ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Sources: Angels, Brandon Drury agree to 2-year, $17 million deal

By Jeff Passan
ESPN
ESPN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Bt1CY_0jpWGNpW00

Utilityman Brandon Drury and the Los Angeles Angels agreed on a two-year, $17 million contract, sources told ESPN on Tuesday, adding the Silver Slugger winner to a lineup that already acquired outfielder Hunter Renfroe and infielder Gio Urshela this winter.

Drury, 30, won the award after a breakout 2022 in which he hit .263/.320/.492 with 28 home runs and 87 RBIs. Drury's versatility is his hallmark, as he played all four infield positions and right field this year.

After signing a minor league deal with Cincinnati in March, Drury made the Reds' Opening Day roster and proceeded to hit 20 home runs in 92 games, turning himself from afterthought into a coveted deadline trade target. San Diego landed him for teenaged shortstop Victor Acosta, and while Drury's numbers dipped with the Padres, he was still an above-league-average hitter.

Before 2022, Drury had bounced around from Arizona to the New York Yankees to Toronto to the New York Mets . When given playing time, he showed power -- 51 home runs in 1,589 career at-bats prior to this year -- but a sub-.300 on-base percentage kept teams from giving him a full-time role.

The Reds had no such qualms, and the former 13th-round pick finally had the sort of season that made up for the low OBP. With the deal, he'll nearly triple his previous career earnings of $5.7 million.

Los Angeles' push for relevancy in the American League West comes off a season in which the Houston Astros won the World Series and Seattle Mariners ascended to their first playoff berth in two decades while the Angels finished 73-89. Adding Drury, Renfroe and Urshela to a lineup expected to include Shohei Ohtani , Mike Trout , Anthony Rendon , Taylor Ward and Jared Walsh should help the Angels' offense, which finished 25th in MLB in runs scored this year.

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Blockade in Bryan Reynolds deal for Yankees revealed

The New York Yankees have been in contact with the Pittsburgh Pirates for outfielder Bryan Reynolds, but there is a reported holdup that’s preventing a deal. The New York Yankees have been pretty active this offseason, re-signing AL MVP Aaron Judge and first baseman Anthony Rizzo, while signing starting pitcher Carlos Rodon and reliever Tommy Kahnle in free agency. Even with these moves, the team still has a need at left field after Andrew Benintendi left for the Chicago White Sox in free agency.
PITTSBURGH, PA
New York Post

Carlos Rodon’s wife Ashley beams by his side at Yankees introduction

Carlos Rodon’s wife Ashley Rodon was beaming with pride at his introduction press conference with the Yankees on Thursday. After Rodon took the podium to put on his pinstripes for the first time, the left-hander thanked his “lovely wife,” Ashley, who received flowers from the Yankees during the event. Rodon, 30, also thanked his parents and in-laws, adding that they were handling the couple’s children: daughter Willow, 3, and son Bo, who turns 2 years old in January. Ashley, who was seen smiling in her seat near the podium, was dressed in a black ensemble with a dark green blazer. She...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Boston

Red Sox officially release Eric Hosmer, despite only owing him league minimum salary

BOSTON -- The Red Sox officially released Eric Hosmer on Thursday, six days after designating him for assignment.Hosmer, 33, joined the Red Sox last year via trade -- one that involved the Padres paying most of the remaining salary on his contract, which ran through 2025. Yet despite owing Hosmer the league minimum salary (from $720,000 in 2023 to $760,000 in 2025), the Red Sox DFA'd the veteran first baseman to make room on the 40-man roster for pitcher Wyatt Mills. The team acquired Mills via trade with Kansas City. Now less than a week later, Hosmer has been outright released.The move would signify that the Red Sox intend to use Triston Casas at the big league level in 2023.Hosmer batted .244 with a .631 OPS in his limited action (14 games) with Boston, as he dealt with a back injury. Hosmer has four Gold Glove Awards, a Silver Slugger and one All-Star appearance on his resume, though all of those accolades came between 2013-16.The Red Sox traded pitcher Jay Groome to San Diego to acquire Hosmer and two prospects.
BOSTON, MA
New York Post

Kate Upton all smiles at Justin Verlander’s introductory Mets press conference

Kate Upton grinned from ear to ear on Tuesday as she supported husband Justin Verlander at his Mets press conference after he signed with the club earlier this month. Joined by their 4-year-old daughter Genevieve, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit alum, 30, smiled from the front row of the press gathering at Citi Field as the Mets introduced the three-time Cy Young Award-winning pitcher, who agreed to a two-year, $86 million contract following five-and-a-half seasons with the Astros. For Verlander’s big day, Upton rocked a purple top, matching slacks and black-heeled booties while Genevieve was dressed in a pale pink ensemble. The media session...
QUEENS, NY
MLB Trade Rumors

Padres Sign Aaron Brooks To Minor League Deal

The Padres have added some pitching depth, signing right hander Aaron Brooks to a minor league deal, per Chris Hilburn-Treckle of Baseball America. Brooks was a free agent after being released by the Cardinals at the end of the season. The 32-year-old pitched 9 1/3 innings for St Louis last...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Yardbarker

Angels Sign Fernando Romero To Minor League Contract

The Los Angeles Angels announced they signed pitcher Fernando Romero to a Minor League contract for the 2023 season. Just a few days shy of his 28th birthday, Romero joins an Angels club with a number of players added on Minor League deals this offseason. General manager Perry Minasian has wasted no time in his efforts to add veteran depth to his Major League roster and MLB-experienced guys who could fill holes with the big club.
Larry Brown Sports

Yankees linked to trade for All-Star outfielder

After retaining Aaron Judge and also landing their top pitching target in Carlos Rodon, the New York Yankees may be going for the knockout punch. Jon Morosi of MLB Network reported on Thursday that the Yankees are among the teams that have inquired about a potential trade for Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Bryan Reynolds. However, one... The post Yankees linked to trade for All-Star outfielder appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NEW YORK STATE
ESPN

ESPN

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Serving sports fans. Anytime. Anywhere. Visit ESPN to get up-to-the-minute sports news coverage, scores, highlights and commentary for NFL, MLB, NBA, College Football, NCAA Basketball and more.

 https://www.espn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy