Nurse Practitioner Indicted for Illegally Distributing Controlled Substances, Faces Up to 20 Years If Convicted. Shreveport, Louisiana – Bonnie Jennifer Sherrard, a 46-year-old nurse practitioner in Louisiana, has been indicted for illegally distributing and dispensing controlled substances. Sherrard faces up to 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a maximum $250,000 fine if convicted.
Louisiana Asks – Why’s My Tire Pressure Warning Light Suddenly On?
Drivers from Monroe to Ruston, Shreveport to Baton Rouge, and Lafayette to Lake Charles are climbing in their frosty vehicles this morning only to discover there is a brand new warning light flashing at them from their car's dashboard. For many of us, at least in Louisiana, we call it...
KTBS
Longtime KTBS 3 Anchor Gerry May retires after decades in the ArkLaTex
SHREVEPORT, La. - After more than two decades, the ArkLaTex is saying goodbye to one of the most trusted newscasters in the region. KTBS 3's Gerry May enters the world of retirement on Friday. He'll be spending some well-deserved time with his family, on the golf course, and cheering on his beloved TCU Horned Frogs.
Comments / 1