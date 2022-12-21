ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookings, OR

Oregon State Police investigating Brookings officer involved shooting

By Oregon State Police
 4 days ago

The Oregon State Police is actively investigating an officer involved shooting involving two Brookings Police Officers.

The incident occurred on Saturday, December 10, 2022, at approximately 12:57 AM, on Carpenterville Road, in Curry County.

The suspect, identified as Justin Ruddell (41) of Grants Pass, was shot during a traffic stop initiated by a Brookings Police Officer.

Ruddell was declared deceased at a local hospital.

At this time, SB 111 protocols are active and the Curry County District Attorney's Office will receive a report at the conclusion of the investigation.

