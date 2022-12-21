Read full article on original website
nbcpalmsprings.com
Acrisure Arena Offers Line-Up of Local Coachella Valley Businesses
“We’re Pel’s, E Pel’s, the lemonade guy,” Nicholas Uschyk, Director of Operations for E&E Pel’s Lemonade. Whatever you call them, it’s likely you’ve had a taste of their unique Italian ice. E & E Pel’s, a local family owned and operated business, has been scooping their fan-favorite dessert in Cathedral City since 1972.
Pursuit ends in a crash on Hovley and Washington in Palm Desert
A police pursuit ended in a crash in Palm Desert Friday evening. The pursuit ended near the intersection of Hovley Lane and Washington Street at around 5:15 p.m. Viewers called the newsroom reporting a heavy police presence in the area. Details remain limited on the pursuit. We are working with the Riverside County Sheriff's Department The post Pursuit ends in a crash on Hovley and Washington in Palm Desert appeared first on KESQ.
knewsradio.com
Smash And Grab Suspects Nabbed In San Jacinto
Burglary suspect Embra Jordan of Hemet Photo from Riverside County Sheriffs Dept. A Hemet man and 2 teenagers have been arrested San Jacinto and will be charged in two smash and grab burglaries. The first one was on November 21st, 2022, at 5:41 PM. 26 year old Embra Jordan and...
z1077fm.com
Motorcyclist dies after sliding into stationary car in Yucca Valley 12/22
A motorcyclist has died after colliding with a stationary car on Twentynine Palms Highway in Yucca Valley on Thursday, December 22. According to a sheriff’s report, deputies were called to the intersection of Twentynine Palms Highway and Hanford Avenue where witnesses say a white Kawasaki motorcycle appeared to not see the stopped traffic in front of him. The unidentified motorcyclist applied his brakes and skidded a short distance before laying the motorcycle down and colliding with the back of a stopped sedan, driven by a 29 year-old resident of Twentynine Palms.
Motorcyclist dies in crash on Twentynine Palms Highway
A 50-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a crash with a Toyota Corolla Thursday afternoon in Yucca Valley. The crash was reported at about 5:09 p.m. at the intersection of Twentynine Palms Highway and Hanford Avenue. According to the Morongo Basin Sheriff's Station, deputies learned that a white Kawasaki motorcycle was traveling eastbound in the number The post Motorcyclist dies in crash on Twentynine Palms Highway appeared first on KESQ.
Holiday demand for tamales remains high in the Coachella Valley despite high food costs
The holidays are here and although inflation is easing, it remains the highest Americans have experienced in roughly four decades. Shoppers are paying more for gasoline, housing, and food, among other goods. The November Consumer Price Index rose by 7.1% over the past 12 months, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Rising prices The post Holiday demand for tamales remains high in the Coachella Valley despite high food costs appeared first on KESQ.
Palm Springs Councilmember Christy Holstege considering plans for house bought outside district
Palm Springs Councilmember Christy Holstege told News Channel 3 that she is unsure what she and her husband plan to do with a house the couple recently purchased outside of the district she serves. Holstege confirmed that she and her husband had bought the house and were planning to move into it, if she had The post Palm Springs Councilmember Christy Holstege considering plans for house bought outside district appeared first on KESQ.
Stolen vehicle pursuit ends in a crash in Palm Desert
A police pursuit ended in a crash in Palm Desert Friday evening. The pursuit ended near the intersection of Hovley Lane and Washington Street at around 5:15 p.m. Viewers called the newsroom reporting a heavy police presence in the area. A spokesperson for the Riverside County Sheriff's Dept. confirmed the pursuit started due to a The post Stolen vehicle pursuit ends in a crash in Palm Desert appeared first on KESQ.
z1077fm.com
Man dies from single-vehicle collision in Yucca Valley last night 12/21
A man was killed on Highway 62 last night (December 21) after he was struck by a car in downtown Yucca Valley. Gary Ray, a 69-year old man from Yucca Valley, was hit by a white Fiat traveling east on Twentynine Palms Highway near Fox Trail, according to a report from the Sheriff’s office.
LA man in deadly DUI Palm Springs crash pleads guilty to murder
A Los Angeles man who caused a fatal Palm Springs crash in July while driving under the influence of alcohol pleaded guilty today to a murder charge. In addition to murder, Kevin Atteberry, 57, pleaded guilty to driving under the influence of alcohol causing bodily injury and DUI of alcohol with 0.08% or more causing The post LA man in deadly DUI Palm Springs crash pleads guilty to murder appeared first on KESQ.
z1077fm.com
Three dead and mutilated coyotes found in Yucca Valley
Photographs showing three dead and mutilated coyotes near the Yucca Valley golf course that have startled the Morongo Basin are currently being investigated by town authorities. The photos, which show three dead coyotes laid in the open desert with their tails removed, have circulated on social media and have caused alarm amongst residents, animal lovers, and environmentalists.
Man accused in deadly street race in Coachella to stand trial on felony charges
One of two men accused in a 2019 street racing collision that killed two senior citizens in Coachella was ordered today to stand trial on felony charges. Angel Ramirez, 40, is charged with two counts of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence stemming from the May 17, 2019, crash that killed Sofia Prieto, 74, and her The post Man accused in deadly street race in Coachella to stand trial on felony charges appeared first on KESQ.
mynewsla.com
Elderly Man with Medical Emergency atop Hiking Trail Rescued in Palm Desert
An elderly man in the midst of an unspecified medical emergency atop a Palm Desert hiking trail was rescued Thursday. Fire crews responded around 10:50 a.m. to the top of the Bump and Grind Trail to a report of a man having a medical emergency, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.
A local man creates affordable housing opportunities for his employees
A local business owner of I Heart Mac and Cheese housed some of his employees in Palm Springs after hearing about their struggles with finding affordable housing. One of his employees currently lives in a sober home, and he has been trying to find a home for a year. He says no one will allow The post A local man creates affordable housing opportunities for his employees appeared first on KESQ.
Cal Fire: 4 injured following multi-vehicle crash on I-10 in Thousand Palms
Emergency crews rushed 4 people to the hospital following a multi-vehicle crash on Christmas Eve. Representatives with Cal Fire reported the crash happened on the Eastbound I-10 just west of Monterey before 5:30 p.m. on Saturday. Investigators revealed a total of 4 vehicles were involved in the collision. Four people were taken to the hospital: The post Cal Fire: 4 injured following multi-vehicle crash on I-10 in Thousand Palms appeared first on KESQ.
KESQ
20-year-old pleads guilty to shooting at man in Coachella, immediately sentenced
A 20-year-old man accused of shooting multiple times at a man standing in a Coachella front yard pleaded guilty today to an attempted murder charge and was immediately sentenced to nine years in state prison. Ramiro Reyes of Coachella was originally charged with one count each of attempted murder and...
z1077fm.com
Stolen truck in Yucca Valley found at neighbor’s house one block away
A truck allegedly stolen from a Yucca Valley home was spotted by the victim parked in the driveway of a neighbor’s home less than a block away. The victim, told Sheriff’s Deputies that a 2002 Chevy Silverado was stolen on Sunday night (December 18) from the residence in the 58600 block of Barron Dr in Yucca Valley. The victim said that they saw an unidentified male hotwire the vehicle and drive off.
AG Bonta files lawsuit against San Jacinto charity
Bonta announced the lawsuit against the California Equine Retirement Foundation and its executive director Carrie Ard for multiple violations of state charity laws and self-dealing by Ard. The now-defunct organization was a charity that focused on the care of retired race horses. CERF failed to comply with registration and reporting...
knewsradio.com
Thieves Busted In Temecula
Some of the items stolen in Temecula in Dec 2022. Photo from Riverside County Sheriffs Dept. A 28 year old woman from Riverside and a 15 year old child have been arrested for burglarizing several stores in Temecula. Christian Ragland would park her 2017 Lincoln Continental, then run into a...
nbcpalmsprings.com
Coachella To Potentially Become A Blue Zone City
Around the world there are a handful of so-called Blue Zone cities. Those are areas where the population is expected to be healthier and live longer than average, and the city of Coachella could soon earn that title. A study is underway to help determine how to make the City...
