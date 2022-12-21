Oregon State Police investigating Brookings officer involved shooting
The Oregon State Police is actively investigating an officer involved shooting involving two Brookings Police Officers.
The incident occurred on Saturday, December 10, 2022, at approximately 12:57 AM, on Carpenterville Road, in Curry County.
The suspect, identified as Justin Ruddell (41) of Grants Pass, was shot during a traffic stop initiated by a Brookings Police Officer.
Ruddell was declared deceased at a local hospital.
At this time, SB 111 protocols are active and the Curry County District Attorney's Office will receive a report at the conclusion of the investigation.
